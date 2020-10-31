The Public Pulse: Trump boosts national security; OWH wrong on casinos; Stothert is outstanding

Trump boosts national security
I am a 22-year retired Air Force officer — a B-52 combat crew member during the Cold War with Russia. Our motto was “Peace is our Profession” (peace through strength). I read with interest James Harrold’s Pulse letter of Oct 18. I also cannot stand Donald Trump as a person, but I agree with some key things that he has accomplished, so I have voted for him because the alternative is much worse.
He is the first president to confront China and Iran and has increased sanctions on Russia. He increased the budget for our military, which is very important for our national security. Mr Harrold should understand how important that is. He has also tightened considerably the security of our border with Mexico. Does Mr. Harrold really think Biden/Harris and the far-left Democrats will continue these policies? It is well documented that Biden has had a long, soft relationship with China, and it is very likely that the restrictions on illegal immigration from Mexico will be eased considerably.
There is a strong possibility that Kamala Harris, the most liberal senator that we have, could become our president — heaven forbid. Did you see her on “60 Minutes”? All she did was laugh at serious questions that were asked.
I think Mr. Harrold and other retired military officers who are supporting Biden and the far-left Democrats should seriously think about the consequences. The economy will go up and down, regardless of who is president and the COVID-19 pandemic will pass, regardless of who is president. Our national security is by far the most important issue in front of us, and Trump’s policies have made us stronger than Obama/Biden ever did.
David Heer, Omaha
World-Herald wrong on casino issue
In “Don’t distort the debate” (OWH, Oct. 30), The OWH distorts the debate over this fall’s casino initiatives.
The debate is distorted when our flagship newspaper fails to note evidence that: Nebraska casinos will suck money out of local economies — demonstrated by research of Nebraska Wesleyan economist Loretta Fairchild. Nebraska casinos will destroy the lives of new gambling addicts and those they love — as even the American Gaming Association admits. And Nebraska casino revenues will skew public policy debates and undermine good governance — as Congressman Tom Osborne has noted, “Every single congressman that I’ve talked to, when they’ve had expanded gambling move in, has told me it’s the worst thing that has ever happened.”
The best available evidence, from an Omaha Chamber of Commerce study by noted Creighton Economist Ernie Goss, shows that putting casinos in Nebraska will not “keep money in Nebraska.” What will happen is a huge new increase in Nebraskan gambling and gamblers, with enough of them continuing to gamble in Council Bluffs and elsewhere that the flow of gambled dollars out of the state will change little, while the known negative impacts of casinos, especially as they become embedded across non-Omaha Nebraska, will be profound.
Pat Loontjer, Omaha
director, Gambling with the Good Life
Wrong moral priorities
“The essay expresses their views only and are not those of Creighton University.” This was the last sentence of the editor’s note regarding the article by Richard Miller and Todd Salzman entitled, “A Catholic-values case for Biden, Harris, Eastman.”
The world is not going anywhere regarding climate change unless China and India (two of the world’s greatest polluters) are also “on board.” And how does anybody control climate change when fires started by lightning and volcanoes spew more waste in our atmosphere than we can even begin to imagine?
To make climate change commensurate to the life of unborn children is pretty hard to do when you have the above two “acts of God” causing so much pollution in a very short amount of time. How many millions of unborn children have been killed by abortion? That would be enough people to fill approximately 666 Nebraska football stadiums holding 90,000 fans. How many people have been documented dying from climate change?
The two areas of abortion and climate change are not commensurate. If Creighton University allows such views from these two professors, then why does Creighton even have these two professors teaching theology there?
Msgr. Paul K. Witt, Valparaiso, Neb.
Stothert an outstanding mayor
It is quite obvious that Ricky Fulton didn’t do his home work in his Oct. 23 Pulse letter, “New Omaha leadership needed.” A town hall meeting with the mayor wouldn’t have been necessary in finding the answers leading up to the mass arrests of “peaceful” protesters in the city this past summer. Let’s start Ricky with the fact that the mayor’s 8 p.m. curfew was disregarded. Adding insult to injury, figure into the equation the charges of failure to disperse and unlawful assembly. Other charges of a more serious nature that involved a smaller number of protesters included resisted arrest, assault of an officer, gun and weapons offenses (possessing and concealing), along with the confiscation of two handguns. How about the fact Ricky that the so called “peaceful” protest cost the city and private business owners mega-bucks in property damage and clean-up?
Question Mayor Stothert’s leadership ability? Throw your hat into the next mayoral election and then go toe to toe with her on a debate stage. I’d buy a ticket to see that.
Charlie Aliano, Omaha
Freedom under the law
I am very concerned about events such as the coronavirus, which is requiring our government to make drastic measures such appropriating money to help such things as businesses, medical facilities and those who have lost their job, etc. Our national debt is over $23 trillion and we as citizens are responsible for it. The riots in so many of our cities seem to be getting worse. People want to defund the police, who are our first line of defense against criminal elements.
I hear so many individuals hollering that they have freedom to do basically what they want. We do have freedom, but it’s freedom under the law, and it is our responsibility to obey the laws that have been passed by our elected officials or to try to legally change them.
I realize, of course, that none of us are perfect and everyone makes mistakes. That includes police officers, firefighters, accountants, lawyers and all living beings. We all make mistakes, so let’s all just cooperate with each other.
Howard Rudloff, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!