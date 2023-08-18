CORRECTION: Ron Cronkhite was not the author of the letter entitled “Do your own thinking” published in Thursday’s Public Pulse. The letter writer’s name was Patrick Barrett of Omaha.

State park fees

Wondering if anyone has an answer: How is it that Iowa charges no fees for using nearly all of their state parks — residents or non-residents — yet Nebraska does? Are Nebraska’s “more special” or is it because we are known as the ‘tax me’ state?

Dean Hayes, Bellevue

Daily inflation

Joe Biden keeps touting how inflation is coming down, despite it being 60% above the target rate of the Federal Reserve. He inherited an economy with an inflation rate of 1.4%. Prices overall are up 16% since he took office, but that is not the whole story.

Food prices are up 19%, electricity cost is up 23% and gasoline is up 61%. This is where Americans spend the majority of our money on a daily basis. Wage increases have not come anywhere near keeping up with these price increases. And unless prices go into negative inflation (deflation), we are stuck with these price increases forever.

Yet Joe Biden continues to push for large increases in federal spending, which is a major driver of inflation, and also does everything he can to stop us from regaining the energy independence we had when he took office. We can only hope we have a new president in January 2025 who will lead the charge to sharply reduce the rate of increases in federal spending and will take an “all of the above” approach to energy which includes wind, solar, natural gas, clean coal, oil and nuclear.

Randall Bradley, Papillion

Politically motivated charges?

I read with some amusement Chris Talgo’s piece (Aug. 6) regarding the indictments of the former occupant of the White House, Donald J. Trump. What I came away with was that this piece was nothing but the standard Republican whining claptrap about how poor Donald Trump is being persecuted by those big bad meanies in the Department of Justice and the unkind folks in the district attorneys’ offices in various and sundry states. Also how Hillary Clinton got away with stuff — when in actuality, the FBI could find no evidence of criminality, which I suspect Mr. Talgo already knows.

Also the usual blather about Hunter Biden, who apparently is responsible for every wrongdoing that has taken place since Creation — at least according to some Republicans. And continued whining about Hunter Biden’s laptop, which has replaced Benghazi as their pearl-clutcher du jour. And lastly about how Hunter Biden’s plea deal was such a sweetheart deal. Although if said deal were offered to one of their own, they would think it the greatest deal in recorded history. And on and on.

But I advise all people to note and note well: at no time does Mr. Talgo, or Kevin McCarthy, or Lindsey Graham, or any of the other lickspittles in the Republican Party ever say that Donald Trump is innocent, that he didn’t do what he is accused of. The obvious and only conclusion that can be drawn is that they all know he is guilty.

Mary M. Roeser, Omaha

Controlling the past?

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” ― George Orwell, “1984”

This quotation from a book published in 1949 bears consideration today. Today’s political speech contains many efforts to control the past. “Make America Great Again” implies a past consistent with, and supportive of, the ultra right’s vision for the future. Those who promote Christian Nationalism falsely claim that this nation was explicitly founded as Christian. Arkansas has banned high schools from teaching an African American history class. Florida requires that high school history classes teach that some slaves benefitted from slavery. It is claimed that climate change is a liberal hoax. It is repeated ad nauseam (with many believing) that the election of 2020 was stolen.

In the book “1984” the protagonist succumbs to an all-pervasive authoritarian autocracy. Let us hope that today’s political horizon is not as dark as “1984.” However, if today’s authoritarian and autocratic-leaning politicians are able to seduce us into accepting their false description of the past then they may well come to control our future and rewrite our past.

Marvin Andersen, Grand Island

Trump’s rhetoric

I’m no psychiatrist but I think that any presidential candidate who resorts to child-like, vicious, vile and racist comments such as Trump has made against prosecutor Jack Smith, New York DA Alvin Bragg and Georgia DA Fani Willis most likely has mental issues and probably should not be considered for any type of political office. And certainly not for an office where they would be in charge of the nation’s nuclear codes. Worse yet are the lawyers who refuse to condemn this type of speech.

Clark Squires, Omaha

Troops at the border

The U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section X, Clause III, reads as follows: “No State shall, without the consent of Congress, lay any duty of tonnage, keep troops or ships of war in time of peace, enter into any agreement or compact with another State, or foreign power, or engage in war, unless actually invaded, or in such imminent danger as will not admit of delay.”

How is it then, that Nebraska’s former and current Governors Ricketts and Pillen have the authority to enter into an agreement with the State of Texas to send Nebraska National Guard troops to the southern border without congressional approval?

Rod Karr, Omaha

The new ‘Deadwood’

Nebraska legislature’s new law letting any untrained, unlicensed, uninsured adult legally carry a gun in their pocket supersedes Omaha city ordinances. Welcome to the new Deadwood. Your chances of getting caught in the middle of a spontaneous firefight just went up, and being a cop here just became more potentially fatal.

