The Public Pulse: Transit-oriented development; Conservative conservation conversation; Present, not voting

Expand transit options
Providing Lincoln and Omaha commuters with efficient and reliable service has long been on the radar. In 2003, Wilbur Smith and Associates floated the idea that sufficient passenger demand existed to make commuter rail between the metro areas feasible. Olsson Associates echoed the need to provide intercity bus service last year, saying that commuters between Lincoln and Omaha made nearly 25,000 roundtrips daily.
Structured development is also at stake as the metro area approaches a population of 1.5 million by 2050. That organization can take form as transit-oriented development, also known as TOD. A book recently published by the World Bank says that “a transit-oriented development is compact, mixed-use, pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly, and closely integrated with mass transit by clustering jobs, housing, services, and amenities around public transport stations.”
Both Lincoln (Lancaster County) and Omaha embrace transit-oriented development in their comprehensive plans.
TOD not only provides for orderly development along a corridor which will certainly grow, it is an economic win-win, as well. Municipalities capture revenue as land value increases. The World Bank study also shows that economic productivity increases by 5% to 10% when job density doubles.
Candidate TOD stations might be Lincoln Amtrak, Waverly, Ashland, Giles Road/I-80, and Omaha Amtrak. At close to the allowed 79 mph passenger train speed limit (for replacement track, it’s 125 mph), the total journey time would compare to that by car.
And while we’re at it, make it fun: Consider a Husker train whisking 1,000 fans each way on game day.
We talk about building streetcars in Omaha and raking in infrastructure dough from the feds, so why not give serious thought to the economic locomotive rail can provide?
James Mark Sanks, Kearney
Just don’t get it
I don’t get it. Why is the conservative party opposing conservation? (“Ricketts event opposes conservation effort,” April 21)
James B. Vacanti, Omaha
Present, not voting
It is unfortunate that the Unicameral, again, missed an opportunity to provide Nebraska citizen’s real, substantive tax relief (“Major income, property, Social Security tax cut plan hits new roadblock in Nebraska Legislature,” March 25).
Thirty-three votes were needed to end a filibuster and only 32 senators voted “yes.” But there were zero “no” votes! How can that be? As you read the story you will see that 13 senators voted “present” — not voting — and four senators were excused — not voting.
It’s infuriating to see these types of games played. The 13 senators who were there but didn’t vote “yes” or “no” executed a crass political move. This move is, for all intents and purposes, really a “no” vote, but their official record doesn’t show them casting a “no” vote so they cannot be accused by future opponents of voting against the tax relief bill. A distinction without a difference.
Looking at the Nebraska Legislature website, here is a list of those brave senators who were present but not voting: I also am including the political party of these senators: 12 are Democrats and one a Republican.
Present but not voting were: Blood (D), Bostar (D), J. Cavanaugh (D), M. Cavanaugh (D), DeBoer (D), M. Hansen (D), Hunt (D), Lathrop (D), McCollister (R), McKinney (D), Morfeld (D), Vargas (D), Wishart (D)
Excused — not voting: Day (D), Pahls (R), Pansing Brooks (D), Walz (D).
What can we citizens do about this? First, we shouldn’t reelect senators who don’t take a stand for political reason. Second, maybe it’s time to reorganize our state body to a bicameral structure so we will have an idea of what to expect from these elected officials based upon their state and national party platform.
Mark Holling, Omaha
Shared traits
Sister Marilyn Ross, Dennis Byars and Brad Ashford. What traits did these three share? They empowered people by encouraging them to engage in their community. Their indomitable spirits infected all who were fortunate to know them. Their smiles and humor defeated cynicism. Their memories will be our blessings.
Richard A. Lombardi, Lincoln
Ignoring America’s history
The recently passed legislation requiring schools to teach about the horror of the Holocaust and other acts of genocide abroad while deliberately choosing not to teach about slavery, lynching, racial massacres and the genocide of native people in the United States is a missed opportunity. As individuals or as a nation, we must confront our own failures if we are to improve and do better in the future. I wonder if teachers in Nebraska will be allowed to teach the fact that the United States turned away European Jews from our country when they were trying to escape the Holocaust.
Mark Weekley, Omaha
