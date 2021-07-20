The Public Pulse: Troubling signals by Millard school board; Thanks, power crews

As a Christian I am tired of white privilege and “poor me.” As a white woman I too have been discriminated against as a woman. Knowing when women got to vote needs to be in schools also. I too am a supporter of PFLAG in Omaha and am tired of the discrimination on the gay community by religion. It has no place in any state or politics. We are all God’s children, and it is time to stop the judgment on people and start looking in the mirror of yourself.

Please start helping, giving and loving people the way they are and giving them all the knowledge they need to understand life and be a good person. I see Satan at work big time with Christians, and they are following him with hate and judgment. Education is a must to be happy and understand people at a young age, as they learn the best at that time.

Connie McMillan, Omaha

Immigration disaster

While illegals pour across our southern borders in record numbers, the Biden administration tells the Cuban refugees, do not come to our shores; you will not be welcome. What’s wrong with this picture? People trying flee a socialist dictator not welcome?