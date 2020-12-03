The Public Pulse: Trump team lacked evidence; Judges are unfair; Coach needs to grow up

Burden of proof
Tom Cruise and Demi Moore starred in a movie where they were the defense lawyers for two young Marines accused of murdering a fellow Marine. After going back and forth on how to best defend the accused, Moore asked Cruise if he believed they were innocent. Cruise ended up saying, “It doesn’t matter what I believe, it’s what I can prove.”
Perhaps a few good men in the Republican Party should explain that basic principle to the president and his lawyers when it comes to proving fraud in the 2020 election.
Clark Squires, Omaha
The judges aren’t impartial
If there was election shenanigans, fraud or crimes, evidence is a lesser problem compared to the problem of getting the evidence before an honest, impartial judge. Unfortunately, the history of courts is full of miscarriages of justice and judges disregarding the law in favor of the political winds of the day. And with the recent presidential election of a political outsider opposed by the established political parties and entrenched special interests, the outsider has little chance in the establishment court system.
The judges in the courts, both state and federal, are creatures of the political establishment. Judges are selected by the entrenched political parties. Judges are paid by the entrenched political bureaucracy. Judges know that their pay, pensions and careers are dependent upon the government interests that made them judges.
While judges justify their decisions on claims of what the law is, they have no great reason to honestly abide by the law. They have great reasons to use convoluted legalese reasonings to justify decisions that support the politics that gave them their jobs and careers.
Whatever evidence and legal reasoning placed before a judge by the outsider president or his team, there are great reasons and interests driving the judges to disregard the evidence and law.
Jay S. Purdy, Omaha
President’s strong achievements
This president continues to amaze me with his ability to make things happen. Here is a man with all of these hounds snapping at his heels, and he still managed to bring a vaccine to the masses in a short amount of time. We will be very hard pressed to get another president that has accomplished the things he has all the while treading the swamp water that has inundated Washington.
Thank you, President Trump. Keep up the good work.
Brad Cramer, Omaha
Fischer’s troubling silence
Sen. Deb Fischer, your silence is deafening. The president is undermining our election process, even now claiming the FBI and Justice Department have conspired against him in his losing election.
When, Senator, will you finally stand up for the United States and say that President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris have won the election? When will you, Senator, publicly renounce Mr. Trump’s fallacious claim of election victory? When, Senator, will you publicly announce your support for the rule of law and the elected officials in every state? When, Senator?
Robert Meyers, Omaha
Fairness: Do the math
Gov. Pete Ricketts was reported in the World-Herald Dec. 1 as favoring a one-candidate-take-all Electoral College system for our fair state. Under existing rules, Nebraska allots its votes minimally proportionally, with one vote going to the winner of each congressional district, and two more going to the winner of the state as a whole. Thus, in the 2020 election, four votes were allotted to Donald Trump and one to Joe Biden, who won the 2nd District, where most of the voters live in or near Omaha.
Rickets justified the appeal of the take-all system as “more fair to our voters in the state.” What does the governor mean, exactly, by “fair”? About 330,000 people statewide voted for Biden (39.1%). Is it “fair,” in Gov. Ricketts’ calculus, to give Trump — who received 58.7% — 100% of Nebraska’s Electoral College votes? Even with a system the governor believes is “unfair,” Biden received only 20% of Nebraska’s electoral votes.
If we really want to be fair, and give each vote equal weight, try this electoral math: zero to 20% equals one vote; 20 to 40% equals two; 40 to 60% equals three; 60 to 80% equals four, and 80 to 100% equals five. That formula would make Nebraska a shining light of fairness, proportional representation, and one person, one vote. What could be “more fair”?
Bruce E. Johansen, Omaha
Why I wear a mask
I wear a face covering to protect and respect others, including the medical community. I wear it because the science shows it will reduce the spread of COVID-19. I wear it to follow the local guidelines set to help us bring the community back to normalcy, keep businesses running and allow schooling to happen this year.
And, I wear it especially to protect my great niece, with studies showing a huge risk for survival if she would contract COVID-19, due to two heart surgeries and smaller airways.
A mask does not label or define who I am — it is just a piece of important piece of fabric. Please think about wearing that important piece of fabric the next time you go out to a store, church or gathering, so we can all have a happy holiday season.
Anita Fuelberth, Wayne, Neb.
Coach needs to grow up
Observation from the Nebraska/Iowa football game:
Coach Frost needs to find some big-boy pants and determine if he can actually wear them. A Big 10 coach should be well past the whiny, crybaby stage.
Brian Hunter, Council Bluffs
