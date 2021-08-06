The Public Pulse: Understanding history; Property protection

History, propaganda

Roger G. Davis’s July 20 opinion essay (“Let’s understand history’s complexity”) offers the quintessential “woke” (i.e. completely subjective) view of understanding history’s “complexity”! Davis indicates the British were more “sinful” than the Portuguese or Spanish, who introduced slavery to the New World.

He offers multiple conjectures that attempt to impose more current political thought and mores to that of earlier times. Yes, what if homo sapiens had been perfect since the beginning of time! But history is primarily the study of how we humans have attempted to progress over millennia. History is replete with tribes, city states, nation-states, etc., attempting the subjugation of others less powerful or technically inferior. The story of civilization is the story of mankind’s attempts to overcome the more brutal aspects of that history.

In that context, the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution and eventual Bill of Rights were major milestones in that story. Who doesn’t wish that the European powers had not transported slaves to the New World in the 16th and 17th centuries! Europeans fled to the New World to escape the repression and constant warfare that existed in their homelands, as well as some who saw opportunities to be enriched.