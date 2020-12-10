The Public Pulse: Trash haulers deserve thanks; Political donations; Election debate

The death penalty only works if it is used. Endless appeals and lawsuits by liberals opposed to it undermine the effectiveness of it. Any inmate serving life without parole has absolutely no reason not to murder a fellow inmate or a prison guard. One appeal should be enough and let’s get on with it.

Chris Lewis, Omaha

Election fraud

I think The World-Herald and the election experts it cited (“Unproven election charges ‘bad for democracy,’ “ World-Herald, Dec 6) should not be so quick to claim that questions of fraud in the election do harm to the American system of government. In fact, I would state categorically that there was election fraud in the 2020 election. And I would ask The World-Herald to review the history of Tammany Hall and its successors and every election right up to the “miracle in Chicago” in John F. Kennedy’s surprise 1960 victory oftentimes credited to duplicate votes. And, of course, the James Dahlman era in Omaha comes to mind. Unfortunately, election fraud is a byproduct of our form of elected representative government.