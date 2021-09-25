The Public Pulse: Train crossing safety; Choices for women; Border facts

Had l not been an adopted child whose own mother gave her up because she couldn’t deal with raising four children as a single parent, perhaps l might have considered that adoption would be a loving choice to make.

Yes, l made a choice. It may not have been a choice that you would have made, but it was right for me at the time. Does that make me pro-abortion? No, it makes me a woman who deserves the right to bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom.

Here l am, a 68-year-old grandmother fighting for the same rights for my granddaughters as anti-abortion power-wielders manipulate the law to strip that right from all women.

Abortion is health care. Comprehensive ex education saves lives and is effective in reducing unplanned pregnancies.

Sherry Dorman, Wayne, Neb.

Good stewardship

I too am very concerned with the wrong information given to people about being vaccinated and the 30x30 plan. I grew up on a farm and understand the 30x30 plan and simplicity. My dad was a small farmer and if we did not protect our land and if we planted every year, we would have not had good crops. You learn how to take care of the land you own. Pete Ricketts is a danger to farmers spreading misinformation.