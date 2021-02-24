The Public Pulse: Understand the past; Vaccination priorities; Science, not politics

Understand the past

I find it incredible that people would make such an issue out of a teacher reading a passage containing a racial slur from the “Voice of Freedom: Fannie Lou Hamer — Spirit of the Civil Rights Movement,” especially after the teacher gave a “language warning.” The civil rights advocate of the 1960s was recounting a horrible incident with regard to her treatment by jailers. The lesson was for eighth graders, for heaven’s sake! It certainly is appropriate we at least begin to be honest with that age group about the horrors that necessitated the civil rights movement. You think we should sugarcoat it? The thought that a teacher could possibly be disciplined for that is insane! These are important lessons for children of an appropriate age — to learn our history, even when it isn’t pretty.

Leigh Snow, Omaha

Lessons to learn

After reading “Teacher ‘meant no malice’ by reading N-word from book” (Feb. 19), I am torn between laughing my head off at the absurdity of the story and feeling sorrowful that that a school system (Archdiocese of Omaha) is so poorly prepared to educate their students and a teacher is so poorly supported by the school system.