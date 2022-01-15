The Public Pulse: Thoughts on the mask mandate; Response to Sen. Hunt; Power of truth

Mask mandate
I wish to thank Dr. Lindsay Huse for calling for a mask mandate in Omaha. I am really troubled by Mayor Jean Stothert and Gov. Pete Ricketts not wanting to do this little step to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 in Omaha and Nebraska. I may never vote for a Republican again.
Clarence Padrnos, Omaha
Little else
As a physician whose patients include those with serious immunodeficiency, I can understand the concern and frustration in the increasing numbers of COVID illnesses and hospitalizations. I would be hopeful that a mask mandate could reduce these hospitalizations, but I am not certain yet that this mandate will make an appreciable dent in the number of COVID hospitalizations. But in this climate of escalation of hospitalizations, there is little else that can be done. We have let the opportunity to have had more vaccinated individuals, especially those most likely to be hospitalized. I do not have a quick fix for us but I do hope that, as seen in other countries, we are at the peak and that the numbers will decline. My parting comment is if you have not been vaccinated, please do so for the well-being of our community and hospital caregivers.
Brett V. Kettelhut M.D., Omaha
Thank you
Thank you Dr. Huse for having the courage, integrity and care to implement a mask mandate in Omaha. Unlike Jean Stothert and Pete Ricketts, I know you care about the health and well-being of Omaha residents. The bottom line is, what Stothert is doing has and is failing. People are not getting the vaccine at the rate needed to slow the spread of COVID-19, and to relieve the overwhelming strain on our health care providers. If only in effect for a month, it can only help. Again, thank you, Dr. Huse, for looking out for the best interest and public health of this Omaha community. Shame on you, Jean Stothert, for not listening to the health care experts.
Janice Mohs, Omaha
Wagon circle
I’ll bet when Omaha’s medical director, Dr. Lindsay Huse, accepted her job here, she had no idea she was moving to a city and state that still felt the need to put their wagons in a circle every night.
Dean Pierce, Omaha
Simple question
I have lived a long time and have seen many controversial topics be discussed and debated. That’s healthy. I have also experienced, recently, rancor and hatred directed toward people who are trying to help rein in the horrible COVID-19 pandemic. That is not healthy. This is happening nationally, of course; but now even locally.
I ask a simple question: Why not masks? Anything that helps (or even might help) is a blessing. Brava, Dr. Huse. I am so happy you are doing your job to protect me and those around me.
Len Sagenbrecht, Omaha
The secret
Regarding the new mandate for Omaha regarding the wearing of masks, I see they are not required when seeking government services or when attending church. It is nice to know that these facilities have been able to stop the virus at their door. Perhaps other businesses need to look into their secret.
Steven A. Miller, Bellevue
Collective responsibility
Before we begin fighting the new mask mandate, I think we need to ask ourselves why we are fighting it. Let’s not confuse opinions with informed medical facts.
Last night on the news, I watched city council members give their opinions on an issue of public health — whether masking in public protects people from contracting and spreading COVID-19. After years of learning about this virus, we know from medical experts that masking does help. Even with the more contagious omicron variant, shouldn’t we do what each of us can to protect our hospital and medical professional capacity? Isn’t that a simple thing we can all do, without feeling like our rights are being trampled?Please, if you aren’t masking in public, don’t complain when schools don’t have enough teachers for your children and hospitals don’t have enough nurses or doctors when you need them. Ask yourself why there are staffing shortages and how we as a community can help change that. Don’t abandon your ability to think logically, armed with facts. We are brandishing our rights without understanding our collective responsibility.
Too many political “leaders” are talking about personal freedom when what we need to do to lessen the impact of COVID-19 is think about our collective responsibility.
Rebecca Britt, Omaha
FCC question
I keep reading and hearing news stories about the interference of the new 5G phone system on the air travel industry. How can this happen in a country where most everything is coordinatized and regulated? So far, none of these stories has mentioned the FCC. I was under the impression that the FCC is responsible to coordinate such issues.
Charles Richardson, Shenandoah, Iowa
Vaccine thoughts
Did you know that smallpox was eradicated through vaccination?
Do you know the ratio of vaccinated to unvaccinated COVID patients in our hospitals?
Do you know what our nurses and doctors are saying about COVID?
What are your own sources of information telling you about COVID?
The sources that undermine and divide us are hostile to vaccinations and masks, and they do not acknowledge COVID’s harm to doctors and nurses. They are a litmus test for truth, and if they are not telling the truth about COVID, what other vital information are they omitting or distorting?
