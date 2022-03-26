The Public Pulse: Transition away from fossil fuels; Praise about the Ron Stander story; Stick a fork in Fortenberry

Fossil fuels

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a tragedy powered by our global fossil fuel economy. It’s more important than ever that we regulate climate pollution and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels toward a clean energy future. But that future is in danger.

On Feb. 28, the Supreme Court heard a case that could allow the petrostate powers and Big Polluters to run unchecked while they recklessly destroy our climate and fuel global unrest.

In West Virginia v. EPA, the Court is poised to strip the EPA of its fundamental authority to regulate climate pollution from big corporations using the Clean Air Act. This would reverse decades of environmental progress and legal precedent. You don’t turn off the fire hose when your house is on fire.

An adverse ruling from the Supreme Court in West Virginia v. EPA would be a disaster for our families, our communities and our world.

James Sassman, Lincoln

Stander story

I had not heard of boxer Ron Stander, the “Bluffs Butcher”, until I read “A time to mourn Stander as a father, friend and husband,” (March 15). Dirk Chatelain’s writing brought a tear to my eyes. Good writing will do that. Thank you Omaha World-Herald for hanging in there. Good local journalism, no matter what the subject, is a gift we, the public, need to support with our voices and our wallets, or it will be lost forever.

Sally Lansdale, Omaha

Just desserts

I’m not feeling very sorry for Congressman Fortenberry right now. Around the Egyptian revolution in 2011, there was a vote in Congress concerning the sales of military equipment to Egypt. Arming the Middle East, as far as I’m concerned, is like pouring gasoline on a fire. I called my two U.S. senators and Congressman Fortenberry regarding my opposition to this sale/gift.

My senators’ aides thanked me for my comments, which they forwarded to their bosses, took my name and address, and sent me a follow-up letter. But when I called Congressman Fortenberry‘s office, his aide did not do that, instead he argued with me, saying that the congressman doesn’t see it that way! I informed this aide that his job was to pass along my thoughts to the congressman, he represents me in Washington and not to argue with me!

It seems like the congressman has a lot more concern for Christians in the Middle East, Egypt, Yazidis, etc., then he does about his Nebraska district. And now that has come back to bite him in the posterior since he could very well go to jail for accepting illicit money . As far as I’m concerned, he is getting his just desserts.

Don Rhoden, Plattsmouth

Pillen support

Our next governor needs to be a leader who can bring our state together. In the past few years, we’ve seen a lot of division in our country and communities. The urban-rural divide has only grown larger in our state. I believe Jim Pillen is ideally suited to bring our state together to deliver taxpayers across the state property tax relief and help grow our economy.

I have seen Jim at multiple stops around the state, and a key to his campaign is that he believes agriculture is what brings the whole state together. Jim is a farmer and business owner, so he knows and has lived the importance of growing agriculture to achieve success.

The pot of gold, the Ogallala Aquifer, has delivered unprecedented amounts of wealth to Nebraska and has made agriculture 25% of the state’s economy. To grow our state, we need to grow agriculture so it can continue benefiting not just rural Nebraska, but also Lincoln and Omaha. That’s Jim’s message and he’s the messenger we need to send to Lincoln on May 10.

Rick Larson, Columbus, Neb.

Polls are deceiving

This is in response to Dan Gilbert (Pulse, Jan. 27), the middle-aged man who claimed the polls showed Nebraskans supported abortion. He wanted Nebraskans to write to their senator to tell them how they felt. I actually contacted my representative to ask him to support LB 933. Right now, the doctors can prescribe medication to end the life of the baby with7 weeks old, and if they do, then they are required to report it to the state.

Obviously, the people who conduct the polls did not call me.

As a woman who has witnessed the miracle of God with the birth of my own children, I am left to wonder what your mom thought of you when you were born. There are other options. Abortion should not be used as a method of birth control. There is no greater gift, than to place a baby for adoption to a couple unable to conceive on their own. The Nebraska Children’s Home Society provides great service to those with unexpected pregnancies with mental health counseling for those who may wish to put their baby up for adoption. I suggest you read the book “Transfigured” or watch the YouTube story on Patricia Sandoval. Maybe that would give you a different perspective.

