The Public Pulse: Turning the page; Checking the boondoggle; Questioning proposed bills







Turn the page

Now that another election cycle has concluded, and a New Year has begun, let’s turn the page and reflect on the flaws within our current system of governance and find efficient solutions to prevent future mishaps.

It’s evident our election infrastructure, especially in rural areas of our country, is not where it needs to be. Voting machines must be replaced every few years, and staffing polling sites remains a challenging expense for many counties. And that’s not to mention the issues many rural election offices have in terms of office equipment, heating and storage in aging county buildings.

Before the holidays, it was expected that Congress would allocate $400 million in election infrastructure funding within the federal budget. And given the challenges that many election officials have to face, this would have been a justifiable investment. But it was extremely disheartening to see a Democratic-led Congress cut the funding to $75 million. In a nation of more than 300 million people, this is simply not enough to make progress upgrading election offices and addressing state and local election infrastructure shortcomings.

Democrats, who claim to care so much about our democracy, had the chance to invest in the infrastructure behind that democracy. But they missed that chance. I trust that Sen. Fischer and the rest of our Republican congressional delegation will use the opportunity of the new Congress to take the lead on election infrastructure funding for the next budget cycle. After all, the next federal election in Nebraska is a primary in 16 short months.

Nicole Mattox, Gretna

Middle ground

Now that the U.S. Congress and our state Legislature are in session, so to speak, I sit here wondering what will happen? Will there be bipartisanship? At the national level, not very likely. We seem to have gotten away from that entirely. The ruling party in the House and our Legislature want to change the rules to ensure that. Will our Nebraska delegation try to reach across the aisle? Maybe in the House. In the Senate with Sen. Fischer and Pete Ricketts, it’s never going to happen. In our own nonpartisan Legislature, it should be that way. One GOP state senator said there is no such thing as nonpartisanship. How about trying something different, find middle ground and do the job you were elected to do: represent the people of Nebraska. Party politics have no place in the Legislature. That goes for our national representatives as well. I know this is wishful thinking on my part, but wouldn’t it be great? A famous person once said it all in one word: “Imagine.”

Jerry Baker, Omaha

Streetcar to gridlock

Our best and brightest real estate developers should advocate for their greatest advantages. We all share in the success of a revitalized midtown. Vehicle manufacturers, construction contractors, project managers and engineers retained without competition will vouch positive speculations and projections, but ...

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is being asked to replace its bridges over Interstate 80; not the Streetcar Authority.

MUD and OPPD are expected to pass their infrastructure costs on to you; not the Streetcar Authority.

Seventy-five percent of tax increment financing (TIF) will subsidize developers, 25% for the Streetcar Authority; none for city services or convenient transportation for our tax-paying workforce.

All of this would be OK were it not for the probable lack of utility of the project and the acknowledged traffic disarray that will result.

I am disappointed by the Chamber of Commerce promoting unreasonable subsidies for a few dominate companies among its members. I am disappointed by the advocacy of the mayor for a project of such an extreme inequity to her constituency. And, why has the city council not exercised good judgment to check this boondoggle?

How many pockets will be pilfered for this toy? If you are distressed by this runaway car, please let your elected representatives know and reconsider your choices in the next election.

If you accept roundabouts on Farnam, empty ORBTs on Dodge, canals from Colorado, lakes on the Platte, St. Francis Ministries, Mead AltEn ‘regulators’ and the Omaha Streetcar Authority, you may not understand why so many of our best and brightest are leaving town.

George Douglas, Omaha

Have we forgotten?

Have the Omaha people forgotten that we have already had a streetcar system in our city? As a child, I remember riding down South 24th Street on one. I wonder how long this streetcar system will last?

Joanne F. Mixan, Bellevue

Proposed legislation

One has to question the motives of legislators who propose laws that seem difficult to justify. Example 1: Nebraska LB228 would eliminate mail-in ballots. It appears to be an attempt to fix some problem that doesn’t exist and which would not only inconvenience a great number of voters, but also result in considerable productivity costs and scheduling issues by having a state-wide day off. Example 2: The U.S. House of Representatives voted to rescind an existing bill that adds agents to the IRS. The agents would replace retiring workers, provide customer service to all, and focus on enforcement of tax law for corporations and wealthy tax evaders. They would recoup taxes in amounts greater than the salaries of the agents. Thankfully, this bill died in the Senate.

Gary Welch, Bellevue

Expired tags

Writing in response to Dennis Fleming’s letter “New plates, expired tags.” While I agree with a good portion of his comments related to taxing, street repair, insurance, etc., I do disagree with his understanding of the current legal stickers. The red lettering on white sticker is the 2022 sticker and the white lettering on the blue background is the current, valid sticker for 2023. I can attest to that as my personal vehicle renewed this January and has blue stickers. I am unsure of the rotation for the stickers, be them white, black, blue, red, or yellow but note, it is a rotation. So, seeing the new license plate template or a vanity plate with “2023” listed in the corner is expected, and will have the blue sticker with white lettering.

Also, I don’t believe that expired tags are probable cause enough in their own right to receive a traffic stop. I can see that going as a “fix-it ticket”, along with the probable cause for the stop for another traffic violation or other reason. I can’t imagine law enforcement making a concerted effort to focus on these as the local counties will collect the revenue from these registrations (and the appropriate fines) eventually once the vehicle is registered. The county will get their money one way or another. With lack of officers/deputies and most departments openly hiring, having patrol pulling over every expired tag they see is impractical and a poor use of available resources.

Taylor Hobbie, Omaha

Walk the walk

State Sen. Dave Murman introduced a bill limiting education on critical race theory being taught in Nebraska public schools, yet can’t site any examples. Sen. Joni Albrecht would like to do away with the Board of Education. I would like to know when was the last time either senator has actually spent a day in a public school?

I would like a bill sponsored that states: Every single elected public official, from school board members to city council to mayors and state senators should have to spend one entire week per school year “teaching” in a public school classroom. Not an hour or day here or there but one entire week, teaching, following lesson plans, disciplining, grading papers, etc. I think all would benefit from this perspective and it would also help with the substitute shortage.

These elected officials talk the talk, they need to walk the walk.

Marijo Malesa, Omaha