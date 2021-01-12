The Public Pulse: Trump poses dire threat; Don't disrespect Trump supporters; Wasn't peaceful

Barbara Chambers, Shenandoah, Iowa

Biased press

Cheryl Bartek (Dec. 9 Pulse) is absolutely spot on with her comments on the bias in the press today. The coverage of the rioting in Washington D.C., this past week is a perfect example. Its characterization as an insurrection is a stretch and in my opinion is yet another primarily peaceable demonstration that went out of control.

Yes, it was in the nation’s capital and was totally unacceptable. The problem with the coverage is that none of the rioting in many of the major cities in our country over the course of the last nine months was ever characterized in such a manner by the liberal media, including this paper, which primarily relies on the AP for its national reporting. Major portions of cities were destroyed and taken over by the radical elements of Antifa and BLM. Only recently has the mayor of Portland finally reached out to the federal government to ask for help in bringing this to an end. Countless businesses have been destroyed and the ability for those owners to earn a living in many cases destroyed forever. That certainly seems to be a instance of insurrection.