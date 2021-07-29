The Public Pulse: Trust facts on vaccine; Best voter ID approach

Fairness needed

I was a student at Elkhorn High School when Dr. Michelle Bluford first started as our band director. In contrast to all that is being accused of her and said about her in these days when guilt is presumed before being proven, here are only some of the things that I remember from my experiences as her student.

For all of my years in marching band, concert band and jazz band with Dr. Bluford, I remember her being very careful about and asking permission before physically touching students. Before putting her hand on a student to show us how to hold our instruments, improve our posture, etc. she always asked, “Can I touch you?”

I remember how she kept track of all of us in Europe and on trips. I remember one-on-one talks if something was wrong. I remember her strong work ethic and integrity. I remember her pep talks to the band before and after competitions. I remember that she has strong faith. I remember how much she cared about her students and her band. I remember that she had the trust and respect of her fellow faculty members and band parents. Our band was like a family. I remember Dr. Bluford as a talented director, outstanding educator, and principled woman who shaped the lives of her students, including mine, for the better.