The Public Pulse: Trump is far better than Biden; Smear against Palmtag; Virus responses

President Trump is the real leader

The Omaha World Herald’s endorsement of Joe Biden for president is probably the lamest ever written. According to the OWH, it all boils down to whose personality you like better, not to whose policies would better benefit the nation. The best the OWH could say about Joe Biden’s record is that he has been an insider who has “witnessed and participated in Washington’s national policy debates for decades” and “ has seen statesmen and stateswomen achieve great accomplishments.”

The problem is there is nothing in Joe Biden”s record to show he himself has been a leader or a statesman. All I can see he has accomplished in 47 years of public office is to pander to others in the Democratic Party in order to keep or advance his office and then to use his government position to extort money to enrich himself and his family members. Hardly what I would call “simply a decent straightforward American.”

Biden is portrayed as a moderate Democrat, but is far from being a strongly principled leader. He has flip-flopped his position on so many issues that nobody, possibly not even he, knows what he stands for. Biden is a weak candidate who has been and will continue to be manipulated by the amoral radical left currently controlling his party,