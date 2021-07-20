The Public Pulse: Troubling signals by Millard school board; Thanks, power crews

Millard salary signals
If I were an employee of the Millard school district, I would be questioning my decision to remain. After the July 16 article announcing a 4% salary increase for the superintendent, who has done an “amazing” job and the Millard school board is anxious to retain — what does the 2.5% average increase for teachers indicate? Oh, and reading further, the superintendent also received a 4% retention bonus and can earn larger bonuses just for doing his job of meeting goals set by the school board. Newly hired teachers are eligible for a $1,000 signing bonus; current teachers receive ... well, they must work two extra days for training. And no mention of retention or performance bonuses.
The superintendent’s new salary is 6.25 times the minimum salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree, $40,450. His 4% increase, $9,728, is 24% of this minimum salary. What message is a teacher to draw from this?
This is not an indictment of Mr. Sutfin’s performance, nor his worth as an administrator. We absolutely need to encourage strong, competent, intelligent people to educate our most valuable resource — our children. But we need to encourage the ones that are with them every day in the classroom, too, not slap them in the face with this increasing disparity in compensation. And by extension, how much we value them and their performance.
Donald Johns, Omaha
Voter ID needed
Regarding the Sunday, July 18 editorial, “Don’t erode people’s right to vote,” I agree that every effort be made to secure that end. With that in mind, what is wrong with requiring ID? Surely the vast majority of “all” people are in possession of “valid” I.D.!
ID is required for, at the very least, one aspect of interchange in today’s society. The lack of any acceptable, valid I.D. is dubious!
In the editorial I take umbrage with the idea, as written, those activists first must make a convincing case that alleged fraud is of a magnitude that warrants such action. I contend that the act of voting is just as important as, let’s say, guarding the U.S. Mint, etc. The idea that the “magnitude” of fraud is the measuring stick rather than zero fraud being the ultimate goal.
James Bassett, Bellevue
Thanks
I would like to thank all the employees of OPPD and all the other power companies from the surrounding area that came to our aid after the July 10 storm.
Personally, I did not have my power restored until Thursday, July 15; however, I am so very appreciative of all the hard work and the long hours they all put into the city wide effort. They were working as quickly and as safely as possible and unfortunately, some people will not recognize that. Far too often, people are so quick to only make negative comments, and I wanted all those hard workers to know there are so many of us that are grateful for their efforts.
Bobbi Catron, Omaha
So helpful
Thanks to all the following who made our clean-up possible after the weekend storm: Gary and Anita Krysl, Doug Krysl, Jerry Eipperle, Connie Kenny and Larry Ross.
Gloria Olson, Omaha
Questions for Herbster
This week after seeing numerous TV ads about Charles Herbster running for governor of Nebraska, I sought information about him by asking these questions:
1. Where were you Jan. 5 and 6?
2. How much money have your businesses collected in farm subsidies?
3. Where is CRT taught in Nebraska?
4. Explain how education curriculum is adopted in Nebraska? Does the governor have a role in this process?
5. Your TV ads state you will protect children. From what and how?
6. What political donations have you made?
7. Your TV ads state you will defend Nebraska values. Name the values and how you will defend them.
8. Will you legislate along party lines, or will you take polls and analyze data from authentically polling constituents?
9. How will you communicate with your constituents?
These are questions any candidate running for Nebraska governor should be able to answer. No person seeking an elected office should be blocking such questions, as his campaign has.
Bottom line: Why would we elect Charles Herbster to be governor? There seems to be no answer.
Carol Gottsch, Omaha
Moral instruction
As a grandmother I have watched bullying, hate, judgment and wrongdoing for years. It is time to teach CRT in schools. Why? Children need to learn to respect all people, and when raised in some homes they are taught racism by remarks by their parents. Children will grow up to love all people, know their past and what they have gone through in their lives and what their grandparents went through for their freedom.
As a Christian I am tired of white privilege and “poor me.” As a white woman I too have been discriminated against as a woman. Knowing when women got to vote needs to be in schools also. I too am a supporter of PFLAG in Omaha and am tired of the discrimination on the gay community by religion. It has no place in any state or politics. We are all God’s children, and it is time to stop the judgment on people and start looking in the mirror of yourself.
Please start helping, giving and loving people the way they are and giving them all the knowledge they need to understand life and be a good person. I see Satan at work big time with Christians, and they are following him with hate and judgment. Education is a must to be happy and understand people at a young age, as they learn the best at that time.
Connie McMillan, Omaha
Immigration disaster
While illegals pour across our southern borders in record numbers, the Biden administration tells the Cuban refugees, do not come to our shores; you will not be welcome. What’s wrong with this picture? People trying flee a socialist dictator not welcome?
Maybe Vice President Harris should go down and check this out. She’s done such a great job in Waco, Texas, which is 800 miles from where she needed to be. The Biden immigration continues to be a complete disaster.
Rich Herold, Omaha
Voter ID concerns
Nebraska voters will soon be asked to sign a petition authorizing a voter ID requirement, and to vote on this issue if the petition drive passes muster. Some questions:
Will the average poll worker be qualified to determine whether the photo on an ID is a true likeness of the person presenting the ID?
Will the poll worker’s judgment be final, or subject to review? Will a voter without a photo ID be able to cast a provisional ballot and present a photo ID at a later time?
What form(s) of photo ID will be acceptable? Will a fee be assessed when obtaining a photo ID, thus constituting a form of poll tax?
Finally, an observation. We have been conducting fair elections in Nebraska for at least 150 years without a photo ID requirement. Indeed, photo IDs were not even possible prior to the invention of photography.
Robert Ranney, Omaha
Racism, balloting
Most of the arguments I hear against voter ID and other voting laws sound racist to me. The July 2 Los Angeles Times news article made the argument that the law in Arizona, making it illegal for anyone other than your immediate family or postal worker to deliver an absentee ballot, is racist toward Native Americans. To me, it sounds like the writer is making the assumption that Native Americans are inferior in that they cannot deliver absentee ballots without political activists going door to door collecting ballots for them. It also distracts from a real concern that a political activist collecting ballots may “lose” some ballots on the way to the polls. This is wrong and a poor argument.