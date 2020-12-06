The Public Pulse: Understand landlord challenges; Hold police accountable; Trash pickup

Understand landlords’ challenges

Ben Salazar had it all wrong in his Nov. 29 Public Pulse piece. First off, the courts are not full of the “big bad landlords.” Evictions in Douglas County are down from a 3,400-per-year average over the past several years, pre-COVID, to only 466 this year up to Oct 1. That’s a huge decrease, and that’s all evictions not necessarily for nonpayment of rent.

The landlords I know are working with their tenants trying to keep them in the property in these trying times. Landlords never want to evict a tenant; it only costs them additional money.

This eviction moratorium has been a real problem for the landlords. When the rent is not paid, the landlord can’t pay the mortgage, insurance and taxes on the property. Eventually the banks will be forced to foreclose on the property, creating a shortage of affordable housing for all tenants. The tenants are our customers, and we want to help them as much as we can. We are sympathetic to their problems at this time.