Two obstacles

There are two major obstacles hindering our ability to solve the national debt problem: Democrats and Republicans. Compassion rather than calculators often guides Democratic decision making. Compassionate spending without a way to pay for it leads to increased federal deficits. Supporting tax decreases give Republicans an undeserved reputation for fiscal responsibility. Republicans often proclaim that tax decreases help stimulate the economy and reduce the national debt. Unfortunately, tax cuts usually lead to increased deficits. For example, Trump’s 2017 tax cut led to historic increases in our national debt. Democrats and Republicans need to support legislation that will not increase our national debt.

David and Barb Daughton, Omaha

Behavior of politics

In May 1856, Sen. Charles Sumner of Massachusetts was attacked in the Senate chamber by Rep. Preston Brooks of South Carolina, and beaten nearly to death with a walking cane. Two days earlier, Sumner, an abolitionist Republican, had given a speech in which he had fiercely criticized slaveholders. The attack by Brooks, a pro-slavery Democrat, was in retaliation for Sumner’s speech. The attack contributed to the country’s polarization over slavery, and was considered symbolic of the “breakdown of reasoned discourse” in the country.

At the State of the Union address, several members of Congress continually heckled President Biden, calling him a "liar," saying he was lying about several points he made during the speech. Following the president’s speech, the members of Nebraska’s delegation all made statements listing the usual litany of complaints about the president. Not one of them, though, condemned the behavior of their fellow party members during the speech. The “breakdown of reasoned discourse.”

At least no one was caned.

Tom McShane, Omaha

Deeper rate cuts

Thanks to Martha Stoddard and the World-Herald for thoroughly reporting details of LB 754 (“Pillen plan for rate cuts could benefit half of filers,”). As reported, last year’s session produced a reduction for income taxes in the highest bracket, above $66,000. LB 754, as presently written, escalates that decrease until in 2027, the rate is 3.99% for, again, the highest bracket only. Nebraskans with taxable income below $66,400 will get no relief unless some income comes from Social Security. Senator Linehan previously promised not to increase income taxes on Nebraska households, but she did not indicate that a revised LB 754 would include a cut for those with taxable income below $41,190 in the two lowest brackets. Our freshman governor and Linehan have pledged to amend the bill for a flat tax at 3.99%.

To highlight LB 754’s fully implemented outcome in 2027 compared to 2022, a married couple’s taxable income of $100,000 will approximately receive a 19% reduction. A similar couple making $250,000 will get a 34% cut. A couple with a household income of $66,000 will receive no reduction … that’s 0%. Clearly, LB 754 is based on a “trickle-down” economic theory that leaves the “have-nots” further away from the “haves.”

Here's a suggestion to the Revenue Committee: start by eliminating the two lower tax brackets, so the first $41,000 in income is not taxed. Change the third bracket rate from 5.01% to 2.46%. Keep the changes made for the highest bracket from last session. Those on the lowest brackets who are most in need during inflation, will get a welcome tax reprieve. This plan would deliver cuts to all Nebraskans and provide a moderate state revenue loss. Even this plan may not be sustainable in the future, so any cuts now should be taken cautiously and conservatively.

Chuck Chevalier, Springfield

Where the focus belongs

Thanks, Thomas Gruber, ("Classified material") for stating a true, and so far an unspoken fact. Classified materials, personal possessions, travel suitcases, personal furniture, etc., no matter what leaves with an outgoing president, is not done by anyone else but the hired moving contractors. Trump's refusal to give those documents up that were at his place of residence, doesn't enter into this equation. The former presidents, and vice presidents do not watch over the movers box-up and take away hundreds of boxes. In my opinion, these contractors, or whomever hires and vets them, is where focus should be.

Kathy Kudron, Omaha

Can we help

We all are very concerned with all the gun violence everywhere. Safety has become a serious concern for all of us. Police Officers can carry their firearms both on- and off-duty, but they can't be everywhere to help us. I know we have the concealed gun permit available for $100 fee and several hours of a training course. Can I offer the following suggestion? Omaha has many active and retired service members with honorable discharge. These members are very familiar with gun safety. Remember, they have carried weapon to protect our country, why not now? They can help our police to protect our citizens of Omaha.

Dennis Robey, Omaha

Expensive boondoggle

The streetcar is too expensive and is a boondoggle. If this is such a great idea, have the developers pay for any and all costs. It favors big developers and corporations over individuals. It brings about too much risk to ordinary taxpayers, especially those property owners who already own property in the corridor. Higher valuations and taxes are expected there as a result of this project. The promoters tell us that the project will pay for itself due to a projected $2 billion to $3 billion of new property development creating new property tax revenue. But the promoters apparently are not confident enough that it will pay for itself or they wouldn't try to transfer the MUD utility costs to MUD and their customers.

There is simply too much risk to Omaha taxpayers. Can the developers guarantee a full $2 billion of new development along the corridor in these tough times with much higher building costs and high inflation? What if it ends up being well below $2 billion? What if property taxes increase to a level for existing businesses and homeowners forcing bankruptcies and fewer businesses? That blows their numbers out of the water, and as usual, the taxpayers get stuck. Additionally, today's higher construction costs prevent the new construction from becoming affordable housing. Continued inflation only makes things worse and will cancel some development.

Developers like the idea of a streetcar that stays in place to support the new development, but they can accomplish the same goal with a city contract to keep a bus line running along this corridor.

Property taxes are already onerous and overburdensome for tapped-out families. Please don't put more risk on the taxpayer with this boondoggle. This project should not move forward unless developers guarantee to cover any and all costs regardless of how the financials develop.

Jerry Pascale, Omaha

On gun violence

Seems to me that the Second Amendment clearly states that the right to bear arms is conditioned on being "well-regulated." Looking at all the violence involving guns in this country, it would seem that we are not even close to being considered well-regulated. Instead of weakening or removing existing regulations, we need more laws limiting access to guns, the types of guns permitted and increasing enforcement of and penalties for breaking the laws.

Matt Perrigo, Fort Calhoun