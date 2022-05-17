The Public Pulse: Thoughts on teachers resigning from OPS; Don't restrict teaching methods

Hold board accountable

As the signs of a mass exodus and looming critical teacher shortage appear, OPS board member Tracy Casady is telling teachers who are complaining about the state of the district that maybe they should move on (“Nearly 700 teachers are projected to leave OPS by July 1,” May 11). I’ve got news for you Ms. Casady; that’s exactly what they are doing.

What happened to the Tracy Casady that said in 2017 that one of the strengths of the district was its teachers, counselors and administrators? Now, when the teachers, counselors and administrators are raising red flags about the behavior and emotional needs of students, it’s time for them to hit the bricks. And hitting the bricks they are. Teachers aren’t just leaving from the usual schools — the ones with the poor, the immigrants, the ones in rough neighborhoods. They are leaving from Central, a school known for the longevity of its staff.

And when these teachers take Ms. Casady’s sage advice and find another career, what will the OPS board do about it? We are in an employee’s job market right now. What compensation will OPS offer to people to endure the long hours, the inattentive and abusive behavior of some students, the low wages in an increasingly inflationary economy?

Perhaps it’s time for the board to take the lead instead of to taunt the very people they rely on. It’s time to offer cost of living adjustments as well as raises. It’s time to raise wages to attract faculty and staff. It’s time to evaluate the school schedule and look at student mental health. It’s time to stop blaming COVID and start finding solutions lest the rest of the district take Ms. Casady’s advice and move on to greener pastures.

Nathan Rice, Lincoln

No real answers

The recent article on OPS is so disingenuous (“Nearly 700 teachers are projected to leave OPS by July 1,” May 11). It is the same old stuff.

Band-aids to fix a bleeding society with trinkets and days off and special attention (counseling), etc. It is the typical — and never successful — manner in which liberals deal with all crises. They say as long as there are “feel good” moments then that’s enough. Never a solution.

Try this: Tell people who brought children into this world to raise them, discipline them, feed them, clothe them and guide them through all the difficulties young people encounter while learning about life.

And most of all stand beside them and love them when mistakes are made.

Our churches and hundreds of agencies are standing by and willing to assist families willing to help themselves in the effort to raise and educate quality human beings.

If you continue to give people everything without expecting any results — and you throw your children to the teachers to feed, discipline and babysit … we’re seeing the results. Kids are not ready for life and teachers are escaping the terribly broken system in droves.

Tracy Casady, you don’t deserve to be a spokesperson for OPS. Teachers are not leaving the profession because they don’t have the underlying goal of helping and lovingly helping students, they are leaving because people like you are telling them to “fight the fight” every day because we have no real answers as to how to solve the problems.

Mark Nekonchuk, Elkhorn

Out of touch

I am a retired Omaha Public School employee with 42 years of service to the district. I am still interested in what is going on in OPS. I watch the board meetings and try to stay up to date on what is happening in the district. I must say that the more I watch, the more I see how out of touch the current board and top administrators are with the teachers and staff.

One recent example was during the April 4 board meeting. Board member Tracy Casady made comments that verified my beliefs. She began by commenting on the recent (April 3) article in the OWH regarding student behavior. She called the article “irresponsible journalism.” As stated in the article, board members were asked, but did not comment, before the article was printed. My question is who is irresponsible? I am still in touch with current teachers and from what I am told, the article was factual and to the point.

Teachers get into this profession because of the love of teaching and working with young people. However, today they are working in an environment that makes their job almost impossible mainly due to student behavior. According to Ms. Casady, teachers and staff are to overcome the challenges of bad student behavior or seek another profession. Board members need to hold OPS accountable and not be offended by criticism from the media or by frustrated staff.

Teachers want to teach in a classroom of respect and cooperation. They do not need more days off. They need board members and administrators who hold students accountable by having meaningful consequences which will then allow teachers to move forward with the quality of education they deserve.

Ray Perrigo, Omaha