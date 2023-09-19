Speed kills

Traffic accidents are on the rise nationwide. Omaha is no exception. Take a drive on any roadway in the Omaha metro area and drive the speed limit. You will be passed continually by drivers far exceeding the posted speed limit. What can law enforcement do? Ramp up presence in hot spots. Post speed traps publicly so speeders are forewarned. Increase fines for violations to an impactful level. Excessive speed violations — 35 MPH above the limit — pull the driver’s license and impound the vehicle. Make a speeding ticket so painful that drivers consider the consequences of receiving a ticket. Take a drive on the West Dodge Expressway, or I-80. It’s like being on the Kansas City Race track.

Butch Kirkland, Papillion

Promoting ranked choice voting

In the most recent Public Pulse letter promoting ranked choice voting, Larry Bradley asserted that exit polling showed Alaskan voters overwhelmingly approved of the new system. Nebraskans should know much more about Alaska’s experience with this system. Donald Trump won Alaska in the 2020 election by 10 points. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was censured by the Alaska Republican party in early 2021 for her animosity against Trump. Things certainly weren’t looking good for her upcoming 2022 Republican primary reelection bid. It was then that Sen. Murkowski and her allies successfully changed election laws and implemented “RCV” and also combined Republican and Democratic candidates into a single primary.

Knowing that she no longer had the worry of facing only Republican voters to get a place on the general election ballot, Sen. Murkowski was free to spend the next two years voting for President Biden’s positions 79% of the time, a rate much higher than her support for former President Trump’s positions. And sure enough, even though she was polling 8% behind her Republican challenger, she was the winner in a race that included two Republicans and a single Democrat. If this system is adapted here, I hope for clarity’s sake the law change will be referred to as the Incumbent Retention Act.

Richard Leech, Omaha

Constitution week

“We the People, in order to form a more perfect union...” These are words we hear often, but don’t often stop to reflect on. “We the People” — everything else set forth in the U.S. Constitution derives its power from the people who “ordain and establish” it, including the amendments made along the way. We live in a nation full of diverse experiences, backgrounds and ways of life, and while our union may not be perfect it is made more perfect by each and every one of us contributing uniquely in our day-to-day lives.

The week of Sept. 17–23 is Constitution Week, and the Omaha chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution invites you to take a moment to pause, reflect and show your pride in the U.S. Constitution. Our Founding Fathers wrote this exceptional document inspired by the exceptional individuals who make up the United States of America. Almost 250 years later, the U.S. Constitution is a living, breathing document that not only reflects who “We the People” were, are and will be, but is “ordained and established” by that uniquely American identity and experience.

Tori Mahoney, Omaha

Disgusted by behavior

I think it is disgusting that our vice president, Kamala Harris, while at the 9/11 ceremony with all the somber faces around her, was seen giggling, smiling and waving at someone! Just like Biden when he was at a ceremony bringing back to the U.S. the bodies of slain service personnel and he was seen checking his watch. Their supporters should be proud of these two!

John Saniuk, Papillion

Carter Lake

The City of Omaha’s leaders should be ashamed of the condition of Carter Lake, its boat ramps and the west road that connects north east Omaha to Carter Lake Iowa. The boat ramps are in horrific shape, the parking lot has holes big enough to swallow small cars. The docks are a danger to anyone foolish enough to try to launch a boat. How is it this lake is the exception to the way other bodies of water in this city are taken care of?

The city finds money to keep the east road well keep and manicured, to keep up a façade for travelers coming to Omaha. If they travel west and end up on the west road around the lake, they may feel like they took a turn onto a country road. The city seems content to let the west road be a convenient place for people to dump their trash, tires and mattresses, boats and brush. There was a time when the city took care of this area, it is now overgrown and there are ruts between the piles of trash and where people are pulling their vehicles by the lake to fish.

In the last ten years, the neglect has gone from bad to horrific. I don’t know who the blame should fall on, but this matter needs to be addressed. How can the city talk about spending hundreds of millions of dollars on a streetcar project, with this type of neglect going on less than three miles away from said project? This lake could be a nice lake. It will take effort and a mayor and city council as concerned about the east and north side of the city, as they are about downtown and west Omaha.

William Earlywine, Omaha

Response on indictments

Speaking at an Eastern Economic Forum recently, Russia’s Vladimir Putin said that the criminal cases brought by our corrupt government against Donald Trump were political revenge. It is nice to know that they still have each other’s back!

Gary Runyan, Omaha

Concealed carry isn’t easy

I really don’t know what kills more people, cars or guns. I do know you have to have training and pass a test to get a driver’s license. If you don’t comply, sooner or later you’ll be in jail. So how do we think you can buy a gun one day and start to conceal carry the next?

I have been fortunate to have had a concealed carry license in Ohio and Nebraska. The training in Ohio was a 12-hour nonstop class, with the last hour and a half on the shooting range. There was a 20-point test on the class, with 80% correct needed to qualify. I had to meet the qualifications of shooting and handling of my gun on the shooting range. The Nebraska concealed carry class was 4 hours, no test, no qualifications.

The Ohio class went over almost every situation and action curtailed in a confrontation. We learned most confrontations last only seconds — 10 seconds and they are gone. Confrontations are up close and very personal. Basically, in your face. The bigger the gun, the harder it is to get it up, in your hand, and ready to use. So many people think they are going to be a hero by being in the right place at the right time, then pulling out their gun and chasing the bad guys away. The odds are against that, but I hope they do. The faster you resolve a situation, the more lives you save. Please remember — the bad guys can and will shoot back.

Herb Rutz, Omaha