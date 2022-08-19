The Public Pulse: Try Riding ORBT first; Free-file system; Golf ball chasers

Best kept secret

For as much criticism as I read about the ORBT, I think it’s the best kept secret in town. Yes, I own a car like you, but instead of complaining about lack of rider utilization, I encourage you to check it out for yourself. For the price of a metered parking spot, you can park at Westroads, ride downtown and get dropped off at the front steps of the new Gene Leahy Mall at the Riverfront park. See what all the commotion is about without the hassle of driving and parking. Combined with the convenience of the Heartland rental bikes, you no longer have to be tethered to walking distance from your parking spot (but I’ll save that for another discussion).

I found the ORBT clean, easy to use and refreshingly meat-locker cold on a 100-degree day.

Just because you own a car, doesn’t mean you have to drive it. Going to the CHI Health Center for a concert or game? Why battle traffic (to and from) just to pay $12 for a parking space when you can get dropped off and brought back for $2.50?

What about time savings? From Westroads, you’re looking at about 30 minutes to the last stop downtown. Sure, you can drive and get there faster but after factoring in post-event traffic jams, how much time are you really saving?

I challenge you to give it a try! Or I suppose you can stay at home, save a lot of time and money and continue complaining about all the fun the rest of the city is enjoying.

Todd Graves, Omaha

IRS free-file system

In an article written by Fatima Hussein of the Associated Press, Hussein describes that when the IRS receives an additional $80 billion, they can hire enough new federal employees to develop a “free” filing system for taxpayers making $73,000 or less.

Free? Now us taxpayers will pay for that “free” service. In addition, I would not like the IRS filing my tax return.

Will anyone ever stand up and say: “That’s enough!” No such thing as a free lunch.

Michael McLaughin, Omaha

CPA retired

Thank you

We refer to ourselves as “golf ball chasers” rather than golfers. However, we continue to enjoy the game and play each week at Westwood Heights and Warren Swigart. We want to express our thanks to the helpful and nice folks in the clubhouse, those who have taken great care of these two courses in a hot, dry summer, and to the city of Omaha for continuing to support par 3 golf courses for us older folks who still enjoy chasing the ball.

Job well done. Thank you very much.

Bob and Mary Lykke, Omaha

The America we want?

They went in with a wave of misinformation, threats of violence and abused their influence to force a group of people to change views. Then when that didn’t work, they committed an atrocious act of violence in the name of one. That was just the Taliban, a heinous terrorist group responsible for multiple acts of violence who eventually took over Afghanistan; but doesn’t that sound familiar? Is that the America we want?

We want strong representatives of our ideologies, and master politicians to navigate the political landscape in our favor, but at what cost to our American freedoms and democracy? At what point do we stop allowing criminal actions and corruption from dictating the outcome of the people’s right to choose our leaders? Also, consider the outcome if the situation was reversed and our political opposites committed these acts? Would this still be acceptable?

And so, as the saying goes, there is safety in numbers, but what if those numbers are infected with toxic tribalism, unethical partisans and devotion to a single person, not the party’s root causes? It is time to unite and take back the Republican Party from the extremists and fight off the toxic tribalism that has hijacked the party to finally get the answer to the ultimate question, “Can we have our party back, please?”

Adam Gutierrez, Bellevue

Workers needed

You history people out there please help me: Has there ever been a time in our past, where so many people of employable age have chosen not to work? It’s hard to get the help needed in stores, restaurants, summer pools and more. I cannot find help for my business, despite paying well and treating workers well. The economy needs my business, but it will suffer if I cannot get workers.

My wife, myself and our five children all have a very strong work ethic. We all work full-time, a son serves our country in the military. We were all raised on work not on leisure. What has changed in our society? What has replaced the essential life skill of work in so many young people? Do people no longer know that work is good for the mind, body and soul. Work has so many tangible and intangible benefits. I welcome some insight.

Gus Dworak, Omaha

Bacon’s voting record

In response to Jon Devish’s Pulse letter “Bacon is the problem,” blaming him for creating tax kickbacks to large corporations: If you look at Bacon’s voting record, he has sided more often than not with Democratic bills. Bacon is really a RINO (Republican in name only). Criticize all you want Mr. Devish, but you better have your facts straight.

John Cavanaugh, La Vista

Bacon represents NE-2

As the midterm elections inch closer and closer, I would encourage my fellow Nebraskans to look at supporting Congressman Don Bacon for re-election. Bacon has done a tremendous job representing the diverse interests of the 2nd Congressional District. On the one hand, he was one of only 13 Republicans to support the bipartisan infrastructure bill, one of 47 Republicans to support the marriage equality bill, and one of 12 Republicans to support the baby formula bill in May. He has also been one of the most vocal critics of President Trump since January 2021.

On the other hand, he has opposed over $12 trillion in spending, voted to protect Second Amendment rights, voted against the impeachment of former President Trump, and led the charge in Congress for the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. Because of this bipartisan track record, he was rated as the No. 1 elected official in America for seeking common ground by the Common Ground Committee. I am proud to have Bacon as my representative and encourage you to support him in November.

Lawrence Asare-Danquah, Omaha

Lesson on Second Amendment

Mel Shelnutt attempts to educate us on the AR-15 firearm in his letter (Pulse, Aug. 11). He opines that if you need to ban weapons to govern, “you really should consider brushing up on the Constitution and civics training.” I looked at that as an invitation to teach Mel.

I wonder if Mel and others realize that the Second Amendment was not in the U.S. Constitution when it was adopted on Sept. 17, 1787, because that topic and others were too controversial to include in the body of the document if it had any chance of being ratified by the requisite number of states. So there was no Second Amendment in the infancy of our country. Not in 1787, or 1788 or 1789, or 1790 or most of 1791. Only after the Bill of Rights was ratified on Dec. 15, 1791, was there a Second Amendment. We have not always been a nation of unlimited access to firearms.

Rex Moats, Omaha

Questions for Republicans

If you are registered as a Republican, are you really satisfied with the current state of your party? Many of us have voted the straight party line in the past. It is time to break from that pattern and in doing so, save the Republican Party from becoming a party that embraces conspiracy theories and lies to the detriment of our country and the rule of law.

How many times have Republicans in Congress voted with their party to defeat common sense legislation? When will someone have the courage to step up and vote for what is actually right? Wait, Liz Cheney and Adam Kensinger did that and now the rest of the Republican Party has shunned them. Why continue to support candidates that work to keep themselves in power while dividing the country rather than working for common sense solutions to our county’s problems?

Are you proud of your party? Are you proud of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021? Are you tired of being lied to? Consider voting for Democrats until there are Republican candidates that represent the people they were elected to serve. Send a message that you want a Republican Party that respects the truth as well as the Constitution. Only Republicans can and should change the trajectory of the current out-of-control Republican Party.

Phil Koch, Omaha