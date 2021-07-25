The Public Pulse: Try this approach in Elmwood Park; Bad TIF decision; Sex education

The World-Herald is absolutely correct in holding him responsible for the cost of sending 25 state troopers to Texas. Not incidentally, the four border counties where the immigration issue is going on say no such help was needed and did not agree with the Texas governor’s request. In his almost eight years in office, Ricketts has not corrected to the public’s satisfaction the property tax problem, the prison overcrowding issue is worse now then when he was elected, he has thrown away millions of dollars on the St. Francis child welfare fiasco and has hurt children and families in the process, yet he makes no apology or comment on that.

He has turned the Legislature more partisan and toxic than ever, he spends taxpayer dollars to attack the federal government’s voluntary 30x30 program, makes an issue of critical race theory, which is not taught anywhere in Nebraska, and the list goes on and on of his failed administration.

Nebraska needs a governor who takes responsibility and doesn’t spend tax dollars promoting himself.

Al Mumm, Waterloo, Neb.

president, Nebraska Alliance for

Retired Americans Educational Fund

