Police priorities?

Regarding the recent event in Memphis with the death of Tyre Nichols: In Nebraska, police training is 459 hours of classroom training without any class on the Bill of Rights. Yet, the police take an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution and the rights of citizens. On the other hand, it takes 1,800 hours of training to become a barber. One gets a gun, the other a set of scissors. Priorities?

John Young, Omaha

Voice of reason

I read with great interest the recent Midlands Voices article written by John “Buzz” Garlock, concerning his interview with Gov. Jim Pillen for the open Nebraska-U.S. Senate seat. Buzz makes many good points about the state of our Congress and the fiscal mess they all have created for us. Unfortunately, Gov. Pillen passed over an excellent opportunity to choose a Nebraskan who would have represented all Nebraskans, and our country very well. What we need in Washington is more statesmen (and women) and fewer politicians. Gov. Pillen choose the latter. I have known Buzz Garlock for over 30 years, and hope that he will continue to be a voice of reason for Nebraska.

John V. Morey, Omaha

On Alzheimer's

As both a caregiver and the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, access to treatments that can change the course of the disease in a meaningful way for people living with early Alzheimer’s is of critical importance to me. On Jan. 6, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved lecanemab, now known as Leqembi, using the accelerated approval pathway. Based on results from very strong clinical trials, leading Alzheimer’s researchers agree this treatment changes the course of the disease for people with early Alzheimer’s. But because of the decision the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS) has put in place, Medicare will not cover this treatment.

Never before has CMS imposed such drastic barriers to access FDA-approved drugs, especially for people facing a fatal disease. Just as is true for individuals with every other disease today, people like my father who are living with Alzheimer’s and their doctors should be able to decide if an FDA-approved treatment is right for them and should have it covered by Medicare. The Alzheimer’s Association has filed a formal request asking CMS to provide full and unrestricted coverage for Alzheimer’s treatments that have been approved by the FDA.

Please join me in urging Rep. Don Bacon to demand CMS take action to ensure individuals living with Alzheimer’s have equitable access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments. To learn more about how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.

Sharon Stephens, Omaha

Out-of-date stickers

I totally agreed with Dennis Fleming (“New plates, expired tags”). I feel that if Nebraska’s tax(es) weren’t so ridiculously out of line, we wouldn’t have this problem. I play a game to and from work of “how many overdue registrations I can count” — believe me, you would be surprised at how many offenders there are. Hopefully it’s not a matter of uninsured motorists unable to register their vehicles due to no insurance. This is a huge problem and a loss of revenue also.

Andrea Kratz, Omaha

Hope for humanity

Big thanks to person who found my billfold at Baker's on Saddle Creek last month and gave it to customer service. There is still hope for humanity.

David White, Omaha

Be better

It is now 2023, and many of us have created new year resolutions — perhaps in line with journalist Sam Lee — stating, "The whole point of being human is to be a better person today than you were yesterday."

What that actually means for each of us differs, because respectfully, we may be in different places in this thing we call life. I would like to believe, what really matters, is that we are honestly trying our best at all times. Trying our best, only really counts with responsible actions rather than the written reminder on our calendar or paying lip service to a friend about a personal desired goal.

I hope for you and I, bettering ourselves include expanding our field of compassion and empathy for others. I feel Martin Luther King Jr. perfectly exemplified this while he was fighting for the civil rights of African-Americans; he also had a heart for animals when he said, "never, never be afraid to do what's right, especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society's punishments are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way."

You may unknowingly be supporting this with your purchase of items as familiar as cosmetics, toothpaste, shampoos and conditioners, household cleaners etc. Please be aware; look for the cruelty-free symbol and/or inquire with companies.

Now go and be a better version of yourself.

Robert Rieck Jr., Lincoln

Words fail

I read in the Jan. 23 OWH that a man shot three people in the Old Market last summer and got probation. Words fail me.

Ann Pickel, Omaha