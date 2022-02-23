The Public Pulse: Understanding Nebraska law; Return to energy independence; Gun rights

Nebraska law
The World-Herald editorial (“Nebraska needs a law to remove criminals from office,” Feb. 16) states, “Nebraska has no law disqualifying a convicted criminal from office. An elected official at any level in Nebraska is not removed from office for even financial or violent crimes. The county attorney, mayor or state lawmaker could beat someone up, get probation and remain in office.”
That is an incorrect statement of Nebraska law.
Article XV, section 2, of the Nebraska Constitution states as follows. “No person who is in default as collector and custodian of public money or property shall be eligible to any office of trust or profit under the constitution or laws of the state. No person convicted of a felony shall be eligible to any such office unless he shall have been restored to civil rights.”
This constitutional provision can be enforced against most state and local officials by a Quo Warranto lawsuit using Nebraska statute section 25–21, 121. Such a lawsuit can be filed by a prosecuting attorney or individual citizen.
Article IV, section 5 of the Nebraska Constitution states as follows. “All civil officers of this state shall be liable to impeachment for any misdemeanor in office or for any misdemeanor in pursuit of such office.”
State constitutional officers, state legislators, and judges, who cannot be removed by a Quo Warranto lawsuit, can be removed by impeachment for a misdemeanor in office. According to the Nebraska Supreme Court, “A misdemeanor in office may consist of a violation of some provision in the Constitution or a statute, willful neglect of duty done with the corrupt intention, or negligence so gross and disregard of duty so flagrant as to warrant an inference that it was willful and corrupt.” State v. Douglas, 217 Neb. 199.
Clearly, the legal means already exist to remove Nebraska officials who commit serious crimes from office.
Don Stenberg, Gretna
Former Nebraska Attorney General and author of “Eavesdropping on Lucifer”
Gun rights
Gee Tom Brewer (Midlands Voices, Jan. 18), thanks for protecting the rights of people to carry concealed guns. The U.S. already has 20% more guns than people and has a gun homicide rate 25-times higher than that of other wealthy nations. Yet Brewer will not protect the rights of women to determine their future and the future of their children through access to contraceptives and abortion. Last year, according to the Washington Post, 2,200 American children were killed by guns. On average, one child is shot every hour. But by all means, let’s protect those gun rights.
Jeri Moore, Bellevue
Rotunda rules
On Valentine’s Day, there was a rally in the Capitol rotunda called “Stop the AltEn Coverup.” The AltEn ethanol plant used pesticide treated seeds to produce ethanol resulting in tons and tons of contaminated byproducts that have been polluting and continue to pollute the ethanol plant site and the surrounding area. LR159 will have a hearing on Feb. 24. This resolution, if passed, will appoint a special investigative and oversight committee on the AltEn crisis. This committee will investigate how, why and when things went wrong at AltEn and how weak the regulatory response was and why the problem persists. This committee would create an open process for finding solutions to this unprecedented and unique to Nebraska problem.
Before the rally, organizers were told that we could bring signs no larger than 11- by 17-inches. Having observed photos of another recent event in the rotunda that had a huge backdrop, I decided to create a banner for our backdrop to see what would happen. Sure enough, I was told that banners were not allowed. I quickly produced a photo of Gov. Pete Ricketts in the rotunda endorsing Mike Flood featuring a huge backdrop (called a step and repeat) with “Mike Flood, U.S. Congress” plastered all over the banner. I was then permitted to display my banner and an easel was provided to hold it. When I previously saw that the rotunda was being used to endorse a political candidate, as inappropriate as I thought that was, I endeavored to see how the rules were applied. The same rules should apply to everyone. At any rate, I’m glad that we could display our banner at the “Stop the AltEn Coverup” rally, but it raised another issue that needs a remedy — what should the rules be for signage in the rotunda and how can it be assured that the rules are fairly enforced?
David Corbin, Omaha
Groene resignation
Mike Groene was quoted in the Omaha World-Herald (“Nebraska Sen. Mike Groene says he will resign from Legislature amid allegations”) regarding his resignation from all politics declaring, “I am not going to let the Democrats attack me and embarrass my family and my wife.” I doubt very few people of any political stripe are declaring his family, including his wife, should be embarrassed. He’s been embarrassed by his actions and his wife and family are just deserving of much sympathy from the general public.
Margaret Nipper, Omaha
