Decline to Sign

The teachers union, the Nebraska State Education Association, has shown its true colors of lies and deception with their recent petition drive to overturn the recently passed Opportunity Scholarship Act — LB 753. This legislation gives poor children and their parents living at 100% poverty level a choice in their child’s education regardless of their ZIP code. This is common sense legislation that is aimed at greater opportunities for all Nebraskans.

What is the NSEA afraid of? This Scholarship Act will not change any school district’s budget. The Opportunity Scholarship Act provides up to $25 million in tax credits each year and takes no money from public schools. So I ask again — what is the NSEA afraid of? Perhaps they fear that another school will outperform them and reveal their ineptitude for Nebraska’s neediest students.

I urge my fellow Nebraskans to decline to sign this mean-spirited petition to overturn the bill. Stop the union’s dishonest effort to take away education options for Nebraska’s neediest students. Signing the petition is an attack on our kids and their educational opportunities.

Britt Thedinger, M.D., Omaha

Sign the petition

It seems that the Republican “Party” will stop at nothing to scare people — even misleading their own usually reliable voters. They seem to hate anything social (for the common good/public); the most extreme seem to even hate the word “social.” Now, in Nebraska, the party is attacking our “public” schools. Their attack on the Nebraska teachers union with their “Decline to Sign” campaign, referring to the petition to protect our public schools, is an example.

Of course the union supports the principle of separation of church and state, as should all Americans! I believe this political party wants to give our tax money — or what would be our tax money — to private/religious schools. No way! This is just plain wrong! Sign the petition!

Larry L. Kennedy, Omaha

Divide or unite?

Is it government’s purpose to divide or unite the public? It is LB 753 that sparks this question. If parents are looking to place their children in a more academically competitive environment, that is rationale for placing them in a private school setting. If, however, what is wanted is to segregate their children from diverse influences, then is it government’s function to provide parents, through tax credits to business interests, the ability to therefore segregate their children? With the recent backlash by certain groups against critical race theory, or the history of African-Americans being taught, and against those students identifying as LGBTQ+ in public schools, one is understandably concerned with the apparent impetus for LB 753 and whether the Nebraska Unicameral is exercising a proper role.

It is a question worth exploring.

Kenneth Pullen, Omaha

Seizing money

I read the article about the Seward County Sheriff’s Office (“Loophole lets county seize millions from motorists”) and I just couldn’t believe it.

I think they are flat-out stealing from people for no reason other than money, and they think it’s justified.

They seem to bully people into signing their money away, then give them a court date to try and get it back. They even said they hardly ever return the money and rarely issue a citation.

I thought the police were suppose to uphold the law, protect and serve. In my opinion, they are doing just the opposite.

So my question is, how much money can you travel with in Seward County if they pull you over, before you’re a victim?

Marcia Lord, Omaha

On Biden

Why are so many people concerned about Biden’s age as president? I would like more people to acknowledge what seems to be Biden’s inability to remember what he just said. Is that why he doesn’t want to debate? In my opinion, mental status is much more important than age.

Mary Hlas, Omaha

Disingenuous?

Sen. Linehan is disingenuous when she says Nebraskans wouldn’t appreciate national sources trying to tell them what to think on issues (July 6). Isn’t that what much of the controversial legislation introduced in the last legislative session involved? National interests pushing their agendas on local legislators incapable of coming up with their own solutions to problems that exist only in their own minds? Nebraskans deserve better than this but keep voting for representatives who parrot national party lines.

Annabelle Keene, Bellevue

Shocking events

Yes, we were all shocked when 9/11 happened, not believing America could ever be hit like other countries.

Now we are shocked again that an ex-president of America could be an alleged criminal. We were shocked when we watched the insurrection at our Capitol. We all watched in real time as both sides condemned what the now ex-president allowed to happen. Everyone including his own family was watching and hoping he would end it.

Airman Teixeira, who allegedly sent out sensitive documents, was arrested and is still in jail. I believe the ex-president should also be in jail awaiting court cases for his alleged crimes — at least he should have been arrested and made to post bail. In my opinion, there is a clear double standard. Yes, it is shocking. Yes, it is the first time in history for this to happen. We are the laughing stock of the world and will continue to be so, if those in power do not do what is right for this mess and put the ex-president in prison for his alleged criminal acts.

Kathie Kielion, Omaha

Letter response

Wade Nutzman (“Setting aside their oaths?”) is absolutely correct. Nebraska’s representatives and senators in Congress, by failing to make statements or condemn the acts on Jan. 6 of an insurrectionist ex-president and the criminality of his mishandling of classified documents, should not be allowed in a position to make a decision about anything. These elected officials made oaths to protect our country from terrorists, insurrectionists and traitors, both foreign and domestic. I believe Donald Trump is an insurrectionist and a traitor and a clear and present danger to our democracy. For our representatives to fail to condemn such a person, let alone make a statement about his alleged criminal actions, is deplorable and evil. They need to be voted out. The GOP now seems to be cult-like and needs to wake up from their alternate reality and cowardice.

“In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousandfold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations.” ― Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago

Michael Leonard, Omaha