We must weed out these sources so we can eradicate COVID-19 and go on to solve the real problems like climate change.
Nancy Packard, Lincoln
Grow up
Some Nebraska neighbors, be they police officers, retail workers, teachers, hospital personnel, dog walkers or children are walking vaccine mutation-maker hosts.
With them, COVID has a willing host to infect, change and mutate into any number of NEW COVID variant diseases.
COVID thanks you.
COVID is feeding off of you if you are only partially vaccinated and don’t have the latest booster.
“Waa waa waa. The CDC keeps changing their recommendations. They are just too confusing.”
“I am just too lazy to be bothered, besides, I never got sick.”
It is a brand new disease and here you are expecting instant, never-changing answers?
You sound like a child. Call the waaambulance.
CDC recommendations will stop changing when each of us get the initial vaccines including the third booster and stop the spread by wearing a KN-95 mask.
You can keep the disease from morphing into something new.
This will really start to protect our kids, as well, unless you continue unmasked and semi-vaxxed.
Then, there will need to be additional boosters because of your selfishness and pigheadedness.
Partially vaxxed is an open invitation to COVID.
We understand that with antibiotics, docs say use the whole 7- or 10-day amount or you’ll contribute to a weakening of the antibiotic’s future effectiveness.
So, why did so many of you instead lose the effective use of your brains when it came to COVID by not following through with the recommended dosages?
If you really wanted businesses to succeed, you’d treat this airborne disease as the deadly threat that it is.
If you really wanted businesses to gain workers, you’d stop entering unmasked and unvaxxed.
Haven’t you always spouted, freedom isn’t free?
Stop playing games. Most kids treat this disease more seriously than their parents do.
Grow up because state leadership will not mandate community health and safety by regulation — like they do requiring wearing a shirt and shoes into a restaurant.
Lee Hazer, Council Bluffs
Abortion discussion
I can agree with many things Sen. Megan Hunt says in (“Expand Access to abortion care,” Jan. 2). Whether and when to have a child are life changing decisions a couple make together. However, she like other pro-choice advocates are fond of using euphemisms to obscure the real meaning behind their motives.
It’s not health care if you intentionally take a life, no matter where it is in its developmental cycle–zygote, embryo, or fetus. She does not speak of the long-term negative health impacts to women who have had abortions. It would be beneficial to all if we had more information on these risks.
Senator Hunt makes an appeal to help Nebraskans who are struggling financially including young, rural and Nebraskans of color. I agree and support the expansion of health care, education, and services such as Mater Filius, Bethlehem House and Micah House.
My wish for Sen. Hunt and the Legislature in 2022 is to change the narrative from short-term decisions to long term care, support and love for the mother and family.
Patrick Prince, Ashland, Neb.
Power of truth
Kudos to the OWH for the story “Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public”. If there is any shred of hope that we, as a democracy, can survive , we must never stop speaking truth to power. It is anathema to witness our democratic undoing . Arguing with the other side to date has been fruitless, but we must never give up.
In the words of Thomas Paine: “To argue with a man who has renounced the use and authority of reason, and whose philosophy consists in holding humanity in contempt, is like administering medicine to the dead, or endeavoring to convert an atheist by scripture.”
Michael Leonard, Omaha
Government spending
Oh boy oh boy, we sure have a lot of money to spend! Whatever shall we do with it?
Idea No. 1: Maintain a prudent reserve: “Look to the ant ye sluggards.”
Idea No. 2: quit taxing retirees Social Security income! (Only 13 states tax Social Security)
Idea No. 3: Get a consensus of where to spend money from the voters! Novel idea, actually considering the will of the people.
Idea No. 4: Reduce property tax.
Sadly, what will most likely happen is the legislature will begin lots of pet projects that will need additional funding for years to come. This will, of course, result in Nebraskans paying even higher taxes. It would be great if the four ideas above were implemented and we, the tax paying Nebraskans, could keep more of our money and we decide how to spend it.
Most of us are quite generous and will give more to our chosen charities and spend more at the businesses we choose. Government needs to get it’s hand out of our pockets and be more frugal with out of control spending. It’s not your money, it’s ours!
Jim Bassett, Bellevue
Public Pulse January 2022
Schools and businesses must consider implementing mask mandates to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, a Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Nebraska volleyball's championship game against Wisconsin should be the new Game of the Century.
Proof of vaccination before entering an entertainment venue should be a requirement, a Pulse writer says.