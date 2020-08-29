The Public Pulse: Trump doesn't respect law; Dems' faulty 'facts'; Catholic doctrine

Trump doesn’t respect the law
The focus by Trump and his cohorts on law and order at the RNC leaves me with considerable doubts. Trump has indicated on numerous occasions that he is above the law, and the current Senate has endorsed that position. He believes others are bound by law, but not him. That is extremely disheartening. If he and the rest of the RNC want to emphasize law, that should apply to him also.
As for establishing order, Trump is extremely divisive in word and action. Division is the basis of disorder. Order and respect come when there are no “sides” — just common goals and a desire to respect and listen when there are differences and not verbally attack and spread falsehoods.
A classic example would be Trump’s rhetoric and example of wearing masks and handling the coronavirus pandemic. He has made masks — a medical issue — into a political issue, pitting people against each other.
If the RNC wants the public to support law and order, it must start with the current leadership, starting with action and not just talk.
Jerry King, Omaha
Democrats tout faulty ‘facts’
Watching the Democrat convention was very informative for me. A few important “facts” that I learned: President Trump is removing mail boxes to suppress minority voting; the president lacks empathy and it is pathological; he caused many thousands of Americans to die from COVID-19 because he either acted too early or acted too late (not really clear on which one it was); he is racist because he won’t let tens of thousands of immigrants enter our country illegally; that he is not very likeable; he also said that he wants to remain president for a third, fourth terms, etc. and that is against our Constitution. The list goes on and on.
I am glad that I learned these “facts” because I was under the wrong assumption apparently that my 401(k) was doing great, that our veterans could receive medical attention with their own doctors immediately, that the U.S. finally became energy independent, that unemployment reached record lows, that we do not have any new wars, that his administration has spent more money on historically black colleges and universities than any other administration — even President Obama’s.
Watching the Democrat convention has told me just how bad a President Donald Trump has been. However, very little was mentioned about anything that candidate Joe Biden has accomplished in his 40-plus years in politics.
Jim Busenbark, Omaha
Catholic doctrine and voting
Dr. Thomas M. Kelly, professor of Theology at Creighton University, in his Aug. 23 article “Neither U.S. political party fully follows Catholic values,” gave the impression that he was covering all aspects to be considered when evaluating a political candidate based on Catholic teaching. However, he missed one large consideration, that being socialism. Pope Benedict XV (1914-1922) wrote that the condemnation of socialism should never be forgotten: “It is not our intention here to repeat the arguments which clearly expose the errors of Socialism and of similar doctrines. Our predecessor, Leo XIII, most wisely did so in truly memorable Encyclicals; and you, Venerable Brethren, will take the greatest care that those grave precepts are never forgotten, but that whenever circumstances call for it, they should be clearly expounded and inculcated in Catholic associations and congresses, in sermons and in the Catholic press.” (Encyclical Ad Beatissimi Apostolorum, Nov. 1, 1914, n. 13)
One would assume that this article, based upon the title would cover both parties, but it only covered one!
Let’s review his statements. “Putting children in cages and separating families” has been done by both parties. No one is “fighting to deny health care to millions” — the fight is against single-payer health care. Already Medicare is denying treatment to seniors. “Using workers and paying them bare minimum to increase a profit margin” is a function of business, not political candidates. “Wantonly destroying the environment for profit” depends on the definition of “wantonly destroying.”
He says that the Catholic Bishops of the U.S. “explicitly states that Catholics are not single-issue voters.” That is true, but it goes on to say, “A candidate’s position on a single issue is not sufficient to guarantee a voter’s support. Yet if a candidate’s position on a single issue promotes an intrinsically evil act, such as legal abortion, redefining marriage in a way that denies its essential meaning, or racist behavior, a voter may legitimately disqualify a candidate from receiving support.”
Joan C. Lubischer, Ph.D., Omaha
A Husker opportunity
I am really confused about all the conversation concerning this year’s Big Red season. Doesn’t the university understand this is the best chance they have ever had to go undefeated under Coach Frost? My advice is to seize the day and be quiet.
Stephen L. Coffey, Omaha
