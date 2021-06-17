The Public Pulse: TIF support for a casino? No; Thanks much, Maestro Wilkins

Omaha TIF priorities

I recently saw in the Omaha World-Herald that the owners of the planned Warhorse Casino, Ho-Chunk Inc., at 60th & Q Street are asking the City to provide $17.5 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for their new gambling facility. I find this absolutely laughable, considering Ho-Chunk Inc. is the one that funded the (successful) election campaign to get the residents of Nebraska to cast aside its longstanding ban on casinos/gambling within the state.

Ho-Chunk Inc. was able to sell it to Nebraskans based on their argument of more tax money flowing into the state and its communities. Now the casino and its owners are asking for us (the people of Omaha) to subsidize the construction of their casino! This is absurd.

I ask all City Council members to vote against this effort to subsidize the tax burden the casinos should have to pay to do business in our community, especially the business of gambling. The casino promotes itself as an establishment that will help create jobs and bring in revenue for the state. Hold them to this; ask them to start paying their tax obligation from the get-go, especially since the poorest populations will be the ones adversely and disproportionately affected by the new gambling facilities.