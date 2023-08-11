'Poor me' syndrome

I wonder how long Donald Trump, who blames others and does not take responsibility for his actions and his lies, will be supported. The Republican Party needs to put America’s fragile democracy ahead of a man who continuously espouses the “Poor Me” syndrome.

Time for Republicans to remember — and support leaders who live and demonstrate — some of the Greatest Generation’s philosophy: Personal responsibility, honesty, integrity, humility and service.

Marcia Shadle Cusic, Omaha

Trump can do it

In the letter “Why Trump?”, Carl Glup poses the question: What would the people of Nebraska think about someone with Trump’s credentials being our coach or our president? Gee Carl, maybe you like losing, but I’m getting tired of it. Trump could probably do both jobs. The guy we got now can’t even ride a bike.

Sandi Tabor, Omaha

Unpopular legislation

Polls say 55% of Nebraskans oppose the Opportunity Scholarship Act recently passed by the Unicameral. This law indirectly gives taxpayer money, via tax credits, to private schools (in Nebraska this is generally religious schools) to fund scholarships for needy students. That’s despite research that indicates: (1) private schools are no better than public schools when family income is accounted for and (2) needy students do worse in private schools than in their prior public schools.

The sponsor of this unpopular legislation was once again Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area who perennially sponsors failed charter school and voucher bills.

In the 2022 elections, Sen. Linehan was aided in her efforts for this bill by an infusion of $710,000 from the Michigan-based Betsy DeVos school choice political machine. This money went to eight candidates for the Unicameral, five of whom won seats. The cost of these five seats to the DeVos machine is $142,000 per seat. For a job that pays $12,000 per year.

The days of a candidate putting up a few dollars for yard signs are gone. Now political machines like DeVos’ group simply buy state legislatures.

Despite the DeVos money, it still took a backroom deal with Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne to get this gift to struggling religious schools passed.

Petitions are being circulated to get this bill on the ballot in the next election. Thomas Jefferson’s “wall of separation between church and state” cannot be broken in Nebraska. Support the petition drive and let voters decide, not some Michigan-based billionaire’s political machine.

Bert Peterson, Hastings, Neb.

More money won’t help

Georgie Scurfield (“Strengthen public schools”) apparently thinks that the public schools will be better if they only had more money. Why didn’t I think of that?

Edward A. Tusa, Omaha

Appreciation for McConnell

Regarding Steve Rule’s letter, “Dear Future Historians,” I just find it a little concerning that he chose to call out Amy Coney Barrett by name, but chose not to mention who McConnell blocked — it was Merrick Garland, our current U.S. Attorney General. For that, McConnell has earned my deep appreciation.

David DeWeerdt, Omaha

Concern for self

It is difficult to understand why Donald Trump — who has reportedly received at least $40 million that has already been used for his legal defense in his multiple legal indictments — with his reported resources, has not contributed anything to those facing charges from January 6. In addition, he has not contributed any money, or, in fact, stated any concern for those who were injured or were killed and their families as a result of Jan. 6. Does this give us some indication for his concern for anyone other than himself?

Mary Tracy, Omaha

Fixing things?

I’m writing in response to Andrew Sullivan’s Public Pulse letter “Fearing reform?” I, like many in this state, appreciate the opportunity to sign the petition against Legislative Bill 753.

This bill was designed to give tax credits to those who donate to scholarships for private schools. Less tax revenue means less funding for public schools. Thus giving the wealthy another tax break. Translated, this means that private schools are just another business opportunity.

The opinions voiced in this letter are very disturbing. “Public schools are monopolizing education and viewing children as property.” Which as stated above is exactly what this tax credit is for the wealthy regarding private schools. And to insinuate that the opposition comes from “anti-Catholic bigotry” is outrageous and very concerning.

Facts are that Nebraska’s top 24 ACT scores in 2023 are from 22 public schools, and two private schools. Our public schools are rated 20th in the nation for academic excellence. Private schools often do not have all the courses needed and public schools accommodate. They’ve worked together for years.

Along with this bill there have been several others passed that are disturbing. My question to the members of the Unicameral is: Why are we constantly trying to “fix things that aren’t broken?”

Kathe Strand, Omaha