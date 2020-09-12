The Public Pulse: UI needs to address racism; Race and reality; Postal Service

UI needs to address racism
I read, with interest, the article from the parents of University of Iowa’s athletes.
While I totally agree with them that the Big 10 Conference needs to be forthcoming and truthful concerning their decision to postpone the fall sports season, my mind wandered to how the University of Iowa so cleverly and quietly swept the proven accusations of racism under the rug.
Where were these same parents on demanding that same transparency and truthfulness from the school’s administration? It seems to suggest that these parents are fine with that so long as it doesn’t involve their sons.
So, not only is the University of Iowa and its fans guilty of blatant racism, but now, for the sake of a “W,” also hypocrisy.
Jack L. Nosal, Columbus, Neb.
Sasse’s troubling attitude
In the Washington Post today, Sept. 9, there is an Election 2020 live update stating: “Sen. Sasse says senators should have 12-year term limit, be elected by state legislatures.” It states that Sasse “would like to see: the abolition of the 17th Amendment, which states that senators are elected by popular vote, and the implementation of a 12-year term limit on all senators.” What Sasse neglects to address is “that in addition to not directly reflecting the will of the people, the election of senators by state legislatures historically posed other problems, including bribery, intimidation and deadlocks that often left Senate seats vacant for years.”
Sasse’s position is just another example of Republican voter suppression. It has been said that Sasse represents the future of Republican leadership in the Senate. If Sasse’s position defines such leadership, Nebraskans and the country as a whole can do without it.
Ken Pullen, Omaha
Eastman wrong on health care
It is Ironic that Kara Eastman complains about the health care system that her mother had and seems to blame it for her mother’s death. Her mother was on Medicare, and the current health law at the time of her death was the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Kara Eastman is advocating Medicare for all under her agenda. Think about that, she wants everyone on the health care system her mother had.
She also claims Rep. Don Bacon said “hell yes” to eliminating health care for pre-existing conditions. The truth is Don Bacon said “hell yes” to repealing the Affordable Health Act, which the majority of Americans were against. The Affordable Care Act was passed with lies and deceit, and the winning vote was from Ben Nelson of Nebraska, who was lied to and told more money would come to Nebraska if he voted for it. It was called the “Cornhusker kickback.” Obamacare forced poor people who couldn’t afford to pay for health care to pay big fines at the end of the year.
Kara Eastman isn’t right for Nebraska or America!
Kenneth A. Becker, Omaha
Race and reality
I am writing in response to the Sept. 8 op-ed by Mr. Preston Love.
I admire and respect Mr. Love, and additionally Mr. Ben Gray, for their evened leadership and guidance during these difficult times.
However, I do take issue with two points, both implied, in Mr. Love’s op-ed regarding racial divisiveness in our community.
He suggested that there is racial divisiveness in the form of white supremacy at our highest level. I see no such divisiveness from our mayor, governor, congressional representatives or POTUS. All have demonstrated listening characteristics and outreach to our racially divided populations. Especially POTUS, who has greatly expanded the economic opportunities for our black and brown communities.
Additionally, he suggests that well-meaning whites have amnesia to the history of white America.
Mr. Love, my memory is pretty clear when it comes to Huey Newton, Bobby Seale and Angela Davis. I see Black Panthers 2.0 in the current BLM Global Network headed by Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi. These people are self-described Marxists.
I believe in the motto Black Lives Matter, and, for that matter, that all lives matter. I would suggest, and perhaps implore, for you and Mr. Gray to clearly distance yourself from that group and start a new motto, “Black Lives Matter/Respect the Police.” It’s imperative that we understand the difference between the motto and the Marxist network. Please help.
Tony Staup, Waterloo, Neb.
Not surprised about Trump
If you think one’s actions speak louder than their words, then it wouldn’t surprise you that President Trump made disparaging remarks in 2018 about the WWI veterans buried in the Ausne Marne American Cemetery in France. His action of not attending the special ceremony to honor the sacrifice of those soldiers, but sending his then chief of staff, retired Gen. John Kelly, spoke loudly and clearly.
One doesn’t need to follow anonymous quotes in publications such as the Atlantic or Washington Post to find signs of Trump’s disrespect. Simply following the posts he makes to his Twitter account can supply you with many negative, questionable, belittling and hurtful comments. Many of Donald Trump’s actions likewise show a lack of honor, respect, ethics and basic honesty.
So, anonymous comments about what Trump said concerning our WWI heroes who are honorably buried in France doesn’t seem too hard to believe.
Robyn Carter, Omaha
I don’t trust Postal Service
Do I trust the Post Office with vote-by-mail ballots? I do not. I paid to have an investigation done for a keepsake document for a family heirloom. It arrived shoved in my mailbox with the documents creased. I wrote to the postmaster to tell him of the incident. I have never heard a word from him. Maybe his response got lost in the mail.
Tuesday, during the rain I received my financial statements barely inside my mail box with the statements soaking wet. So much so I had to let them dry before I could read them. Today, as every Wednesday, I received the free ads sent from the local businesses. They were neatly folded and tucked deep inside the mailbox. Do I trust the Post Office with vote-by-mail ballots? I do not!
Jim Birkel, Fremont, Neb.
Editorial page schedule
Starting next week, the schedule for the World-Herald editorial page will change. It will appear six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday.
