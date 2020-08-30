The Public Pulse: Tolerance, debate are snuffed out; Differing views on Trump, Biden

Tolerance, debate are snuffed out
Can I ask you a question: When did everything become political? When did we all become so intolerant of each other?
No matter what my political opinions are, I see a problem arising from both sides. We have become so intolerant of people that we refuse to hear what anyone who disagrees with us has to say. We have really enacted a cancel culture that not only “cancels” celebrities but family and friends now.
Isn’t America supposed to be a place where we can have free speech and free thoughts? We should be able to have our own opinions. But with the way things are going, we are all going to be “canceled” by someone we love very soon. I can’t tell you how many times I am scrolling through social media and I see posts saying if you support this person or this belief, unfriend me or never speak to me again.
I’m sorry, but if we can’t even open up to conversations about different things than what is this world coming to?
People are afraid to speak out about what they believe in for fear that they will lose a best friend or family member. This does not mean I don’t think we can’t have healthy debates about what we think is right. But that’s where the problem lies people are to quick to judge and excommunicate people from their lives, there’s no room for talking.
Leia Vranes, Omaha
Yes to mail-in balloting
People worried about voter fraud/absentee ballots should visit their election office as I did last October during County Government Day and learn how well prepared and exact they are, ensuring accurate vote counts and all voters are legally registered. Only one voter fraud case occurred during the last election by a person assuming a family member’s identity as a “joke.”
It is a disservice to these dedicated public servants and volunteers who make sure every vote counts. Help them out by requesting a mail ballot and send it in early.
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
Plenty of blame all around
In response to Jannette’s post (Aug. 26 Pulse) about her yard signs missing, both sides have their bad people. I have a friend whose Blue Lives banners were stolen from his residence. I doubt if the people involved in that were pro-Trump. She might want to take a peek an what the anti-Trump people have fomented in our country also.
Daryl Achenbach, Omaha
Trump must go
As an attorney who recently retired from the U.S. Department of the Interior after almost 15 years, I see President Trump’s policies as deeply troubling. It’s hard for me to understand why so many voters have blinders on when it comes to President Trump.
I frankly don’t know how a person forgets the images of children in cages, or the photo of a small immigrant child and her father lying dead in the Rio Grande River. How can his supporters overlook the unrelenting destruction of our environment under this president, which I saw happen routinely these past 3.5 years? How does one justify this president’s cozying up to dictators like Vladimir Putin, a dictator who puts bounties on the heads of our soldiers in Afghanistan (not to mention a dictator who undermines our elections)? Isn’t it a concern that Trump has destroyed so many relationships and treaties with our former friends and allies around the world?
What does it tell us when there are unending felony indictments and convictions of Trump advisers and White House staff? And how do we excuse Trump’s refusal to listen to medical experts, or his insistence on belittling science, or his inability to come up with any coherent strategy to deal with COVID, which by the way has now led to almost 180,000 deaths in the U.S., far more than any other country in the world?
Eileen L. McBride, Omaha
Biden shows low character
There are numerous examples of Joe Biden’s poor character, going back to cheating on a law school exam. However, one of the best examples of how he has consistently pandered to seek to elevate his personal image is available on pbs.org. in, “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words,” the documentary that details Thomas’ life up to his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court by President George H.W. Bush.
Biden was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at Thomas’ confirmation hearings in 1991. Readers might recall the allegations of sexual misconduct against Thomas (sound like a familiar Democratic Party tactic?).
A priceless moment during the hearing occurs when the cameras focus on Biden, who instantly turns to square up while pasting a smarmy smile on his face as he prepares to launch into Thomas. Thomas responds eventually to the allegations by stating that the hearing is a “high-tech lynching.”
Besides showing Biden’s narcissistic nature, this documentary provides the viewer with the fascinating story of Thomas’ life, where he grew up in the South in poverty and including his being the only Black seminary student where he had initially placed his life’s path. Thomas quit the seminary after he saw his white classmates laughing and congratulating each other following the assassination of Dr. King.
At the time of his confirmation to the Supreme Court, Thomas was “the right color but of the wrong politics” for Biden and his fellow Democrats. So character assassination became Plan B for Biden and his cronies.
Just say no to Joe!
Scott Yahnke, Bennington
Deadly ‘nonviolent’ protests
Can we all agree then nonviolent protests are not nonviolent anymore! Times have changed, really changed.
Who takes rifles, handguns, Molotov cocktails to nonviolent protests? Please keep your children and yourselves away from these funerals waiting to happen.
Gary Golden, Omaha
Trump violates Hatch Act
Let me tell you about my experience with the Hatch Act. This has come up since the RNC has been using government officials who speak at the RNC while taking government-connected trips, plus Trump taking AF1 and government employees on trips to plants, meetings, etc., and then turning it into a campaign rally — all of which are a violation of the Hatch Act, which states that no government time or funds can be used for campaign purposes. And when called upon it, Chief of Staff Meadows and Trump claim the Hatch Act is no big deal and that everybody does it.
My ex was a USDA employee for 33 years. I was a UNL employee for eight years. Not only were we ever mindful of violating the Hatch Act, we saw employees reprimanded and in one case fired for a violation. He had gone to a meeting at an out of state university, and while there went to an Amway meeting, also. He was fired.
So now we are told that it doesn’t matter, that our national leaders can violate the act because no body cares. Why should we hold anyone accountable, then? Let’s just revoke the act and let government employees do whatever they want on the nation’s dime. Yeah, let’s.
Priscilla Andrews, Burwell, Neb.
Biden has weak record
I’m sorry but I cannot vote for someone who has been in public office for more than 45 years and has no significant accomplishments. Biden will promise anything and deliver nothing. He has succeeded in lining his and his sons’ pockets and cashing in on the government dole. He is not answering any tough questions and remains in his basement. He will be a Marionette, and the strings will be controlled by left-wing extremists.
Joe Dowd, Omaha
Understanding economics
I think that are a couple of questions American voters need to ask themselves before voting this fall.
1. Am I, my family, my community better today then it was three and a half years ago? In the areas of health care, infrastructure, taxes, social justice and wages, to name a few.
2. If socialism is such a terrible political state, why aren’t our shores being swarmed with Canadians, Norwegians, Swedes and many others from democratic socialist countries waiting to get into the United States?
3. Do I know and understand the differences between communism, socialism, capitalism and social democracies?
Just a few items to ponder.
Vicki Cork, Papillion
To Iwo Jima and back
The then 20-year-old Richard Wolbach (“Omaha priest who pledged life to God after surviving Iwo Jima dies at 95,” Aug. 26 World-Herald) befriended Cardinal Cupich’s father, the late Blase J. Cupich, on the transport ship USS Newberry en route to Iwo Jima. Both were South Omaha boys. Cardinal Cupich’s father was a signalman second class on that ship. Signalman Cupich believed he was seeing young Dick Wolbach for the last time, as the latter left the transport to beach on the notorious island.
Several years later, as Cupich was carrying mail on his newly appointed route, he saw a woman working in a yard of a Wolbach residence, where he stopped to deliver the mail. He asked her if she knew a Dick Wolbach and explained his chance meeting with the Marine in the Pacific.
“Yes, indeed,” the woman replied, “he’s my son; he’s now studying in the seminary to become a priest!” Story has it that Iwo Jima was young Dick Wolbach’s Damascus!
Rich Cupich, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!