The Public Pulse: Trump is lacking; Dems failed to solve problems; No respect

Trump sorely lacking these qualities
Our country is sorely in need of a true leader; however, many of us do not recognize characteristics of leadership or fail to accept such traits. Doris Kearns Goodwin is a noted historian who has studied presidential leadership for more than 50 years, including her time as a professor at Harvard. In her studies of four presidents, each in a unique and challenging period of our country, she found common characteristics of leadership.
None of these men were without flaws, yet they were able to persevere, develop leadership skills and patterns of behavior that enabled them to effectively lead in times of national turmoil. She found groupings of traits and behaviors that were common among leaders — humility, empathy, resilience, courage and ability to listen to diverse opinions and to control negative impulses. These men were able to communicate and to be truthful and genuine in their relationships with others.
Donald Trump would never show up on Goodwin’s list of leaders! He has few, if any, characteristics of the true leader our country needs today. A cult, perhaps, but not a country struggling with a pandemic, a damaging hurricane, divisiveness that is worse than ever before, systemic racism that continues to go unrecognized by so many and disparities too numerous to mention among our population. Please think when you cast your vote — does Trump meet any of the characteristics above that denote leadership? In my opinion, he does not.
Betty Foster, Omaha
Dems failed to solve problems
For 47 years presidential candidates called for energy independence.
For 47 years the Democratic Party called for raising the taxes of rich Americans, saying they need to pay their fair share. Fair would mean everyone would pay the same percentage of taxes. If you made more, you would pay more. When Democrats are in control, they promise they will only raise the taxes on rich, but it always ends up on the middle class pay more taxes.
For 47 years the Democrats say they are for the middle class as they shut down higher-paying jobs with bad regulations, high cooperate taxes, bad trade deals and open borders.
Joe Biden was in Washington in the House of Representatives and Senate, and then as vice president, for 47 years, and now he wants you to believe he can fix everything. Why didn’t you fix everything the last 47 years?
Only one president has delivered energy independence and is fighting to control the borders. President Trump lowered taxes, removed bad regulations, improved trade deals, got the United Nations to pay their fair share and is building the wall to stop illegals from entering the country. He did this while building the best economy in the world, and he is the only one who can bring the economy back after the deadly pandemic.
For three years the Democrat Party and the media have lied about Donald Trump, calling him a racist and a liar while they, in fact, were lying. They lied about the Russian collusion and about the quid pro quo with Ukraine.
Trump has earned the right to be reelected.
Kenneth A. Becker, Omaha
Respect for service personnel
Donald Trump was quoted as calling veterans and people who died in service of our country losers. He stood next to Gen. Kelly as they visited the general’s son’s grave in Arlington Cemetery and called into question why anyone would make such a sacrifice, asking, “What was in it for him?”
As a veteran of six years in the Army Reserves, I am deeply offended by Trump’s remarks and his attempts to do damage control. Rep. Bacon and Sen. Ernst are both veterans. They should be loud and vocal in condemning Trump’s remarks and labeling him for what he is -- a coward and a traitor to our country. If Bacon and Ernst (and Sen. Sasse and all other Republican members of Congress) do not denounce Trump, not just cluck their tongues and say, “Oh, that is Donald just being Donald” or, “He misspoke,” they should be voted out of office with him in November.
Tom Purcell, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!