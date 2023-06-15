Three cheers for Omaha

As the Men’s College World Series approaches, this longtime Omahan sees (at least) three reasons for ongoing celebration:

• The event itself, which showcases this remarkable city in the best possible fashion.

• That iconic “Road to Omaha” statue, created by John Lajba (fellow alumnus of the now-defunct Bishop Ryan High School, underscoring the fact that we really are less of a small town and more a big room.)

• The stellar reporting thereon by the tireless scribes at the World-Herald. Reporter Mike Patterson’s awesome alliteration in the June 12 edition — “baseball, beer, brats, burgers, and the occasional beach ball in the bleachers” — is simply blissful.

Steve Paschang, Omaha

Joining the fray

Thanks for your editorial on this worthless voter ID bill (June 4). I don’t know if people misread the bill or what, but it’s a solution looking for a problem. Again, like some Republicans across the country pushing hateful and discriminatory bills, Nebraska is quickly joining the fray. People need to vote smart and get a legislature that is not so terrible for the people and Nebraska.

Roy Gertig, Bellevue

ID exceptions

I see there are exceptions regarding the requirement to present a voter ID, in order to vote. Those include: religious objection to having picture taken or cannot get ID due to disability, illness, lack of birth certificate, or other required documents. Seems to me this just puts us back to not requiring an ID.

Steven A. Miller, Bellevue

ID loopholes

I noted that some Nebraskans felt that the new voter ID law did not close all the loopholes to prevent illegal attempts to change elections. Not to worry Nebraskans, from my observations of certain news commentators, it is only where states of the Democrat-leaning have voter fraud as an issue.

Donivan Huwaldt, Uehling, Nebraska

FDR to Trump

How'd we get like this? FDR's first midterm, 1934, saw Democrats win three-fourths of the House, the Senate and governorships, as Americans embraced the New Deal reforms that began half a century of progress, during which the middle class grew to the largest before or since.

But the gains have been under attack, especially since the John Birch Society in 1958, and culminating with Reagan conservatism. As governor of California he replaced free college with prisons, soon filled by the war on drugs, ruining millions of lives for smoking pot.

I believe Reaganism smoothed the path to Trumpism.

His director of management and budget resigned over Reagan's “voodoo economics.” Cutting taxes for the rich while boosting military spending tripled the national debt. Income gaps widened, poverty increased by eleven million people, and unemployment reached 10.8 %, the highest level in 50 years.

Gorbachev, who should know, says Reagan's arms race escalation strengthened the hand of Kremlin hawks and prolonged the Cold War. Reagan’s reckless deployment of first strike missiles in Europe unleashed a gigantic protest movement.

He appointed a disastrous anti-environmentalist, James Watt, to the Interior Department, who had to resign amid a storm of controversy and was later indicted.

He wasted billions on his "Star Wars" fantasy, demonstrated his incompetence in the criminal Iran-Contra debacle, and his deregulation obsession contributed to the Savings and Loan collapse, costing taxpayers $500 billion.

Most importantly, his administration initiated Supreme Court cases that launched the “culture wars” over abortion and affirmative action which, along with guns, god, race and gays, pushed traditional kitchen-table economic issues out of the picture.

Result: the GINI index data indicate inequality is highest in a century, sparking the extreme unrest and broken politics that now threaten us.

Jim Bechtel, Omaha

Courageous advocacy

In response to Alan Koziol’s letter ("Embarrassing rant") regarding Sen. Michaela Cavanaugh and her stance for individuals who are at the center and at the mercy of LB 574, I would offer a different perspective.

Senator Cavanaugh’s courageous advocacy for individuals who are too often marginalized and maligned in our society, should be an example of what we need in our elected officials.

I implore all voters to truly vet your representatives at the local, state and national level. Do you want individuals who prioritize their own personal and political agendas or do you want individuals who are willing to advocate for your needs, no matter how unpopular at the state level?

Sue Kinney-Wieland, Omaha

Hollywood dads

Recent reports of Al Pacino and Robert De Niro each announcing parenting of another child is not shocking. The success and profit gain they each obtained from their acting ability, and use of foul, four-letter words, are well documented from their appearance on stage and their movies. Taking on the responsibility of being a real-life father and mentor will be a behind the scenes test for each. It is difficult and takes more than money to be a dedicated and involved father. One may question if this announcement is just another publicity gimmick to promote the release of their next movie or TV show. It is Hollywood!

Pi Stengel, Hastings

Virtue practicing

Texas’ impeachment of right-wing firebrand, Ken Paxton, is a solid lesson for us all. As attorney general, Paxton has been a leader on a number of important causes worthy of praise but was impeached for blatantly using his office for personal gain.

He will have his day in court, but the larger point should not be overlooked. Honesty and integrity cannot be neglected when the stakes are so high. Republicans have to be so much better than our opponents that it can leave no doubt in the mind of the public.

If the only question is our side or their side, then all is lost.

Matt Keiser, Yutan, Nebraska