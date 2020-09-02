The Public Pulse: Understand protests' context; Dems sow division; Huskers and virus

Understand protests’ context
Context is crucial for understanding the protests against the murder of black men and women that have been taking place across this nation for centuries.
If we left it up to the RNC, they would have you believe that the unrest has just sprung up out of thin air. That there are no systematic disparities meant to keep people who are brown and black in their place, that there have not been televised murders of countless black men and women at the hands of police or self-appointed vigilantes toting their semiautomatic weapons into crowds of peaceful protests, that the history of the United States is not replete with the oppression of people of color.
The videos say it all. A white boy, 17, running up the street with an obvious weapon and the police doing absolutely nothing about this. They drove right by him as if this is a normal scene on a city street. Let’s be truthful: If a black man did the same, the outcome would be very different.
The protests and outrage will continue until we face the fact that, as a country, we treat people who are white differently than we treat people of color. This is a fact, and we see it manifest itself on a daily basis. The RNC is creating more division with their stories of riots and looting. Remember: Without context, there is no truth.
Cynthia Douglas-Ybarra, Omaha
Democrats sow division
I read Jerry King’s letter (Aug. 29 Pulse) claiming how divisive Trump is. The Democrats have been stirring up everything they can since the beginning of this election year: Black against white, gay against straight, male against female, rich against poor. They have maligned and demonized entire police departments because of the bad actions of a few.
Joe Biden will not and cannot unify America because there are too many of us that will not accept socialism, communism and the cancel culture the Democrats promote.
Chris Lewis, Omaha
Insulting to African Americans
I continue to see signs on the lawns of white folks stating “Black votes matter” and “North Omaha votes matter.” The reverse would be absurd. How insulting to African Americans to have to be reminded by white folks about the importance of voting. All people of all colors can take ownership of their voting rights. This type of racist arrogance does nothing to promote voting responsibility in the black community.
Stephen Bloodworth, Omaha
Kenosha, racism, Trump
I watched the North Carolina basketball player holding back tears when speaking of his parents’ fears of sending their black children out into the world everyday. Then compare that vision with the video with the 17-year-old boldly marching down the street during the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, carrying a long rifle, then shooting two people. He acted like he had shot a rabbit.
And the police vehicle passed by the 17-year-old white boy, not stopping to check on him and ask why he was on the street with a dangerous weapon: Can you say vigilante?
Does anyone doubt that a person of color could do the same in any part of the country without endangering their lives?
President Trump, that is the systemic racism that you don’t want to recognize. It didn’t start with you, but you cannot fix a problem unless you can accept that it exists. This shows why I cannot support you. The stock market is back, but the American people are more than the stock market reflects. Just telling your base that you are tough on crime will be to your own peril.
The Republican Party has been enabling Donald Trump ever since he bullied all the others from the primaries in 2016. They seem to know no line they will not cross to keep him in office.
I hope the American people will come out in record numbers to crush Donald Trump in the only language he understands: “You’re fired!” Put down in no uncertain terms his immoral presidency, left to history.
Deborah Gilbert, Murdock, Neb.
Husker football and virus
It looks like our University of Nebraska football coach and some players have given us a new nickname; the Nebraska Cornhuskers are now known as the Nebraska Crybabies.
The coronavirus has taken the lives of over 160,000 people. That’s more lives than the military lost in any war but the Civil War and World War II; this is real, not a game. The most common way to win this war with the coronavirus is to cover your face and keep distance. How can you do this playing football?
David Seidel, Seward, Neb.
