The Public Pulse: Troubling resolution; Georgia election law; Citizens' duty; Mask mandate

Our senators need to set this aside as quickly as possible and get back to work on things that really matter to and for their constituents.

Charlyne Berens, Lincoln

Associate dean and professor emeritus, UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications

Preston Love wrong

It would have been nice if Preston Love had read the Georgia voter law and compared it to other states before he spoke up on it. As a respected community activist, he has even more responsibility to do so than most people.

That law allows no-excuse absentee voting, unlike many other states. Drop boxes had never been used before last year and were instituted as an emergency measure in response to the pandemic. This law now makes drop boxes permanently available in every county. They established a 17-day early voting period, including two Saturdays and the option of two Sundays. This is more than President Biden’s home state of Delaware, or Colorado, to which baseball moved their All-Star Game to protest the Georgia law.

Contrary to what he said, the law does not prevent the provision of food or water while in line to vote. It simply forbids advocacy groups, who may be soliciting votes, from doing so.