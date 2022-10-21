The Public Pulse: Turning down debates; Public Measure 1; Respectful politics

*Editor’s Note: Letters concerning the Nov. 8 election will not be accepted after Oct. 25. No election-related letters will be published after Nov. 2.

Candidates should debate

Despite NE-02 being one of the most competitive districts in the nation, Tony Vargas declined to participate in two debates sponsored by the largest newspaper and one of the largest AM stations in the state. He is already a politician he should know better, and know how things are done. Voters deserve to know where the candidates stand.

Perhaps Vargas does not want to answer for his liberal voting record in the Unicameral, where he proposed the largest income tax increase in Nebraska history.

Does he want us to forget he voted to allow violent felons out two years early? Regardless of the reason, the candidates should not turn down debates.

Let’s re-elect Brigadier Gen. and Congressman Don Bacon to Congress in NE-02.

Nina Head, Omaha

Clear standards?

Seems to me that Don Bacon has very clear standards for political debates: if a Democrat declines one of many proposed debates, he's a coward. If a Republican, say, running for governor, refuses to do any debates across an entire campaign, no big deal. Vargas' big mistake here is declining to debate while being a Democrat.

Tom Knoblauch, Omaha

Taken for granted

A candidate running for governor refuses to debate and repeatedly blocks anyone who disagrees with him on all social media platforms. Jim Pillen is refusing to put his ideas up for scrutiny in a debate. He doesn't deserve to be the governor if he can't even handle debating his ideas. Don't let Jim take your vote for granted. We need to demand all leaders in this state respect the voters enough to stand by their policy positions in a debate or how can we effectively take measure of the candidate to decide if they deserve to represent us?

Tina Gass, Bennington

Public Measure 1

In Iowa, the health and safety of our children and families have always been our top priorities. But according to the Center for Disease Control, our rate of gun deaths have increased.

On the back of your Nov. 8, ballot find Public Measure 1, a proposed Iowa Constitutional amendment: Public Measure 1, seems to read just like the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms. However, a careful reading exposes this very important language; “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed ... Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

Linn County (Iowa) Sheriff Brian Gardner opposes the amendment. He said, “[But] as written Public Measure No. 1 does nothing to make us safer. Rather, it endangers Iowans as it prohibits current and future common-sense gun laws by the use of the strict scrutiny language.”

Vote no on Public Measure 1.

Ginny Naso, Iowa City, Iowa

Respectful politics

I’m proud to say I’m an Independent voter. I’m very tired of the mud-slinging expressed by both political parties. Tony Vargas has won my vote with his ads expressing his opinion on issues, as well as his voting record. Don Bacon has lost my vote, most notably by his supporters' ads calling Tony Vargas a “crazy liberal.” Time to have a better discourse in politics rather than this juvenile negative banter. I’m sure both candidates are solid people. Be respectful.

Bill Bechaz, Omaha

Taxpayers foot the bill

I read this article in the Washington Post (Oct. 17): "Former president Donald Trump’s company charged the Secret Service as much as five times more than the government rate for agents to stay overnight at Trump hotels while protecting him and his family, according to expense records newly obtained by Congress.

"The records show that in 40 cases the Trump Organization billed the Secret Service far higher amounts than the approved government rate — in one case charging agents $1,185 a night to stay at the Trump International Hotel in D.C. The new billing documents, according to a congressional committee’s review, show that U.S. taxpayers paid the president’s company at least $1.4 million for Secret Service agents’ stays at Trump properties for his and his family’s protection.”

Seriously? As a taxpayer, I find this appalling. We have to pay for the secret service to babysit him at his lavish hotels and resorts.

I find it difficult to understand why he has any followers at all.

Cindy Sass, Omaha

Worth the fight

Ukraine has been a member of the UN since the UN's establishment in the late 1940s, even though it was a client territory of Russia at that time. Stalin agreed to that at Yalta in 1945 in return for certain agreements by Roosevelt and Churchill, including Russia's agreement to enter into the final stages of the war against Japan.

In 1991, Ukraine seceded from the collapsing Soviet Union and declared itself an independent republic. Now, 30 years after independence and 70 years after it's entry in the United Nations, Russia wants Ukraine back. The UN, NATO and the EU oppose Russia's attempt to reconstitute the once failed Soviet Union with this first step against Ukraine.

Russia is waiting for the west to tire of the struggle and expense of defending Ukraine against it's mighty adversary. Ukraine and the west are right and Russia is wrong. This is worth the fight. Otherwise, it's only the beginning of a lot of other fights.

Peter Vidito, Omaha

Cavanaugh support

I write to applaud State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh for her passion and leadership in shining a light on our state’s relationship with troubled foster care services provider St. Francis Ministries. She should be especially commended for her recent efforts to demand accountability by pushing Nebraska’s Attorney General to look into cases of fraud and financial improprieties surrounding St. Francis and Nebraska taxpayer dollars (Sept. 3). It is frankly a relief to know that Sen. Cavanaugh is on the case on behalf of our most vulnerable Nebraskans and all taxpayers. I will be proudly casting my vote to re-elect Machaela Cavanaugh and I urge my neighbors and all voters in Legislative District 6 to do the same.

James J. Regan, Omaha

Information age

In regards to Randall Greer's letter (Pulse, Oct. 5), suggesting the government should be responsible for proving a person's identity and providing a photo identification card: The government already fulfilled this responsibility by creating, maintaining and storing these documents, i.e. birth, marriage and death certificates, divorce papers, etc. It seems that $50 is a bargain for certified copies of these documents that the government has put all the expense into securing and storing.

In this "Information Age" of the internet, it is still a person's responsibility to maintain the physical reality of their identity with old-fashioned printed documentation. It sounds like his elderly mother-in-law surrendered this responsibility to her parents or husband. There are numerous reasons for anyone to maintain their own records beyond voter ID. It's just a good habit, and should be encouraged at any age.

Amy Gentry, Omaha

Hodgen support

Education in Nebraska would be well-served if Omaha voters elect Marni Hodgen to represent them on the State Board of Education.

Marni understands the issues that we are facing in education, and she is committed to working to make K-12 education better for all the stakeholders — parents, teachers, taxpayers, but especially for the students, who are the reason the schools exist in the first place.

Too often, education is being politicized and used to further the interests and lifestyles of adults. Meanwhile, what’s best for our children is not being considered.

Nebraska’s children need an education that teaches them the information and skills they need to become successful adults who can make a living and a good life. They need an education that helps them learn how to think, not what to think.

Nebraska’s children need Marni Hodgen on the State Board of Education.

Maris Bentley, Plattsmouth

Bacon support

I am writing a letter about the qualifications of Don Bacon in regard to stating he is a retired general. The military caps the number of generals at any one time. There are over 1.3 million active-duty service personnel and less than 700 generals or admirals. These men and women have to exhibit leadership skills, high intelligence, strategic thinking and are driven to be the best. They don't achieve being a general unless they have political skills as well.

I wouldn't disqualify a candidate because of their military rank. I served in the military and know the dedication such people have. I count their rank as a plus, and they decide if they would get my vote based on their stated views.

It's no different than a candidate stating they are a retired superintendent or CEO or other such business title. It provides a quick insight as to their qualifications.

David Ricker, Soddy Daisy, Nebraska