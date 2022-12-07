The Public Pulse: Timely access to care; Letter to Matt Rhule; Frightening traffic fatality stats

Care access

As a practicing rheumatologist, I see patients daily who are often dealing with painful and life-altering diseases. I find real joy in my work and being able to provide treatment that can offer relief. Unfortunately, timely access to care is not always possible due to prior authorization policies. A prior authorization policy is one where an order by a physician must be approved by the insurance company in order to have it covered by the insurance plan. While health insurance plans may say these policies are in place to save costs, the reality is that insurers make decisions on the course of care that frequently put cost over care.

According to a study by the American Medical Association, 93% of patients face delays in necessary care because of prior authorization. On average, medical practices waste two full business days per week dealing with prior authorization paperwork simply to help their patients get appropriate care. However, the most worrying impact is that these delays in care can cause severe harm and worsen health outcomes for my patients.

To address this problem, the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act, taking a significant step toward streamlining the prior authorization process in Medicare Advantage plans. However, none of these changes will go into effect without Senate action. I encourage Sens. Sasse and Fischer to work to pass this bill to ensure that Medicare Advantage beneficiaries have timely access to the care they need.

Dr. Marcus H. Snow, Omaha

President, Nebraska Rheumatology Society

Member, Nebraska Medical Association

Chatelain's letter

I have long felt the World-Herald has a superb group of sportswriters. I especially enjoyed Dirk Chatelain's "letter" to incoming coach, Matt Rhule (Nov. 26). As is often the case with Dirk, this was a statistics-driven column, which I always enjoy. This particular essay, however, struck me as having a great deal of heart, to go along with the statistics. Definitely one of the finest efforts by one of my favorite writers.

Bruce Boles, Omaha

Traffic fatalities

There have been a record number of traffic fatalities on Nebraska roads this year. The total on Dec. 1 stood at 239. That is up 18% or 24 more that the average over the past five years. This is frightening.

From Elkhorn, I frequently utilize West Maple Road and the West Dodge Expressway. From 204th east to 102nd, the posted speed on West Maple is 45 mph. This is interpreted by many drivers as a suggested minimum speed and is widely ignored and rarely enforced. At the eastbound entry ramp from 204th Street to the West Dodge Expressway, the posted speed is 70 mph, which drops gradually to 45 mph at 90th Street. Cars entering the expressway treat the ramp as a green light at a drag strip.

With widely ignored and rarely enforced speed limits, we are on tract for an all-time record fatality count. Add in distracted driving and the count count could be devastatingly higher.

John Wupper, Elkhorn

Debt responsibility

If the college graduates/students really want help with their high tuition costs, they can join the U.S. military and use the new version of the GI Bill to help pay for their tuition. These people signed a contract and promised to pay the money back, but now they believe that the money loaned to them in good faith should be free. Whatever happened to their individual responsibility, their word and their honesty? These are college students who are supposed to be intelligent people. I personally used the new GI Bill to get my college degree in finance from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1996. Party time is over and the free lunch counter is closed. If you want help you have to be responsible for yourself and earn it.

Douglas Arthur, Omaha

Climate change

The year is 2022, experts within the field overwhelmingly agree that climate change is a problem, humans are a primary cause, and that inaction will lead to untold suffering as hundreds of millions of people are flooded out of their ancestral homes by rising sea levels and increased flooding. We continue to do nothing because people like David Begley (Midlands Voices, Dec. 1) think their need to save pennies now is more important than saving those millions of people by reducing our carbon footprint and electrifying the country. Please stop being the anchor around our neck as we try and better the mess.

Sean Kennedy, Omaha

Date night kindness

A few Saturdays ago, my husband and I were out for our usual Saturday night dinner date at the Goldbergs in Dundee. This is a place we go to quite often. This one Saturday, someone was so kind and generous and paid for our dinner. The waitress smiled and shrugged her shoulders when I asked who did this kind gesture. I want to give a big thank you to whomever this person(s) was.

Sandy Streeter, Omaha

The Sheltering Tree

The work of the Sheltering Tree community needs to be admired and appreciated. The Sheltering Tree is a residential facility for adults with developmental disabilities. It acts as a safe space in which the residents live and get treatment, while also leaving during the day to work or participate in other various events. In a society that is becoming increasingly open and accepting, I would like to express how impactful the work of Sheltering Tree truly is. The community humanizes a population that has been dehumanized for decades. Each member is encouraged to go out into society and work, interact and be a part of the community just like anyone else. Sheltering Tree then acts as a place where the residents can receive adequate treatment and care for whatever they may need. Awareness of the disabled community is something that needs to be more widespread. Their issues need to have the same weight in our world as any other. I implore anyone who can to volunteer at places such as Sheltering Tree.

Nate Poole, Omaha

McCollister support

I nominate State Sen. John McCollister for Ben Sasse’s Senate seat. He is a lifelong Republican, a good and decent man who will fairly represent the good and decent people of Nebraska.

Catherine Walling, Omaha

On human sustainability

In response to David D. Begley's Midlands Voices piece: A decade of spending and only a 1% drop in fossil fuel use? Sounds good. I'm sure in the last decade there was increased demand for power, and yet we had a 1% drop in fossil fuel use. What does Wisconsin and Minnesota pursuing a better future for their posterity have to do with our own pursuit? The more we all invest now, the less our descendants will have to spend and struggle. We can pursue more than one thing, reducing fossil fuel use (a limited and depleting resource) and increasing renewables (from a source that will outlast the planet) while helping struggling families (if we aren't, that is a separate issue).

Fortunately, Nebraskans did just that this last election when they voted to increase the minimum wage (still below what it should be by any metric, but a step in the right direction). Human-caused climate change threatens agriculture around the world. Nebraska is expected to experience increased droughts and flooding, destroying the soil we use to sustain our nation. Wind, solar, nuclear and hydro should be our pursuit. Every megawatt-hour of wind or solar is less fuel consumed and saved for future need, less particulates in our lungs, less earth-warming gases in the atmosphere.

To fail zero-carbon is to fail the citizens of Nebraska, both in and outside of OPPD's service area. For what it is worth, I trained in the Navy's nuclear power program, earned my bachelor of science in electrical engineering with a focus on power, and a minor in sustainability (more than environmental, it was about human sustainability).

Spencer Rice, Omaha

Thanks Dr. Fauci

A huge thank you to Dr. Anthony Fauci for his knowledge and guidance through the years of pandemic. In the face of anger, harassment and threats, including from Nebraska’s Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, he guided the country with honesty, grace and good humor, never backing down. I wish him a wonderful and well-deserved retirement.

Rebecca Shuster, Omaha