Preborn children in the womb are defenseless, they cannot speak for themselves which is why we must speak for them.

Madelaine Adler, Omaha

Power politics

Jeff Miller (Pulse, March 15), while endorsing Republican candidate for governor Brett Lindstrom, opines about Republican candidates Herbster and Pillen comparing their ads to “the same queasy feeling I got when I read President Trump’s Twitter posts.” Yet he goes on to say “unlike lifetime Republican Michael Zack, he will not be voting for Carol Blood in the general election, no matter who the Republican candidate is.”

Therein lies the problem with the GOP and politics today. How low does the bar have to be set before the spell is broken? How repugnant or how disgusting or queasy does someone have to be before consideration for the opposite side kicks in? How much of a threat to our country does a person have to be before you give up supporting a manic, twice-impeached, disgraced, sore loser ex-president? The party is Trump and Trump is the party. Sound familiar? Is power that alluring where you’ve sold out completely, not only to your country, but your soul as well? Shameful!

Michael Leonard, Omaha

Confirmation hearing

Yet again, I’m appalled and frankly embarrassed by some Republicans! For this ex-Republican of nearly 25 years, it's embarrassing, to say the very least, to see people like Marsha Blackburn make a mockery of a judicial confirmation process. How dare does Blackburn, a White, privileged woman, lecture the very accomplished Judge Brown Jackson, that White-privilege does not exist in America? Did the out-of-touch with America Blackburn stop there? Oh no! She had the Rocky Mountain-sized oysters to add to our embarrassment by further lecturing someone with a noticeably higher IQ, Judge Brown Jackson, about critical race theory and other Republican war on culture. Thank the almighty that she stopped short of burning a book right in front of the Judge Brown Jackson. Give me a break!

Ed Gauhari, Omaha

Affordable housing

Just where, when and how many affordable housing sites are out there? Or being planned to be built?

Over the past few years, I have seen multiple proposals going forward for new, and obviously expensive, rentals.

Absolutely nothing is ever mentioned about any plans for reasonable living.

What is a hot news item that the media seems to beat into the pavement? Apartments that are so deplorable and unsafe. Where city governments are eventually forced to act. Usually condemning them way after realistic action should of taken place.

All our city, state and federal leaders and human services need to get real and worry less about high priced property values and taxes.

Greg Becker, Council Bluffs

Kids and decisions

In Martha Stoddard’s article, (“Bill aims to block kids’ access to obscene materials,” Feb. 22) Joni Albrecht is quoted as saying, in reference to obscene material, “They [school kids] don’t need to know about some things until they are ready and let that be a parental thing’ to decide.” This made me laugh.

First, kids are always ready, parents are never ready.

Second, it will ultimately be a kid decision — not a parental decision — whether or not to view “inappropriate” material. It will be the kid’s inner firewall, built with parental, peer and educational support, that allows or denies access. No amount of legislation, book bans or NC-17 movie ratings will block a kid’s access when they’ve decided they want to view certain material.

Jon Bakehouse, Hastings, Iowa

Abortion debate

While acknowledging the sincerity in motivation and compassion for women shared recently on these pages, the tired economic argument in favor of abortion is nothing new and is seriously at deficit in its philosophical and intellectual rigor, reducing a moral imperative to a transaction.

In my view, an op-ed such as the recent Midlands Voices editorial by Jo Giles and Elizabeth Barajas-Roman is a sign of two things: the need for citizens of a free country to be ever-watchful and guard against others who would deny that freedom to the unborn because it costs too much, and the raw fact that the shift in political momentum has led the Women’s Fund of Omaha into the glaring light of day as a pro-abortion advocate based upon economic rationale.

Presumably, the board of directors is in agreement with its executive, and agrees that certain babies cost too much to permit a live birth. Why then, not save a few, or perhaps all of them?

John G. Sullivan, Omaha