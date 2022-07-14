The Public Pulse: Turmoil at GOP convention; Russia's critical weaknesses; Tyranny of the majority

GOP unrest
Has the Nebraska Republican Party finally come to their senses? Has freedom of speech been restored within the NEGOP? What about having the right to vote without retribution? I have been embarrassed and ashamed of the NEGOP and what they had become by following rich, power-hungry leadership and their consultants. Karma has just been served.
Carolyn Gigstad, Syracuse, Nebraska
Russia’s critical weaknesses
The July 4 edition of the World-Herald included an Associated Press article “Russia claims win in Luhansk,” that echoes Moscow’s claims that it now controls significant portions of eastern Ukraine. Though Vladimir Putin has made territorial gains in the current conflict, he also has revealed some critical weaknesses and reaped some negative consequences.
Putin’s initial multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine was badly planned and poorly executed. Initial Russian logistical support of the invasion was nearly non-existent. The combat prowess displayed by the Russian army in Ukraine resembles more a backward 20th century dictatorship than a 21st century superpower.
Russian ground combat power in eastern Europe has been diminished severely by the conflict in Ukraine. If another regional conflict emerges, the Russian army will have great difficulty responding in any meaningful, non-nuclear way. Putin’s indiscriminate rhetoric, using nuclear threats, has given North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members new-found appreciation for the extended nuclear deterrence available within the alliance.
Putin’s threats against eastern European countries has re-energized NATO and pushed non-aligned countries like Sweden and Finland into joining the alliance. Russia’s constriction of essential energy and agricultural exports to Europe and other countries, confirms it as an irresponsible and unreliable global economic player.
Putin has also inadvertently transformed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s image from a mediocre actor and hack politician into a world-class statesman, ready for prime time.
Most importantly, Putin has failed to crush Ukraine and rebrand it as a Russian possession. Instead, he gifted Ukraine with a unique national identity independent of Russia, a desire for full inclusion in the western European community and a thirst for permanent political freedom.
Paul & Sharon Berg, Bellevue
Constitutional Republic
I wish Bob Winkler (“Not a democracy,” July 6) knew what he was talking about. That pesky Constitution confuses a lot of people. Our form of government is not a democracy, never was, never will be. It is a Constitutional Republic where representatives are selected by the people to govern on behalf of the people. This prevents a simple majority of the people to rule as they wish. Prevents the “tyranny of the majority.”
Ken Bahr, Omaha
Individual rights collide
No one in this country is safe anymore. We all might as well start donning tactical gear before we head out the door. Don’t forget your armor-plated helmet. Kudos to Congress for finally getting some kind of gun safety legislation passed. But it is far short of what needs to be done. Banning assault rifles and large capacity magazines should be paramount on our federal legislators agenda. The Supreme Court has ruled abortion is not protected because it’s not mentioned in the Constitution. Following from that logic, neither are assault rifles. Gun violence is this nation’s cultural climate crisis. It keeps getting worse and worse and little is being done about it. When individual rights collide with the the right to life of every citizen, the rights of the common good must prevail.
Lee Miltner, Omaha
What constitutes life?
A major pain point in the argument surrounding a woman’s right to an abortion is that neither side is arguing the same point. On the pro-choice side, advocates support the immutable right of woman to choose what happens to her own body. On the pro-life side, advocates state that a human life is being taken. Therefore, we must address what constitutes “life” to get to some consensus.
The problem with the term “life” is that it is a purely philosophical debate as to what the definition is. Does it begin when the sperm enters the ovum? When the DNA begin to merge? Implantation? Fetal heartbeat? The answer to that and whether abortion is acceptable depends on many peoples’ sincerely held religious beliefs. In Islam, many believe the fetus does not have a soul until day 120. In Judaism, many believe abortion shouldn’t happen after 40 days. In Buddhism, the Dalai Lama has stated he believes abortion should be determined case-by-case. Therefore, there cannot be one true definition of when life starts.
The related problem we face is that state senators are basing their definition on Christian religious interpretations (see section I-4 of the Nebraska Constitution). At a minimum, senators must provide for religious exemptions from any abortion ban. Our founders repeatedly stated that our country is not founded on Christianity, but even if it was, our state senators must now consider the religious beliefs of others if they are not going to consider the rights of a woman to control her own body.
Ian Lemmer, Lincoln
