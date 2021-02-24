The Public Pulse: Understand the past; Vaccination priorities; Science, not politics

Understand the past
I find it incredible that people would make such an issue out of a teacher reading a passage containing a racial slur from the “Voice of Freedom: Fannie Lou Hamer — Spirit of the Civil Rights Movement,” especially after the teacher gave a “language warning.” The civil rights advocate of the 1960s was recounting a horrible incident with regard to her treatment by jailers. The lesson was for eighth graders, for heaven’s sake! It certainly is appropriate we at least begin to be honest with that age group about the horrors that necessitated the civil rights movement. You think we should sugarcoat it? The thought that a teacher could possibly be disciplined for that is insane! These are important lessons for children of an appropriate age — to learn our history, even when it isn’t pretty.
Leigh Snow, Omaha
Lessons to learn
After reading “Teacher ‘meant no malice’ by reading N-word from book” (Feb. 19), I am torn between laughing my head off at the absurdity of the story and feeling sorrowful that that a school system (Archdiocese of Omaha) is so poorly prepared to educate their students and a teacher is so poorly supported by the school system.
The unknown teacher, after warning the young adults of offensive language in the passage that they were reading, was videoed (I assume by a student). The video was then extremely edited by an unknown party to include only the “racial slur” and released on Twitter and, of course, generated negative comments. Unfortunately, instead of backing the teacher and searching for the Twitter culprit, the Archdiocese on Omaha schools yelled, “Not our fault” and wrung their hands, worrying that a word would be harmful to their young adults. I am almost positive that every eighth grader in that room has heard that word. Does the Archdiocese schools also allow smart phones in their classes and allow taping of lectures? I would not like my children to attend a school who does not prohibit these actions.
I suggest that the Archdiocese of Omaha schools develop a course of study on the cause and effects of using edited video clips to sway a crowd’s perception of what actually happened. There are certainly enough public examples available for examples from the last six months.
I applaud the teacher for reading what was written and hope that the young adults in the eighth-grade class will learn something over this whole brouhaha.
Linda Cave, Omaha
Vaccination priorities
I wish every teacher — and every individual — could get a COVID vaccination this week. But the reality is, there is not enough vaccine to vaccinate everyone this week. So, do we prioritize a fortysomething teacher, or a 65-year-old who is in the demographic group of individuals where 83% of all Nebraska deaths have occurred. Science!
Jay Larson, Kearney
Sound OPPD decisions
Thank you, OPPD, for the excellent decisions and leadership over the years. As ratepayers, we have very reliable, affordable energy. The planned power outages we had related to the polar vortex last week were only an hour or two long. I can deal with this inconvenience. I believe it’s worth it for the benefits I receive. What are those benefits? Here’s a quick list.
Electricity is affordable. For the benefit it delivers, what other expense brings more value? Internet service? Cable? Not even close.
We have increasingly clean, safe energy. Nuclear energy produces waste that remains hazardous for thousands of years. OPPD made the decision to eliminate the nuclear power plant. Good. Do we really want a nuclear reactor located on a river anyway? A river that we use as our water source? And as for fossil fuels, they will run out someday. Making shifts to renewable energy is pragmatic.
OPPD is part of the Southwest Power Pool and was part of a different power pool before that. According to my research, OPPD must be part of a power-sharing entity. And, when you think about it, that makes a lot of sense. Normally, a tornado or storm affects a relatively small area. Say a tornado takes out a power plant. The rest of the power pool can act like a good neighbor and share power while the affected area rebuilds a power plant or erects new turbines.
This massive polar vortex is an unusual occurrence. We hear and see other parts of the country suffering much worse that we are here. We would be suffering that badly, too, if OPPD hadn’t made the good, sound decisions that it makes repeatedly every day. Thank you again, OPPD.
Lori Reed, Omaha
No to nuclear
Patty Dailey (on Feb 18) wrote that we need nuclear energy. I love the idea as long as she lets them dump nuclear waste in her backyard!
Jim Trummer, Omaha
Science, not politics
The recent extreme weather events, and their effects on our lives, are not the true problem. It is the science-denying politicians who get involved in it. Political hacks who finger point, stating falsehoods and outright lies to tow the party line and their jobs, hold us back from progress.
It matters not if climate change is man-made or a natural cycle. Failure to follow the science will only lead to failures like Texas now, and in the future. It is science and education that landed the Mars rover on a specific spot, on a point of light; a journey of 300 million miles from Earth, successfully. Yet, our infrastructure is a mess because of lack of critical thinking, and political buffoonery.
The list of creative improvements is too long to list, but it will never happen until we remove the political hacks out of the equation. Our future depends upon it.
Mike Hermsen, Omaha
It’s a privilege
First, thanks to Aaron Sanderford’s Feb. 19 article about Nebraska’s rolling blackouts. It is a great example of why we continue to rely on The World-Herald for accurate information, and why trusted sources of journalism are paramount to an informed citizenry.
Second, I think it’s interesting that individual responsibility hasn’t appeared in the rolling blackout conversation. U.S. citizens seem to think unlimited access to uninterrupted power is their right, when in fact it is a privilege.
Jon Bakehouse, Hastings, Iowa
Slama is right
Congratulations to State Sen. Julie Slama for proposing a winner-take-all Electoral College proposal for Nebraska. It’s long overdue. For liberals opposing the idea, here’s a suggestion: Convince your colleagues from New York, Massachusetts and California to split their electoral votes, allowing conservatives to have a voice in their government. Until that happens, why should Nebraska sacrifice its collective voice in Washington? Statewide, it’s a conservative voice.
Thomas Golden, Omaha
Voting fairness
Sen. Julie Slama calls the split-vote system unfair. This allows Nebraska to award up to three of its electoral votes in a presidential election based on the popular vote in each of its congressional districts.
Unfair to whom? Unfair to the voters in District 2, for example, where the majority of minority voters in Nebraska reside? Or does Sen. Slama believe it is unfair to the majority political party in Nebraska, since it cannot control all of the electoral votes?
In District 2, voters are more likely to vote for a candidate who is not a member of the majority political party in Nebraska. If Sen. Slama has her way with Legislative Bill 76, she would disenfranchise those voters, especially minority voters. That’s what I would call “unfair.”
Donald Bredthauer, Omaha
Limbaugh legacy
With the passing of Rush Limbaugh on Feb. 17, he is missed by millions, including myself and my wife. I have been a Rush fan for over 30 years.
I know that there are people out there that couldn’t stand him and also many that never listened to him. They really missed out a different perspective/slant on what was going on in day to day news in general. All you would have to do is look at the facts of his having the No. 1 talk show host and also that his show got bigger every year with listeners.
Rush had a way of putting things in perspective so that you could consider his ideas or thoughts and look at a situation in a much different light. In almost every instance he was right on. He was a unique individual and he will be very difficult to replace and sorely missed.
I wish Kathryn, his wife, only the best. Rush, may you rest in peace and “Thank You” for your service to our country.
Larry Woolery, Bennington
A jewel
I want to say thank you to my newspaper carrier, Mikayla Steiner. My newspaper is delivered every day and on time even though The World-Herald may send out an email stating, “due to weather conditions, delivery will be delayed.” I have trouble walking, so Mikayla puts my newspaper on my inside front porch where it is always dry and I don’t have to worry about falling on ice or snow. My neighbor shovels a path from my house to theirs so she has a safe walk to deliver their paper.
Mikayla is the best, and I hope the Omaha World-Herald and her supervisor know what a jewel they have in her. Thanks, Mikayla.
Leanna Carrick, Omaha