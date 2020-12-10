The Public Pulse: Trash haulers deserve thanks; Political donations; Election debate

Trash haulers, thanks
Thank you to the trash haulers working hard, long hours! Our new recycling cart, scheduled for Wednesday pickup, was just emptied at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday into the back of a truck by a worker on a cold, dark evening! These men have been working very hard! Yes, this will get better with time and more experience.
John Seigel, Omaha
Special-interest concern
At least two current officeholders in Omaha have declared their intention to run for re-election next year. Both the mayor and a City Council member said they want to see development in the city, namely the Crossroads development, as a reason they want to continue in office and complete.
It would be great if Omaha takes the lead of the city of Los Angeles, and bars candidates for city office from receiving donations from developers and companies that have business with the city.
For example, any construction company or design firm that might get city contracts will be barred from donating to anyone running for mayor or City Council.
Developers and architectural firms or construction companies have lots of money and an interest in charming candidates for city office. How can Average Joe Citizen compete for the attention of a candidate if they don’t have thousands of dollars to get the attention of the campaign?
Developers and architectural firms or construction companies or investment management firms might then ask the elected mayor and council member for tax-increment financing for their project or even an “occupation tax.”
If, for some reason, the City of Omaha does not pass a law like Los Angeles has done, then I will research the campaign donations and vote for the candidate who has taken the fewest amount of dollars from these special interests.
Rick Fulton, Omaha
Landlords’ burdens
In answer to Ben Salazar’s stop-these-evictions letter (Pulse, Nov. 29): The landlords you mention have to pay expenses like property taxes, utilities, etc. So I assume, Ben, you are in favor of personally taking on the lost revenue to the owners of these properties? If not, then perhaps you should change the tone you take in blaming landlords for seeking evictions.
The property taxes, utilities, etc., do not stop coming due when tenants do not pay rent.
It’s always easier to put the burden on another party rather than stepping up with a donation to help pay the tenant’s rent!
R. Lenhoff, Omaha
Stop death penalty delays
The death penalty only works if it is used. Endless appeals and lawsuits by liberals opposed to it undermine the effectiveness of it. Any inmate serving life without parole has absolutely no reason not to murder a fellow inmate or a prison guard. One appeal should be enough and let’s get on with it.
Chris Lewis, Omaha
Election fraud
I think The World-Herald and the election experts it cited (“Unproven election charges ‘bad for democracy,’ “ World-Herald, Dec 6) should not be so quick to claim that questions of fraud in the election do harm to the American system of government. In fact, I would state categorically that there was election fraud in the 2020 election. And I would ask The World-Herald to review the history of Tammany Hall and its successors and every election right up to the “miracle in Chicago” in John F. Kennedy’s surprise 1960 victory oftentimes credited to duplicate votes. And, of course, the James Dahlman era in Omaha comes to mind. Unfortunately, election fraud is a byproduct of our form of elected representative government.
I have no doubt that more than a few votes were cast by other than registered voters in our most recent election. But whether or not those votes would be sufficient to make a difference in the outcome in individual states is left to those who are interested in pursuing the issue. But pursuing the issue is no more a threat to our system of government than were the claims made at the time of the 2016 election that newly elected Donald Trump was illegitimate and then maintaining that mantra for four years while collecting campaign funds for 2020.
Chuck Real, Omaha
Needed leadership
Granted, we only have one president at a time. Wouldn’t it be nice if the current occupant of the White House acted presidentially and addressed the immediate needs of the American people by focusing on the pandemic? Not surprising, his attention is on himself and whom to pardon — including himself; firing anyone who does not take the “loyalty pledge”; and generally creating havoc both at home and abroad in his remaining days in office while, at the same time, denying he lost the election.
On the other hand, President-elect Joe Biden is talking about his intention of making a 100-day mask recommendation when inaugurated to protect the American people, if only from ourselves. What a refreshing glimpse of leadership!
Peg O’Dea Lippert, Papillion
The real fraud
The only fraud in this post-presidential election debacle is Donald J. Trump!
Barbara Chambers, Shenandoah, Iowa
