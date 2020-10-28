The Public Pulse: Trump respects federalism; Character matters; Karnes' invaluable help

Federalism is an important principle

Considering how well the federal government runs the U.S. Post Office and Amtrak, do we really want them to lead the effort against COVID-19? Other than the development of a vaccine, the responsibility for fighting COVID-19 should be delegated to states, counties, cities and individual citizens. This is consistent with the doctrine of federalism and is essentially what President Trump is doing.

Trump fuels division

I don’t know where Ms. Kirkle (Oct. 25 column) has been for the last four or five years, but a major reason for discord and rage in this country can be directly attributed to the current president. She hints but fails to apparently have the courage to name Trump as a sower of division and a model of vicious tweets. Without naming the etiology of the problem, she then fails to suggest solutions to the issues she identifies in her essay. Does she understand Woodward’s recent book “Rage”? Why dance around this onslaught of egregious behavior we have been subjected to? Are you ready for four more years of this? Whether Trump wins or loses however, I suspect that we will continue to see a maelstrom of depraved tweets for months or years to come.