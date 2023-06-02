State troopers
Governor Jim Pillen, did you consider the Army Reserves instead of taking away protection from Nebraskans (May 26)? Nebraska troopers were hired to protect Nebraskans, not Texans. There are 200,000 Army reservists in this country.
They train all over the country in almost every state to protect from foreign and domestic threats. I think protecting our borders with them makes more sense and, because of their large numbers, they could probably protect most of the border, if not all of it.
Be a trendsetter, Governor, call back the 10 state troopers and send the Army Reserves and maybe other states will follow. A peaceful show of commitment to turn back those trying to cross our borders illegally will make our borders more secure.
Bruce Forbes, Omaha
Show respect
In expressing an idea about the responsibilities of an elected official as a representative of a constituency and what the public expectations are, further examination of the logic upon which the idea is founded is required. It is insufficient to present a thread of logic without additional explanation and doing so only causes those in opposition to the initial idea to summarily dismiss it.
To begin, the “woke” perspective is in many cases referred to by conservatives as a refutation of a viewpoint they oppose without ever addressing that view’s salient points. Doing so gives the impression that conservatives are unable to effectively counter a perspective, thus they attempt marginalizing it via oversimplification.
We must ask the question: What does it mean to be “woke?” To this observer, to be “woke” equates to allowing others the right to define themselves as they see fit, empowering them to live their lives in a manner that allows them to be seen and heard, to be respected, a state of being we all, even conservatives, want for ourselves. One could say that conservatives want others to be “woke” to their needs, just as the marginalized want for themselves.
For one segment of the American public, however, to imply that their needs are to be recognized and respected while at the same time not giving the same consideration to others is hypocritical. By doing so, conservatives open themselves to criticism similar to that that they level toward others. This is the inadequacy of conservative positions and policies to which one has previously referred.
To receive respect, one must show respect.
Kenneth Pullen, Omaha
An ‘upside down’ state
As a huge fan of the TV Series “Stranger Things,” I have found a correlation between the series and this state. Recent legislative bills — along with legislative behaviors — reminds us all that the non-partisan Unicameral has been damaged.
Our governor, a past regent at UNL, was a supporter of educators in schools. Emphasizing teaching excellence. Yet, somehow this governor manages to sign a bill stating: “Parents are the primary educators that should have the most say over what their children are taught in school.”
Now that’s “upside down.”
This same governor is sending our troopers to Texas to help with a southern border that recently has reduced their immigration problem by 40%. Texas is one of the wealthiest states in the country and certainly could build their own million dollar militia in minutes.
Now that’s “upside down.”
Crime is an ongoing problem. Texas being the 11th most dangerous — and Florida the 4th — while Nebraska has the 22nd lowest crime rate in the nation. I find it outrageous knowing that Texas and Florida both have “permitless concealed carry law” for guns, and Nebraska and this governor feel we need a “permitless concealed carry law” here.
Now that’s “upside down.”
This governor proudly signed an abortion bill that had died once but was tagged with a gender bill (that represented 4% of the state). It’s interesting that the ACLU is now suing the state identifying that the bill consolidation is unconstitutional.
Now that’s “upside down.”
And then there is the voter ID mandate that was signed by this governor in a state that has very little voter fraud and costing millions.
Now that’s “upside down.”
I believe Nebraska’s nonpartisan Unicameral government continually demonstrates a significant abuse of power and that’s a problem.
Nebraska deserves better representation.
Kathe Strand, Omaha
ARPA money
Over a year ago, with great fanfare, Nebraska announced that hundreds of millions of dollars was coming to the state, via President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. The money was meant for underserved neighborhoods (mainly North and South Omaha) to help them out of the pandemic.
It seems that none of that money has been distributed thus far, despite the Legislature hiring an engineering firm for about $2 million to help the state decide how to spend the federal money.
Fast forward to the end of this legislative session, where the ARPA money is meant to be thrown into the state’s general fund and then let the Nebraska Department of Economic Development decide.
Some of the ARPA money was put into LB 531, which became a “Christmas Tree” bill, with lots of things attached that have nothing to do with the poor areas of Omaha “recovering.” One of those items in LB 531 calls for the allocation of millions of dollars to Creighton University — a private institution — to build practice baseball fields for the teams in Omaha for the College World Series.
In my opinion, this is a really bad idea. Omaha’s downtown baseball stadium is a white elephant, and is seldom used now. Granting taxpayer money to a private school to build another seldom used facility seems really dumb to me.
Hoping the Nebraska Legislature gets a reality check on the ARPA money they botched.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha
Nanny state
I remember when conservatives used to decry that liberals were trying to create a “nanny state” where freedoms were being taken away and people couldn’t be trusted to make decisions for themselves. Here in Nebraska, it is those very conservatives who are creating the nanny state. Women are no longer being trusted to make their own decisions regarding reproduction and health care. Parents are no longer trusted to be able to make decisions regarding their child’s medical care. Parents can’t be trusted to monitor and guide their child’s reading choices at the library — books must be banned.
Our state leaders seem to have ignored the fact that most Nebraskans opposed LB 574 and have instead joined the Republican game of “who can be the most conservative.” Collette Tiar Black (Public Pulse, May 21) needs to explain how taking away our citizens rights can be considered “a beacon of freedom.”
Sharon Vacanti, Omaha
