The Public Pulse: Understanding history; Property protection

History, propaganda
Roger G. Davis’s July 20 opinion essay (“Let’s understand history’s complexity”) offers the quintessential “woke” (i.e. completely subjective) view of understanding history’s “complexity”! Davis indicates the British were more “sinful” than the Portuguese or Spanish, who introduced slavery to the New World.
He offers multiple conjectures that attempt to impose more current political thought and mores to that of earlier times. Yes, what if homo sapiens had been perfect since the beginning of time! But history is primarily the study of how we humans have attempted to progress over millennia. History is replete with tribes, city states, nation-states, etc., attempting the subjugation of others less powerful or technically inferior. The story of civilization is the story of mankind’s attempts to overcome the more brutal aspects of that history.
In that context, the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution and eventual Bill of Rights were major milestones in that story. Who doesn’t wish that the European powers had not transported slaves to the New World in the 16th and 17th centuries! Europeans fled to the New World to escape the repression and constant warfare that existed in their homelands, as well as some who saw opportunities to be enriched.
Yes, history is complex. Unfortunately, Mr. Davis attempts to apply contemporary values to 17th and 18th century reality. Mr. Davis is exhorting propaganda, not history!
G.R. Florine, Omaha
Property protection
I want to thank the Omaha World-Herald for its article titled “ ‘Operation Blindside’: Proposed Kansas-Nebraska National Heritage Area dealt a serious blow.” Reporter Paul Hammel’s inquiry and interview of the Webster County Commission directly resulted in their passing a resolution in opposition to being included in KNHAP. Commissioners had been under the impression that the Kansas Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership was no longer in pursuit of a National Heritage Area as a result of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ letter to the Willa Cather Foundation. On July 20, Webster County joined 41 other counties of the 49 proposed in saying “no” to a federal boundary. Well, done, World-Herald!
I would also like to thank the county commissioners for listening to their property owners. They attended meetings where we presented and asked questions of officials in their counties. Russell County, Kansas, did extensive research, reaching out all over the country. Gage County, Nebraska, called upon every expert on every side, dedicating several meetings to National Heritage Areas. Citizens should be very proud of the dedication of their county leaders.
I do appreciate Gov. Pete Ricketts’ leadership. I have printed more than 2,000 copies of Gov. Ricketts’ letter to the Willa Cather Foundation and distributed them throughout the area. I will hand out more in the coming months. That does not count the electronic versions sent to areas like Florida where opposition to an NHA is organizing.
Thank you, Nebraska, for sharing the governor of your great state with property owners around the country.
Angel Cushing, Allen, Kansas
Latinos
Re Jim Peyton’s Pulse letter of July 27, he says “just look around” to be able to answer the question of the national problem, suggesting that everyone with a brown skin is illegal, not admitting that many Latinos were born here or were sworn legal citizens.
Patricia Northrup, Grand Islands, Neb.