The Public Pulse: Ultimate right to life; Support for Bacon; Current politics

Mother or Baby?

In response to Msgr. Paul K. Witt’s “Rights of the unborn,” here is a typical sophomore ethics class dilemma question: If there is a horrible life-or-death choice to be made of which one to rescue from a burning room, a baby in a crib or its mother, and there is time to save only one, what choice should be made? Save the baby; save the mother; do nothing?

You, Msgr. Witt, finished your letter profoundly emphasizing this dilemma. You wrote: “… it (reproductive health care) makes the unborn child sound like some kind of cancer or other disease.” What if the unborn child is a viable danger to the mother — at any stage? Which of the two, baby or mother, has the ultimate right to life and who has the ultimate right to make that choice? We say, in most cases only the mother does.

Larry Leeds, Omaha

Misguided attacks

There was an article recently in the Washington Post suggesting that Rep. Don Bacon is “extreme” on abortion. Bacon is staunchly pro-life, yes. Extreme? No. As a pro-life woman, I am glad that Rep. Bacon has consistently defended his pro-life values, for those in the womb and those already born. He believes in the “life of the mother” exception for abortion, proposed the access to contraception bill to ensure women have access to FDA-approved contraceptives, has worked to reform our foster care system, and was one of 12 Republicans to support the baby formula bill in May. I am proud of Bacon’s record on the issue of life and encourage Nebraska voters to re-elect him this fall.

Elle King, Omaha

Current politics

Perhaps now would be a good time to remember that some years ago, Ronald Reagan suggested that we as a country should try to “make America great again.” I think we can do it.

Carol Sanderhoff, Omaha

Consumer price index

Earlier this month, the Labor Department announced that the consumer price index rose 8.5% in July, down from the 9.1% in June. President Biden immediately announced “we have zero inflation in July.” It’s been many years 37, to be exact, since my last college economics course, but simple math tells me 8.5% is not zero! Yes, inflation was down mainly due to a drop in energy prices such as gasoline. Five dollar a gallon gasoline has caused many to fill up and drive less, driving the price of gasoline was down 7.7% in July. Grocery prices were up 1.3% in July and rose 13.1% from a year ago. Despite the moderation in energy prices, core prices were up 5.9% in July from the same month a year ago! So, it seems to me either Biden’s remarks are misleading or he doesn’t know the difference between zero and 8.5!

Jeff Sena, Bellevue

Go fish

Politics is a lot like the fishing shows. The hosts have all of the answers and know the best way to catch fish. All you have to do is buy whatever their sponsors are selling for the benefit of their sponsors and the hosts of the show.

Politicians have all of the answers too, and know the best way to do everything. All you have to do is buy whatever they are selling for the benefit of their biggest campaign donors and the politicians and their party.

John Walter, South Bend, Nebraska

GOP should reject Trump

To get right to the point, no Republican should be elected to any office in the United States of America until the GOP, rejects Trump and his cohorts.

Philip Durham, Omaha

When is life a life?

The pro-choice/pro-life groups seem to be forever at odds. Neither is willing to consider the other’s perspective. Sound familiar? I think the real issue here is not pro-choice or pro-life, both concepts have merit. The one argument I take issue with however, is the one that pro-choicers use “My body, my choice.” Once a woman becomes pregnant she is no longer the sole person in her body. Or is she? And there-in lies the rub because the real question is when is life a life? When does conception become a life?

Scientists looking for life on other planets and celestial bodies have one definition. But does that apply to a human being? When does life become human life? I don’t have any answers.

There is no legal answer and I believe that until that decision is made , there will never be any resolution to the pro-choice/pro-life abortion issue. Maybe we need to try and determine a scientific/legal definition of when is life a life or when is life a human life.

Lots of questions and not many answers.

John Wright, Omaha