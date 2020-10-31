The Public Pulse: Trump boosts national security; OWH wrong on casinos; Stothert is outstanding

Trump boosts national security

I am a 22-year retired Air Force officer — a B-52 combat crew member during the Cold War with Russia. Our motto was “Peace is our Profession” (peace through strength). I read with interest James Harrold’s Pulse letter of Oct 18. I also cannot stand Donald Trump as a person, but I agree with some key things that he has accomplished, so I have voted for him because the alternative is much worse.

He is the first president to confront China and Iran and has increased sanctions on Russia. He increased the budget for our military, which is very important for our national security. Mr Harrold should understand how important that is. He has also tightened considerably the security of our border with Mexico. Does Mr. Harrold really think Biden/Harris and the far-left Democrats will continue these policies? It is well documented that Biden has had a long, soft relationship with China, and it is very likely that the restrictions on illegal immigration from Mexico will be eased considerably.

There is a strong possibility that Kamala Harris, the most liberal senator that we have, could become our president — heaven forbid. Did you see her on “60 Minutes”? All she did was laugh at serious questions that were asked.