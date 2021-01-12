The Public Pulse: Trump poses dire threat; Don't disrespect Trump supporters; Wasn't peaceful

He was 90% there
How have we gotten to this horrible situation we’re in? Trump has pushed that the election was stolen from him. Many Trump backers carried signs saying “Stop the Steal.” The only steal was Trump and his backers trying to throw out the will of the people. Sixty lawsuits were brought by the so-called Trump lawyers led by Rudy. All were thrown out.
Fox entertainment had a recent poll that said 77 % of Trump backers said the election was rigged for Biden. How did we get to this situation? Trump has said for five years that if he loses it’s because he was cheated. If a lie is told over and over, Trump’s backers will believe it. Sounds like Nazi Germany with “the big lie” of the 1930s.
One of the rioters is from Des Moines and when contacted a TV station he just called them “fake news.” The only fake news is Fox and Newsmax and the right-wing talk shows. They are all saying it was Antifa. No evidence or facts, they will just interject this into their reporting and Trump backers will believe it.
Trump said for the rioters to go home and that “we love you.” Why would he love seditionist?
I’ve been voting for 60 years and have never seen anything like what Trump has done to our country. He was a wannabee dictator and was about 90% there.
Bob Clark, Audubon, Iowa
Democrats’ hypocrisy
Senators and representatives who filed objections to electoral results were acting within the letter of the Constitution and American law. I note with interest the calls by some in the media and letter writers to this newspaper to have these people either censured or expelled. I do not recall these same people calling for censure or expulsion of the Democrats in Congress who did the same thing in January of 2001, 2005 and 2017. They are displaying hypocrisy of the rankest sort.
Randall Bradley, Papillion
Republican enablers
President Trump bears primary responsibility for the violent assault on our government and Constitution that took place on Jan. 6. But he didn’t do it alone. He was enabled by hundreds of elected Republicans who endlessly repeated his lie that Democrats stole the 2020 election. These lies inflamed millions of people, leading some of them to storm Congress and murder a Capitol police officer.
Nebraska is home to at least four of these mob-enablers: Attorney General Doug Peterson, Secretary of State Robert Evnen, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, and Rep. Adrian Smith. Peterson, with Evnen’s support, joined in the ridiculous Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to disenfranchise millions of voters in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Fortenberry and Smith signed on to a letter supporting the suit.
The Texas travesty has been condemned by The World-Herald, many Public Pulse writers, and others across the country. It had no merit and was quickly dismissed. What’s important at this point is the encouragement that this lawsuit gave to those claiming the 2020 election was fraudulent. The idea gathered so much force in Republican circles that Republicans sought to prevent final certification of the 2020 results. Over half of the Republicans in the House, Including Representative Smith, objected to approval. Thanks to a Republican campaign of lies, our Capitol was attacked, and election-denying Republicans were sent running for shelter along with their colleagues and Vice President Pence.
Republicans like Sen. Sasse who stood up to Trump to affirm basic constitutional values deserve our respect. There were many others. But elected officers like Peterson, Evnen, Fortenberry, and Smith who fed the rage deserve our condemnation.
Milo Alexander and Mary P. Clarkson, Omaha
No need for disrespect
I was very saddened to see Trump supporters attacked again in the editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund in the Jan. 9 edition of the OWH. Trump supporters typically are not violent people as evidenced by past performance. We enjoy the positive things that we feel President Trump has done for our country and for the world. True, we were disappointed with the outcome of a questionable election; however, most of us realize that it needs to be accepted and we will move on hoping for the best.
I have not seen anything, other than the unfortunate death of the woman who was a Trump supporter, that proves that the people who initiated and joined in this terrible incident were truly Trump supporters. The thousands of supporters in D.C. that day proceeded to the White House and were oblivious to what was going on at the Capitol.
Trump supporters have become the target of insults and hate for our opinion. It has divided us as a people of this fine country. It is the time to heal and cartoons like this prevent that from happening.
Steven A. Miller, Bellevue
It wasn’t peaceful
I hope Linda Miller (Dec. 10) is trying to be facetious about the events at the Capitol last Wednesday. “Peaceful protesters”? “Pockets of unrest”? She obviously was not watching the same live news stories that I saw, where a violent mob of many more that “a few hundred” was pushing through gates and doorways, breaking windows and climbing into the Capitol building, yelling threats and waving weapons. And once inside, breaking into offices and destroying property. These were more than conservatives — they are right-wing extremists!
Yes, there was violence in many of the demonstrations last summer. I don’t believe that the destruction and looting then was caused by the demonstrators, but rather by sideliners taking advantage of the situation.
Barbara Chambers, Shenandoah, Iowa
Biased press
Cheryl Bartek (Dec. 9 Pulse) is absolutely spot on with her comments on the bias in the press today. The coverage of the rioting in Washington D.C., this past week is a perfect example. Its characterization as an insurrection is a stretch and in my opinion is yet another primarily peaceable demonstration that went out of control.
Yes, it was in the nation’s capital and was totally unacceptable. The problem with the coverage is that none of the rioting in many of the major cities in our country over the course of the last nine months was ever characterized in such a manner by the liberal media, including this paper, which primarily relies on the AP for its national reporting. Major portions of cities were destroyed and taken over by the radical elements of Antifa and BLM. Only recently has the mayor of Portland finally reached out to the federal government to ask for help in bringing this to an end. Countless businesses have been destroyed and the ability for those owners to earn a living in many cases destroyed forever. That certainly seems to be a instance of insurrection.
