The Public Pulse: Trust facts on vaccine; Best voter ID approach

Vaccine truth
On the coldest day of the year several years ago, my 3-year-old grandchild insisted on going out without his coat. Fortunately, he had wise parents who understood his maturity level and held his coat in reserve. He eventually acquiesced to putting it on as he became more uncomfortable.
I compare this 3-year-old to the people who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccination. This child has no understanding of the result of his choices, which is hypothermia, a deadly lowering of body temperature. For the “anti-vaxers,” media has skewed what is simply a very successful vaccine to avert a very deadly disease. People are hearing that the vaccine causes infertility, that a chip is implanted into their bodies to track them (the cell phone does the same thing!), that it causes various diseases, etc. All false!
A result of all this nonsense is that the unvaccinated are ending up in the hospital with the more virulent Delta strain.
Polio and smallpox have basically been eradicated because the vast majority of people were willing to line up and take the vaccine. Are we going to have to live with this virus for a long time because unthinking people continue to believe lies that are fed to them through an unethical media?
Charlotte Shields, Papillion
Polio, COVID
Thanks to George Mills for his story and the odyssey of Marvin Petersen (July 23 community column). Polio terrorized my childhood in the ’50s. Family and friends were crippled. When the Salk vaccine became available, the family doc lined us up. In the early ’60s, I joined fellow collegians from Loyola Marymount University in Westchester, Los Angeles, in a march with grandparents, parents, kids to Orville and Wilber Wright Jr. High for our sugar cubes. A community festival: if you could harness smile power, Hollywood would have had a new star that day! God bless Jonas Salk and Alfred Sabin and their coworkers and FDR, HST, DDE, JFK, and Adi Pour and CHI for the 80-plus sweep in February! Heed history now, folks, and live to write about your own.
K. Michael Davies, Omaha
Voter ID approach
A new state requirement for a voter ID is a great idea, and since the state would be requiring such a measure, then the state should be legally required to fund said requirement to the extent that it ensures that every eligible voter is issued a legitimate Nebraska voter ID. It should be a simple process that uses already existing data bases to track every eligible voter in the state and to establish personal in-home appointments for every Nebraskan, a trust but verify measure to rid ourselves of fraudsters. Mobile units could serve those in nursing homes and our ADA citizens right in their own homes.
It would be a small price to pay to keep our elections safe from the blatant fraud we have today. In the event that the state misses one of our citizens, same day and Election Day voter ID processing should be afforded and a one-year income tax credit granted for the citizen’s inconvenience.
Let’s get this done and do it right! After all, our democracy is at stake.
Craig Christiansen, Omaha
Brain drain
Al Mumm’s summary of Pete Ricketts’s extremely disappointing leadership as governor (Public Pulse, July 25) was excellent, especially how the money we have paid in state taxes has been so misused. Other facts, including the number of Nebraska residents who are eligible but refusing COVID-19 vaccination, could all be parts of the overall negative view many younger people have of our state. Meanwhile, there is ongoing concern about the “brain drain” of new college graduates moving to other parts of the country. It would be so nice if more people could connect the dots and understand the ongoing problems here.
Margaret Nipper, Omaha
Game and Parks
A recent article in the Omaha World-Herald indicated that river otter trapping and mountain lion hunting seasons were approved at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting in Chadron. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, both species disappeared from Nebraska’s landscapes due to loss of habitat and unregulated hunting. Neither returned to the state until the 1980s, when river otters were intentionally reintroduced and mountain lions began to come back naturally.
While both populations are stable now, they are not overpopulated, which might indicate the need for intervention. In fact, the state’s most recent mountain lion estimate in the Pine Ridge area, which will be open to hunting in January and February of 2022, is only 34.
The Game and Parks decisions seem to have been based not on science but on pressure from trapping and hunting interests. As apex predators, the healthy numbers of these creatures maintain the balance between prey species and the rest of the environment. Simply put, they promote stable ecosystems, and there is no scientifically valid reason to decrease their numbers at this time.
I look forward to the day when Nebraska’s wildlife is managed scientifically for all Nebraskans and not for a few special interest groups.
Mary Lou Chapek, Fort Calhoun, Neb.
Fairness needed
I was a student at Elkhorn High School when Dr. Michelle Bluford first started as our band director. In contrast to all that is being accused of her and said about her in these days when guilt is presumed before being proven, here are only some of the things that I remember from my experiences as her student.
For all of my years in marching band, concert band and jazz band with Dr. Bluford, I remember her being very careful about and asking permission before physically touching students. Before putting her hand on a student to show us how to hold our instruments, improve our posture, etc. she always asked, “Can I touch you?”
I remember how she kept track of all of us in Europe and on trips. I remember one-on-one talks if something was wrong. I remember her strong work ethic and integrity. I remember her pep talks to the band before and after competitions. I remember that she has strong faith. I remember how much she cared about her students and her band. I remember that she had the trust and respect of her fellow faculty members and band parents. Our band was like a family. I remember Dr. Bluford as a talented director, outstanding educator, and principled woman who shaped the lives of her students, including mine, for the better.
Of course, if something terrible did happen, then she needs to be held accountable just like anyone else. I hope and pray that she gets a fair shake, unlikely as that may be, because the Dr. Bluford that I know and remember is not the one being portrayed.
Jason Fuller, Omaha
Two sides to story
I read with great interest the July 24 Midlands Voices piece by John Grinvalds. The most remarkable aspect of the essay was the claim that conservatives are extremists and that we have to change our views and agree with progressives. But there are two sides to every story.
The Left wants the United States to achieve net carbon zero. That would completely destroy the fossil fuel industry. Now that’s extreme. For energy, we’d be left with unreliable and expensive solar and wind power.
This shift to so-called green energy is premised on the wrongheaded belief in catastrophic anthropogenic global warming. CAGW is a prediction about the climate of the entire planet in the far distant future based on flawed models and corrupt data. CAGW believers have been wrong for over 30 years. Why are they right now? CAGW is a scam.
Unbeknownst to most Nebraskans, OPPD has adopted a net carbon zero policy. OPPD is already more expensive than MidAmerican Energy. As OPPD heads down the path of more solar and wind power, electricity will only get more expensive. The net carbon zero policy has already failed in Germany. Google it.
Nebraska should be the nation’s leader in agri-business and ag-tech. In my view, Iowa is the leader now. Nebraska can poach businesses from other states. It is doable with the right leadership. Nebraskans shouldn’t be satisfied until Memorial Stadium is no longer the third largest city in the state. Nebraska has so much to offer anyone looking to live The Good Life.
David D. Begley, Omaha
No say on this
In reference to Jorge Melgar’s letter of 24 July, yes, I agree, Congress must act, but hey, you’re still in this country illegally, so you don’t really get to demand anything.
Dean Hayes, Bellevue
Shared humanity
Regarding the Midlands Voices essay posted by Kristen DuPree on Saturday:
The Black/White, black/white, Black/white, black/White issue, regarding capitalization, debated and expounded overly long upon, is really quite easily resolved.
It turns out that the geographical location, for the hodge-podge of our entire world population, is Earth!
Having succinctly reconciled that, let’s stop using labels and just embrace our shared humanity.
Once we leave this Earth, our geographical location will be based on our efforts toward humanity, our adherence to the greater good, our efforts to bring unity over division, our charity or, as I believe, following the teachings of God’s Word, which importantly teaches us to love one another (John 13: 34-35) and so much more!
Lastly, we all also live in the biggest room in the world, “the room for improvement”!
Jim Bassett, Bellevue