The Public Pulse: Thoughts on the mask mandate; Response to Sen. Hunt; Power of truth

Mask mandate

Little else

As a physician whose patients include those with serious immunodeficiency, I can understand the concern and frustration in the increasing numbers of COVID illnesses and hospitalizations. I would be hopeful that a mask mandate could reduce these hospitalizations, but I am not certain yet that this mandate will make an appreciable dent in the number of COVID hospitalizations. But in this climate of escalation of hospitalizations, there is little else that can be done. We have let the opportunity to have had more vaccinated individuals, especially those most likely to be hospitalized. I do not have a quick fix for us but I do hope that, as seen in other countries, we are at the peak and that the numbers will decline. My parting comment is if you have not been vaccinated, please do so for the well-being of our community and hospital caregivers.