The Public Pulse: Trump respects federalism; Character matters; Karnes' invaluable help

Federalism is an important principle
Considering how well the federal government runs the U.S. Post Office and Amtrak, do we really want them to lead the effort against COVID-19? Other than the development of a vaccine, the responsibility for fighting COVID-19 should be delegated to states, counties, cities and individual citizens. This is consistent with the doctrine of federalism and is essentially what President Trump is doing.
Mike Furrow, Lincoln
Trump fuels division
I don’t know where Ms. Kirkle (Oct. 25 column) has been for the last four or five years, but a major reason for discord and rage in this country can be directly attributed to the current president. She hints but fails to apparently have the courage to name Trump as a sower of division and a model of vicious tweets. Without naming the etiology of the problem, she then fails to suggest solutions to the issues she identifies in her essay. Does she understand Woodward’s recent book “Rage”? Why dance around this onslaught of egregious behavior we have been subjected to? Are you ready for four more years of this? Whether Trump wins or loses however, I suspect that we will continue to see a maelstrom of depraved tweets for months or years to come.
Dr. Winifred J. Pinch, Omaha
Biden’s ridiculous claim
Recently, Joe Biden said on TV that President Trump is the first racist president.
From this we can come up with several deductions:
1. Joe Biden is ignorant of American history.
2. Joe Biden does not believe that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson’s owning Negro slaves was racist.
3. Joe Biden will say anything that he thinks will win votes.
Dr. Keith M. Heim, Lincoln
Vote for Biden; character matters
Think before you vote!
Even if the current occupant of the White House had defined policies vs. policy-by-tweet, his personal behavior is so unpresidential, it screams of unfitness to serve. He mis-led the American people at the onset of the virus, as evidenced in his interviews with Bob Woodward. Now, more than 225,000 mothers, fathers, spouses, brothers, sisters, grandparents, children and friends have died. He mocks, belittles and name-calls others, regularly uses projection — one of the most elementary defense mechanisms — blames others, lies and fails to protect the people at unmasked, non-socially distanced, superspreader events.
I am reminded of the fifth grade bully with his gang of followers — the remaining cabinet and congressional sycophants — lest he turn on them and subject them to the same hateful cruelty he bestows on those who disagree with him, his perceived enemies.
Character matters!
Vote for the continuation of our democracy, for the health and well-being of our country and for the good we do around the world as we strive “to form a more perfect union.”
Vote for Joe Biden!
Peg O’Dea Lippert, Papillion
Karnes’ invaluable help
We express our deep sorrow in the passing of dear friend and a great champion of children, Dave Karnes. It is safe to say that there may not be an Omaha Children’s Museum in our community today if Dave hadn’t agreed to join the board in the early 1970s. He joined a group of dedicated women working to establish a children’s museum in Omaha. And he served this organization for the next 45 years, raising two generations of daughters and welcoming nine grandchildren to our mission. Family was important to him. The community was important to him. And he was important to all of us. We send our sympathies to his wife, Kris, and all of his family as they heal from the loss of a great family man.
Lindy Hoyer, Omaha
executive director, Omaha Children’s Museum
This letter was also signed by the Children’s Museum’s staff and board members.
Preston Love Jr. is best choice
Uncomfortable voting in the Nebraska Senate race? I understand. Sen. Sasse sat silently by for four years and failed to stand up to the cruel policies and narcissistic behaviors of the current administration. Suddenly acknowledging that enabling the president’s demeaning character hurts everyone is, to me, too little, too late.
Mr. Janicek, who crassly disrespected his team, was dismissed by his party and refused to step down for a candidate who was primed to compete in a year such as this, to welcome the unique abilities, strength and honor that Alisha Shelton can bring to the office. This showed Mr. Janicek clearly lacks the maturity needed to serve in this high office.
Thankfully, we have a better choice: Preston Love Jr. Mr. Love brings years of experience in education (UNO instructor) economics, politics (presidential and mayoral races), civil rights, community organizing (Black Votes Matter) and a lifetime of practice lifting up and affirming all people. Find his website and be inspired!
Do not vote for a party. Do not let your vote be bought. Neither of these standards benefit the American people. Focus instead on character, experience, integrity and creativity.
If you have not yet voted and wonder what to do when you get to the boxes showing the names of two unqualified candidate — do us all a favor, please, and skip the boxes. Look instead for the line in which to write in the most qualified candidate: Preston Love Jr.
Jeannie Bates, Omaha
Needless suffering by animals
When I first arrived 30 years ago, I was told “not to make waves” because that was considered “radical.” Fast forward 30 years, for now we have a whistleblower involving the Department of Agriculture. How sad that so many animals have had to suffer over this time period. I can’t believe that there has only been one person wanting to see things changed. Have other people tried to change things but got fired? It seems that no one does anything wrong in this entire state; or, do people wear rose-colored glasses and look the other way? Rick Herchenbach should get a promotion for what he has done and heads should roll!
Yet, my big question is why was he removed from overseeing the Nebraska Humane Society and the Dodge County Shelter? What more is not being told to us?
Diane Shackman, Omaha
No to Pahls
As a senator in the Nebraska Legislature in 2010, Rich Pahls voted in favor of a bill that bans abortions after 20 weeks. At the time, this bill was the most extreme abortion ban in the country. This act of cruelty demonstrates how extreme Pahls is — too extreme for Nebraska at a time when women’s access to health care is on the line. It seems clear that the stories of families making decisions about pregnancy don’t matter to Pahls.
The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes it all the more critical that Nebraskans have strong, compassionate state senators willing to protect our right to decide our health care decisions privately, with our doctors and without governmental intrusion. Rich Pahls has demonstrated his willingness to sacrifice our rights and health care to appease extremist leaders. Don’t give him another chance to do the same this November.
Carla DeVelder, Omaha
