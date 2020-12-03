The Public Pulse: Trump team lacked evidence; Judges are unfair; Coach needs to grow up

Burden of proof

Tom Cruise and Demi Moore starred in a movie where they were the defense lawyers for two young Marines accused of murdering a fellow Marine. After going back and forth on how to best defend the accused, Moore asked Cruise if he believed they were innocent. Cruise ended up saying, “It doesn’t matter what I believe, it’s what I can prove.”

Perhaps a few good men in the Republican Party should explain that basic principle to the president and his lawyers when it comes to proving fraud in the 2020 election.

Clark Squires, Omaha

The judges aren’t impartial

If there was election shenanigans, fraud or crimes, evidence is a lesser problem compared to the problem of getting the evidence before an honest, impartial judge. Unfortunately, the history of courts is full of miscarriages of justice and judges disregarding the law in favor of the political winds of the day. And with the recent presidential election of a political outsider opposed by the established political parties and entrenched special interests, the outsider has little chance in the establishment court system.