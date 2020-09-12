The Public Pulse: UI needs to address racism; Race and reality; Postal Service

Sasse’s position is just another example of Republican voter suppression. It has been said that Sasse represents the future of Republican leadership in the Senate. If Sasse’s position defines such leadership, Nebraskans and the country as a whole can do without it.

Ken Pullen, Omaha

Eastman wrong on health care

It is Ironic that Kara Eastman complains about the health care system that her mother had and seems to blame it for her mother’s death. Her mother was on Medicare, and the current health law at the time of her death was the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Kara Eastman is advocating Medicare for all under her agenda. Think about that, she wants everyone on the health care system her mother had.

She also claims Rep. Don Bacon said “hell yes” to eliminating health care for pre-existing conditions. The truth is Don Bacon said “hell yes” to repealing the Affordable Health Act, which the majority of Americans were against. The Affordable Care Act was passed with lies and deceit, and the winning vote was from Ben Nelson of Nebraska, who was lied to and told more money would come to Nebraska if he voted for it. It was called the “Cornhusker kickback.” Obamacare forced poor people who couldn’t afford to pay for health care to pay big fines at the end of the year.