Tranquility now?

We are all excited to hear the plans for Tranquility Park, but I have one question: Is the work on Tranquility Park the reason that the Parks Department hasn’t been able to get the contractor to complete the sidewalk at Adams Park? The sidewalk hasn’t been completed around the bend at J.A. Creighton Boulevard? The sidewalk hasn’t been completed and the weeds are beginning to grow, the dirt that was removed is piled up on the side and is hard as rocks, so it isn’t a recent project!

No one seems to care about having to walk in the street to get past that patch of dirt that becomes mud when it rains! I would raise the money to finish the work so that folks don’t have to walk in the street, but I’ve been told that I can’t do that. So, who is responsible for finishing a few slabs of sidewalk in North Omaha so they can have tranquility in their neighborhood to walk or jog?

Ernie Boykin, Omaha

Ignorance of the law

“Ignorance of the law is no excuse,” as the saying goes. The former president ignored his attorneys, his chiefs of staff, his daughter and more when they said, “No, sir, you cannot do that.” Over and over again.

It seems he had total “ignorance of the law” because he was never interested in what is right, honorable and respectful. He came into the highest office in the land with no knowledge of managing a job any other way than corruption and bribery.

I am betting that the first time he had anything to do with the electoral process was when he went to vote for himself for president. Remember when he peered over the wall of the voting booth so that he could watch his naturalized wife vote? I don’t think he was checking to make sure she marked his name. I think it was simply the first time for him.

My second grade Brownie troop behaved much better than that when I took them to the Holy Name gym on election day in the early 1980s. A volunteer sat them all down on the floor, showed them a ballot and explained it all to them. They watched me take my ballot into the booth, pull the curtain and then come back out. They watched the official take my ballot and put it in that special box. (Or as some would call it, a “suitcase!”) I don’t know where all these Brownies are now, but at least they had a good overview.

I am still embarrassed for our country that we didn’t have the sense to acknowledge the ignorance of No. 45 and shoo him back to preschool.

Helen Jordon, Omaha

Saving AM Radio

In recent months, Ford and other auto manufacturers have come under fire for proposing to scrap AM radio in newly produced electric vehicles. Ford, in particular, argued that the frequency of AM radio signals would be adversely affected by the electromagnetic noise of EV’s. Many opponents to this rule argue that it would stifle free speech (including “talk” radio) and the ability for many rural Americans to receive news and weather updates, as well as negatively impacting the emergency alert system, which relies heavily on the AM radio infrastructure.

In light of this development by Ford, Sens. Deb Fischer and Ed Markey introduced the bipartisan AM for Every Vehicle Act. This bill would protect AM radio, ensuring that as a matter of public safety, AM radio must be offered in newly produced vehicles. Since the introduction of this bill, Ford has reversed course and decided to continue offering AM radio in all new vehicles they produced.

Thank you to Sen. Fischer for leading the way on this issue and preserving AM radio.

Steve McCollister, Omaha

Flight delays

As a business and sometimes leisure traveler, I am so grateful for nonstop flight options from Omaha. The recent addition of a nonstop to Austin, Texas, is welcome news.

Flight delays and being stuck in an airport waiting for a connection can be a real drag. It costs time, money and adds stress to a trip whether business or pleasure.

That’s why I’m concerned about a proposed change to rules for flights to and from Washington’s Reagan National Airport. Omaha’s two non-stop flights to Reagan National provide convenient access to our nation’s capital for people locally and within a couple hours drive of Omaha.

As reported in Politico and The Hill, there is an effort in Congress to change a federal rule that limits the number of nonstop flights serving Reagan. The proposed change would add daily flights. The FAA says Reagan’s single runway airport is at a congestion tipping point and any more flights would dramatically increase delays.

It’s best for Omaha if the rules governing Reagan’s operations remained as they are today. Any change will lead to flight delays for Omaha travelers and that’s not good whether flying for business, site-seeing or simply to visit friends.

Natalie Micale, Lincoln