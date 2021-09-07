The Public Pulse: Two House districts better for Omaha; respect is what's needed in schools

This sounds like a storyline in a movie or book, but this is happening before our eyes in our own country.

One in four women in the United States have had an abortion by the age of 45. Think of how many women you know and do the math. There is a very high chance that you know many that have had to go through this situation. Gov. Pete Ricketts has made in clear in comments he made about the bill that Nebraska will not be far behind.

The need to control women’s bodies must end. The decision made in Roe v. Wade was that the U.S. Constitution protects a woman’s personal decision to end a pregnancy. This decision was made 48 years ago. We must not regress in women’s rights. Historically we know that extreme restriction of abortions does not end them but instead stops safe ones from happening.

We need the girls and women in this country to have access to safe abortions. If we do not, I fear that one in four women could be at risk.

Lacey Williams, Omaha

Ricketts’ failure