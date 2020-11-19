The Public Pulse: Trump options; time for responsible government; Yates center decision

Let Trump exercise all options

Why are the Democrats demanding that Donald Trump concede the election? Are they afraid a close examination will show it to be rigged? After all, if there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to find. Trump put up with the Mueller investigation and in the end there was no evidence of Trump colluding with Russia. Trump put up with this scrutiny for 674 days. Is Joe Biden afraid to subject his election to this kind of scrutiny? Biden won’t have to put up with 674 days of digging. President Trump has just a few weeks to make his case. If Democrats really believe it was a fair election, they should prove it by shutting up and letting Donald Trump take his best shot.