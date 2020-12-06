The Public Pulse: Understand landlord challenges; Hold police accountable; Trash pickup

Understand landlords’ challenges
Ben Salazar had it all wrong in his Nov. 29 Public Pulse piece. First off, the courts are not full of the “big bad landlords.” Evictions in Douglas County are down from a 3,400-per-year average over the past several years, pre-COVID, to only 466 this year up to Oct 1. That’s a huge decrease, and that’s all evictions not necessarily for nonpayment of rent.
The landlords I know are working with their tenants trying to keep them in the property in these trying times. Landlords never want to evict a tenant; it only costs them additional money.
This eviction moratorium has been a real problem for the landlords. When the rent is not paid, the landlord can’t pay the mortgage, insurance and taxes on the property. Eventually the banks will be forced to foreclose on the property, creating a shortage of affordable housing for all tenants. The tenants are our customers, and we want to help them as much as we can. We are sympathetic to their problems at this time.
As a landlord, I note that we are a small business, and with COVID there is no relief package out there for us like there is for other businesses. We don’t expect a restaurant to feed their customers and not get paid, so how do we expect a landlord to provide housing and hope someday they will get the rent? The rent is my income so I can pay my personal bills. With no rent I could lose my house and be evicted by the mortgage holder.
I and many other landlords are working with our tenants to keep them in the property and will continue to do so as long as possible. The landlords are not the problem; COVID is.
Rick McDonald, Omaha
Hold police accountable
It seems like our country is nowhere close to leaving this moment of law enforcement reckoning. As we delve deeper into individual cases of police violence, let’s not forget to zoom out and see the bigger picture. As in many other professions, the best way to create change is through systems of accountability. Right now, a bad cop can get away with brutal excessive force and even murder. Rarely do these cops ever even see their day in court.
I’m not saying all cops are bad; I am saying that we have created and upheld systems that allow for bad cops to continue doing harm to our communities. We have the power to change this! There are logical and effective reforms that our Congress and representatives at the statehouse could enact today.
The most important of these reforms, I believe, is ending qualified immunity — a legal doctrine that prevents victims of excessive force from taking bad cops to court. Let’s demand our elected officials finally hold bad cops accountable and start making real change.
Luanne Hartso, Omaha
Cart security, voter security
I read with interest the article in the Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29 about the upcoming change in the Omaha garbage collection. Within the article was an explanation on how to go about requesting a second cart for your home if you have a family of five or more persons. To get one, you must fill out a form, get it notarized and send it to the city.
Yes, you must get it notarized. How valuable are these carts? I, along with millions of others across the United States, just exercised one of our most valued rights on Nov. 3 by voting and wasn’t required to prove who I was. Yet if I want another cart for waste, I now have to produce a notarized document? How can these carts be more valuable than proving one’s identification for a lawful vote?
What is even more ironic is that most will go along with this notarized requirement without question, but do question the need for voter identification. This most recent election has produced a lot of recycled garbage that no cart can contain but would be reduced if common sense prevailed.
Richard McShane, Omaha
Trash/recycling pickup schedule
Why do trash and recycle carts need to be collected on the same day?
My neighbor and I share seven of curb space in a small cul-de-sac. There is barely enough room for two carts, never mind four.
Separating the days of trash and recycle collection puts about half the number of carts on the street on any given day.
I believe that this would be every helpful to many people. Mail carriers would have fewer carts, full or empty,to maneuver around. Residents, especially where there is a lot of on-street parking, would find it easier to park. Snow removal would be easier. But most of all, the FCC workers would not have to struggle with crowded streets and carts that are not properly spaced for pickup. Remember that the first empty cart, whether trash or recycle, “placed” back on the streets by the trucks can be as precisely located as when the residents put them out.
In a sense, we already have a special day for recycle pickup in that it is every other week. I know that some other cities stagger recycle and trash days. I’m sure our community could adapt to this as well.
Paul Koehler, Omaha
Thank you
We want to say thank you to the couple who paid for our meal at the Farmer Brown Restaurant in Waterloo on Dec. 1. We were celebrating our 58th wedding anniversary. We did not get their name, but want to thank them for making our outing a special one. There are still good people in this world.
We wish you a happy holiday season.
Rose Johnson, Fremont
