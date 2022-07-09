The Public Pulse: Title IX at 50; Restaurant kindness; Too much misinformation

Title IX warrior

Henry Cordes’ article on Title IX highlights three who went to bat for the girls. Another woman who is quite noteworthy is former UNL Women’s Golf coach, Robin Scherer Krapfl, whose parents tested their school district’s policies as there was no girl’s golf team at her Class C high school.

She wanted to play and, was allowed and welcomed by her coach, Robert Prazak, to play on the boy’s team. She went on to letter three years at UNL and was UNL’s head women’s golf coach for 32 years before retiring several years ago.

Pat Skwarek, Omaha

Restaurant kindness

My wife and I decided to go out to eat on Saturday evening, July 2. We went to Applebee’s in Council Bluffs. They always seem to have good food at reasonable prices.

As was my habit, I was wearing a U.S.M.C. Vietnam Veterans T-shirt. On this particular night, instead of getting a table or booth, we sat at the bar and ordered our meals. Service was great! The meals arrived in short order.

Not too long into our meal another hostess came up and put a receipt next to me on the bar. Written across the top was “Thank you for your service.” She said another couple, who were finished and gone, had paid for our meal. She said they had noticed my shirt and wanted to let me know they appreciated my service.

I was truly humbled by this and want to thank those good folks for their kindness. If you are local residents of the metro area and paid for my meal, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It was my honor and privilege to have served.

Dan Conant, Council Bluffs

Precedent, not law

In the past two weeks, the World-Herald has published at least two Pulse writers claiming that the three Supreme Court Justices appointed by Donald Trump lied in their confirmation hearings by stating that Roe vs. Wade was “settled law.” None of the three did. This is made clear by the Annenberg Public Policy Center, a non-profit, non-partisan organization centered in Washington and Philadelphia (https://www.factcheck.org/2022/05/what-gorsuch-kavanaugh-and-barrett-said-about-roe-at-confirmation-hearings/). Their conclusion is based on comments made by three Justices that were taken out of context. Reuters Fact Check has also come to the same conclusion regarding Justice Barrett.

I am not a Trump supporter by any means and can accept abortion to a certain point i.e. 16 to 20 weeks. But, there is so much misinformation in society today that it should be pointed out when possible. There can be legitimate arguments made on both sides provided they are based on true facts.

John K. Davis, Omaha

Nation of laws

For as long as I have lived in this country (and it has been quite a while), I have always believed and understood the United States of America was a country of laws. Since its inception, this is one of the many things that have made this country a desirable and safe place to live in for the most part.

Apparently, that is no longer the case. Over the past few years, somehow, some way, we have abandoned the idea of actually being a nation of laws. Clearly, there are many divisive issues in our country (gun legislation, racial equality, abortion rights, etc.). Regardless of the cause, we seem to be willing to allow peaceful protesting to turn violent— resulting in the loss of property and even the loss of life.

Peaceful protesting is one thing. That is clearly not why I am writing this letter. I fully understand that peaceful protests are not unlawful and, in fact, are fundamental to the First Amendment of our Constitution.

But nowhere does any federal, state, county or city statute say that it is permissible to destroy someone else’s property, steal their property, burn their buildings, or to physically threaten judges or politicians. These acts are flat out against the law. What I don’t understand is why we do not enforce these laws. Regardless of the cause, protesting that leads to violence cannot be condoned. As a country, we need to be unwavering in upholding the laws when it comes to violence. Our police need to be allowed to do their job so that those who show a willful and wanton disregard for the law are dealt with. Only then, can we return to being a country of law and order.

Right now, we are not.

Bob Davis, Omaha

Common sense solution

Finally, a common sense solution, by Stephen Hillman (Pulse, June 30), to the problem of unwanted pregnancies. Abstinence from sex. All women who don’t want an unplanned pregnancy should practice total abstinence from sex from now on. All men (and women) in favor, please say, “aye.”

Birte Gerlings, Omaha

Consistent hypocrisy

Please be consistent in your pro-life and pro-choice arguments.

1. You want to ban abortions to protect unborn children.

2. You don’t want to ban assault weapons though they are used to kill living children

3. You don’t support mandatory COVID vaccines that would save hundreds of thousands of Americans of all ages. Hypocrisy?

Bill Bechaz, Omaha

Successful diplomacy

Sen. Deb Fischer says the president should apply his successful diplomacy abroad to Washington. What’s the difference? Abroad he has willing partners with shared goals.

Not so in the U.S. Senate.

Nadine Keith, Omaha