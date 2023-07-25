Bacon lacks courage

Another week, another felony indictment of former President Donald Trump. Our esteemed representative, Don Bacon, is frantically checking the wind direction before saying anything that would jeopardize him holding onto his seat.

As a retired general in the U.S. military, he presumably took an oath to uphold and protect the Constitution. I am not sure if this oath pertains to retired officers. But if he isn’t doing everything in his power to prevent Trump from ever holding office again, he is just as cowardly as 99% of his fellow Republican colleagues.

Duane Bier, Omaha

Nobody’s business

In response to the Midlands Voices article on July 19, State Senator Briese showed a list of laws passed by the Nebraska legislature that helped to provide property tax relief. I have a suggestion that will lower property taxes. Stop using valuations. A property’s value is nobody’s business except between the buyer and seller.

Joseph Anania, Omaha

On Riley Gaines

Mary Ann Folchert’s letter, “Featured speaker,” objects to Riley Gaines being a guest speaker at Patriotic Productions in August. She also wrote that Riley is a speaker on conservative news outlets, but evidently she has never listened to her interviews. If she did, she would know that Riley is not anti-trans, she is pro-female and does not want to see women’s sports competitions destroyed because of the unfair advantage that biological males have with larger lungs, hearts, bones, overall strength and size.

Riley also believes that biological females should not have to feel unsafe and uncomfortable while totally losing all privacy in their locker rooms, showers, sorority houses, etc. while undressing alongside biological males.

Gallup polling has shown that 69% of Americans believe that transgenders should compete against their biological gender.

Cheryl Bartek, Omaha

Big donors

Speaker Kevin McCarthy visited our state to meet with Tom Peed, owner of Sandhills Global. You may have heard the name after he donated about $2 million to Sen. Suzanne Geist’s failed mayoral campaign for Lincoln’s mayor, making it the costliest local election in the city’s history.

Since 2020, the Peeds have given over $10 million to federal campaigns. In Omaha, he gave the Congressional Leadership Fund almost $3 million to run ads in support of Congressman Don Bacon by attacking his challenger, State Sen. Tony Vargas.

This is Peed’s right as an American under the current election laws. What I don’t understand, however, is why Don Bacon has railed against similar donors like George Soros.

Why is it when a Jewish American donates to political causes, Don Bacon pushes it out as a part of a conspiracy, but when it’s a Christian American who cuts a check for his re-election, he’s mute?

Anthony Zarzycki, Omaha

Seward County outlaws?

Thank you for your excellent article on civil asset forfeiture in Seward County, Nebraska (July 2).

To paraphrase a Humphrey Bogart movie:

“Constitution? We don’t need no stinkin’ Constitution!

Kevin Shepherd, Omaha

Don’t take away legal guns

Is history repeating itself? Are the Democrats calling for the same things that Russia’s Lenin and Stalin, and Germany’s Hitler, called for a few years back?

Lenin once said: “Cause the registration of all firearms on some pretext, with the view of confiscating them and leaving the population defenseless.”

Hitler once said: “To conquer a nation, you must first disarm its citizens.”

Is this why the Democrats are so adamant about taking guns away from legal citizens? Do they want America to be another dictatorship like Venezuela?

The Democrats and the media talk about the mass shootings around the country. What they fail to mention are gang-related shootings in inner cities with with illegal weapons. These cities have the strictest guns laws in the nation. Of those with “legal” weapons, it is usually because the FBI didn’t bother to let anyone know about the shooter’s troubled past. On a positive note, according to FBI statistics, guns are used more than 2 million times a year to protect lives and property, most without a shot ever being fired.

Bob Riedel, Papillion

Misrepresenting opposition

Regarding Robert Ranney’s comments in “Not Public Money,” I think he is misrepresenting Nebraskans’ opposition to LB 753. It’s not the fact that it’s “private money” being donated to scholarship organizations, but:

1. The “public money” that will be lost in tax receipts — which supports a number of public services in addition to public schools.

2. The fact that donors will receive a dollar-for-dollar tax break compared to the relatively small tax savings that donations to other charitable organizations bring. The OpenSky Policy Institute shares the example of a couple having an income tax bill of $20,000 and donating $10,000 to a private school scholarship fund. According to the Institute, this would reduce their tax bill by $10,000. However, donating that same $10,000 to a public school foundation would reduce their $20,000 tax bill by only $664.

3. The state tax money that is being lost by these tax credits is supporting private schools that lack the accountability and reporting requirements public schools face. Private schools can refuse to accept certain students and often rely on their local public school district to provide needed special education services. Additionally, although accredited non-public schools are required to administer “norm-referenced” tests, these don’t have to be the state-mandated assessments that all Nebraska public schools must administer — the results of which are shared in papers like this one for readers to view and compare each year. And what about the dozens of rural Nebraska communities that don’t even have a private school but will still be impacted by the tax dollars lost as a result of LB 753. Those opposing LB 753 surely believe their fellow Nebraskans have the right to donate their “private money” to whatever organization they choose, but the tax breaks those donations bring — which reduce the state’s tax receipts — should not be so vastly superior to what donations to other charitable organizations bring.

Deborah Van Fleet, Omaha

Fitting their needs

To whom it may concern, please allow all children to thrive!

Disadvantaged students that come from lower-income families have not been able to attend schools that fit their needs. So what is this Opportunity Scholarship Act? What the Opportunity Scholarship Act does is allow students that have struggled at their public school to go to a school that best fits their needs through a tax credit system that puts the student’s needs first. This gives students from lower-income families the opportunity to thrive and reach for the stars. I urge everyone decline to sign the petition against this amazing program that lifts up those who need it most!

Terri Thiessen, Omaha