When will media outlets return to simply reporting the news and letting us as citizens make an decision as to how to react to it instead of editorializing events and reporting them as if they were fact? My prayer for our country is that we can return to being civil to one another and allow for a dialogue instead of what we have today, which is a press that vilifies anyone that dares to challenge the current dialogue of perceived wrongs.
Robert Hitchcock, Omaha
Unfair to president
Let me say that I believe Dr. J.M.Horrocks when he states in his Jan. 9 Public Pulse entry that he is “not a credentialed mental health professional.” However, I would like to suggest that he seek the services of such an individual. It’s my guess that the venomous words he spewed out on that page of the OWH have been building up for a long long time, perhaps for four years or more. I’m not a credentialed medical doctor, but this certainly can’t be healthy.
He might try this as a cure for his condition: Stop bad-mouthing your president. Relax, take a deep breath and wait for the Democratic Party solutions to all of our problems.
Tony Schieffer, Columbus, Neb.
3rd District theft?
Adrian Smith, Nebraska’s 3rd District congressman, has joined a few others in the House of Representatives to challenge the Electoral College on behalf of Donald Trump. When asked why he was willing to affix his name and reputation to an effort that has no chance to succeed, Smith replied: “Election security and the integrity of the vote is vital to democracy.”
And this rationale is why a few of my friends and I have decided to do a non-scientific investigation of Smith’s own dubious election win in November.
And here is our daunting question: Did Smith actually win the election over Democratic contender and marijuana aficionado Mark Elworth? Or did he, as we suspect, benefit from a rigged, crooked election, and steal it?
Our group listened to many, many reliable sources (no names due to confidentiality), heard the best of rumors, and viewed the most profound memes to come to a consensus. With such irrefutable evidence, we decided that a recount and possible a recount of the recount might be necessary. If this was unsatisfactory and we were still denied our victory, we would then demand a recertification of the certification.
Our final step was to open and implement a “Fair Play” account to accept donations from people who have money to throw around. We decided that the bulk of these funds could be used to persuade, buy off and intimidate the 225,158 voters (one more than Smith) to vote for Elworth and overturn the election.
And you may ask, is this fair, legal, honorable and constitutional? And your answer? It must be, Trump has gotten away with it.
Ron Holscher, Ogallala, Neb.
An elder’s view
In my almost 100 years of living, I have never seen so much unrest on both sides of the aisle. When is America going to fly the flag in a “nation of distressed” manner?
Marjorie Stevens and Don Bimes, Ralston
Damage to our country
So we see the true nature of the Republican Party. They are only interested in total political absolutism and their desire to dictate their beliefs onto people who not agree with them. Such that anyone who disagrees with the radical right-wing agenda becomes an enemy instead of a fellow American citizen who simply disagrees with them, which is every citizen’s right, of course!
Be advised — Trump wants a civil war because he wants to be a dictator of our beloved country! That is also apparently what his supporters want as well!
I could have never believed that in my lifetime we would see an American president encourage and instigate acts of treason by inciting an insurrection! I could have never believed we would see a right-wing mob enter and defile the sacred chambers of our United States Capitol building. What a disgrace to see the American flag being waived in the midst of that lawless, riotous mob!
Why don’t Republican leaders educate their constituents to the truth instead of laying down for, or even propagating, all the lies? Is it because they think the lies will work to their political advantage? The ends do not justify the means. A house built on a foundation of lies will not long stand!
It is a sad sight to see what Trump has done to the Republican Party and the United States of America! May God help us all for we will have to answer to our ancestors for this. Answer the question of why it was that during our generation’s watch, the two and a half century experiment in freedom and democracy was lost to right-wing fascism! God Bless America!
Randall T. Langan, Cedar Rapids, Neb.
An informed public
The organization Civic Nebraska teaches that if we abandon truth, we abandon democracy. All of us must accept truth as our foundation for action. Not lies, not alternative facts, not conspiracy theories, or our friends’ opinions. We must read, research and ask questions if thoughts and ideas don’t make sense. And until we do that, we only advance our ignorance.
Democracy depends on an informed public. Our Founding Fathers believed in that so much, they started public schools to educate the citizenry. So, it’s not just the Democrats or Republicans or any other political party who should have the voice of reason. It is each one of us, as an informed citizen. Democracy requires nothing less.
Barbara A. Wagner, Omaha
Character matters
Let us be clear. Republicans did not storm and violate the U.S. Capitol. It was Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. who incited and encouraged an agitated crowd to do their bidding. Not all Republicans wear MAGA hats, and not all MAGA hat-wearers are anarchists, fascists and rabble-rousers. Donald Trump won 74 million votes because he was on the ballot as the Republican Party candidate. As an independent, he would have lost.
Elections are like football games. Someone wins; someone loses. Deal with it! As an eastern, liberal Democrat and Nebraska resident for 50 years, I have voted for many honorable and competent Republicans, including two presidents. Character matters.
If the Republicans ever put Donald Trump on their ballot again, shame on them.
Birte Gerlings, Omaha