The Public Pulse: Time for change in District 2; Squabble over special master; Fond farewell

Vargas support

I’ve read the many opinions within the Public Pulse testifying to the excellent job that Congressman Don Bacon has done representing District 2. I am not of that inclination. I expect more.

Too many times when issues that are important to me and, I believe for District 2, the congressman failed to have the strength to vote for what is right. I appreciate his bipartisanship, and I appreciate his bipartisan ranking but that doesn’t matter if he votes wrong on the most important issues of the day.

Now, I know I don’t have to give Bacon backers specifics, they know to which issues I speak, and they may counter with the fact that “opinions are the lowest form of knowledge” but I did vote for Congessman Bacon during the last election, knowing full well that, at some point, I would be disappointed. I was, but it was the magnitude of the issues he failed on that mattered most.

I do appreciate his votes on many issues, but that’s a pretty low bar to set when there’s so much more that was needed and possible. I believe Tony Vargas can accomplish everything Congressman Bacon has and more because he brings a perspective that can better represent the interests of so many more of us. He can and will also continue supporting our military interests despite not being a decorated military veteran. It’s well past the time for change. One benefit that I firmly believe to be true is that if we re-elect Bacon, we won’t feel any positive impact of our decision in Omaha or Lincoln, but if we elect Vargas, we will. Vote Vargas. You won’t regret it.

Craig Christiansen, Omaha

Transparency?

I see where the DOJ has appealed the special master ruling on the Mar-a-Lago probe. One would think, for transparency’s sake, they would welcome a special master.

Bill Zeisler, Emerson, Nebraska

Fond farewell

Scott Frost’s tenure was not defined by us being often blown out of games — though beware the powerhouses of the Big 10. Twenty-two games from 2018 to 2022 were one score games. Furthermore, many of the losses Nebraska sustained were by ranked teams. When we analyze this data, does it signify incompetence? Or, does it characterize a team that is competitive in the Big 10 — an arguably elite football conference.

You don’t have to win to be competitive and play a good game. In fact, I was impressed by Nebraska’s ability to rise to the level of competition they faced and put forth a good performance. Finally, I doubt if the success and continued success of our lives hinged on one bad decision that many of us would be found basking in the sun, sipping on the glory of victory.

Was Scott Frost the problem? Or, do we have a flawed system for determining successful football teams and successful coaches? What team and whose goals are we to aspire to for our foundation in any walk of life? So, so long Scott, and I am glad you at least received substantial compensation for your time at Nebraska.

Bret Harmon Livingston, Omaha

Do the math

I suspect entire K-12 school systems could have been properly funded with the money UNL has flushed down the toilet in search of “gridiron greatness.” Time for someone to do the math.

Dan Prescher, Omaha

Permanent tax

Our property taxes are a low percentage of a portion of the market value. Recently, we were asked to raise the percentage because it had not gone up for quite some time while school expenses have gone up. Our citizens are all for helping the school system. What they neglected to mention are:

1. Market values used to be set at the actual price sold when property was sold. It stayed there until resold. Now it is reviewed several times each year, raising the market value based on surrounding property sold.

2. The market value portion taxed has gone up more than doubled.

3. Now the percentage itself is going up.

We bought our home 45 years ago and now are retired on a fixed income. When we purchased our home, we could comfortably afford our home. We are comfortable with our combined retirement income, however, the increasing costs of property insurance and taxes makes it evident that this comfort level will no longer support us. We’ve worked hard and did without to get to this point. Now, we have many retired friends say they’ve outlived their pension. We see where this will be our situation also. Our two cars have been parred down to one. We’ll need to bring in extra income to keep our home. It’s difficult to find an employer who hires someone our age. A percentage of the taxes can be forgiven if we have much lower income. We don’t qualify. These limits were probably written when someone making about $3,500 a year was considered a good income. Same goes for the federal government.

The government seems to think that taxpayers afford an unlimited source of income. Many a “temporary” tax passed, has become a permanent tax. Our government apparently doesn’t realize that we, the taxpayer, do not normally have the same luxury.

M. Werner, Omaha