Dan Prescher, Omaha

Thrive and grow

I write in response to the letter entitled “Imagine That.” So Janyce Dawson is saying that we as taxpayers should only pay for services that directly impact our current living situations. For instance, I don’t drive on all the streets, so why should I pay for all road repair and lighting. I don’t use all the public parks, sidewalks, and bus services, so why should I pay for these? I pay for these things along with our public schools because I am part of a community that values the people who live, work and attend school in this area. Every dollar that goes into educating our children, teenagers and adults provides an opportunity for our community to thrive and grow with people who have acquired the skills to be successful in life.

Sheila Bresley, Omaha

Not rocket science

When folks are asked their opinion of Trump, it’s not “rocket science.” How many indictments now? How many felony counts? How many ruined lives? How much mocking, conspiracy theories and lies should our country be subjected to before one finally gets it? His claims of being unfairly treated do not amount to political persecution, as he would like you to believe; it’s the rule of law. If you don’t want to do the time — don’t commit the crime!

I believe Trump will go down in history as America’s worst president ever, hands down. He is the antithesis of what a real president, or a person, should be. He embodies amorality. He is, and has been, an abomination to our country, a mistake, a fluke! Let’s just hope so. History will treat him and his defenders poorly for trying to ruin democracy in America, and deservedly so. It should be obvious.

Michael Leonard, Omaha

Dangerous situation

So District Court Judge Lori Maret declares by her recent decision that abortion is indeed health care, yet thanks to our Legislature and Legislative Bill 574, women can’t have access to it after 12 weeks. This puts women in a dangerous situation that should be left up to her and her health care provider.

Marijo Malesa, Omaha

Kudos to NRD

Mega kudos to the Papio-Missouri River NRD that recently passed a proposed fiscal year budget that only requires a paltry 1.8% increase over their last year’s budget tax request. This means the NRD will be dropping their property tax levy anywhere from 6% to 8% — to the lowest tax rate in nearly 20 years. But the NRD only makes up less than 2% of an average homeowner’s annual property tax bill. Other taxing entities (cities, counties, school districts, community colleges), please take note and follow the NRD’s trailblazing lead to lessen the property tax burden. With solid seasoned fiscal and operational management, refinancing and reducing bonded debt, securing over $20 million in grants and outside funding sources, as well as constantly creating operational efficiencies, the NRD is a bright light to the taxpayers of this state. The NRD’s new motto should be protecting lives, property, and taxpayer wallets.

Garry Knopik, Omaha

Well-educated workforce

I am writing in response to Janyce Dawson’s letter (“Imagine that”), where she states, “It has never made sense to me why someone who has no children in any school system should be required to pay for everyone else’s children to go to school.”

If we are to follow Janyce’s reasoning, why should a taxpayer who lives in Omaha have to pay for the upkeep of Miller Park, if said taxpayer never uses Miller Park?

Without public schools, our future workforce would suffer, because most people can’t afford to send their children to private schools. And yes, a well-educated workforce requires an investment. I believe it would be safe to say that we all benefit daily by having a well-educated workforce.

Joe Ankenbauer, Council Bluffs

Question for Republicans

I have a question for Nebraska Republicans. If a Republican wins the 2024 presidential election, and the losing Democratic candidate acted in the same way as the allegations that former President Trump is being charged with, would you be willing to give the Democrat a pass? Because if the answer is “no,” you open the door for every losing candidate for any political office to behave in the same way. Maybe it’ll be the votes of Nebraskans that the losing candidate wants to overturn. Maybe the information on hidden classified documents places your son or daughter in peril. If the former president isn’t brought to trial for his actions, then any losing candidate in any election will have free rein to do or say anything to remain in power. And if Trump is above the law, then aren’t we also?

Robert Bastarache, Omaha

Supporting local schools

I too am a childless homeowner, but I disagree with those who complain about paying property taxes for schools. There are several benefits to supporting local schools:

1. The proximity of a quality school to my home improves the market value which is a capital asset.

2. Educating the younger generations improves the chances that quality help will be available to hire when, as a childless person, I can age-in-place since I have no family to care for me.

3. The alternative to paying a yearly tax contribution to the school system might be to deduct the value from any resale profits and pay it to the school system in a lump sum at the time of sale, as it is the school that has boosted your capital gains not your conceited decor.

4. Having a school within my neighborhood gives the children an anchor to keep them from getting into trouble, from roaming the streets aimlessly and honing predatory opportunistic tendencies that could directly impact the value of my home and also my personal safety.

5. Any money that a childless person might claim should be kept for themselves would only be “wasted” on security systems and higher insurance rates.

So get real. Childless people are the burden, not schools and children.

Amy Gentry, Omaha

Something to think about

Since Donald Trump says Mike Pence is too honest for the job, is he telling us he (Trump) is not honest? Just saying.

Janice Fulmer, Omaha

More important things

Apparently, our junior Republican senator wants to review Hunter Biden’s case to “restore integrity to the justice system.”

Where was his integrity when then-Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska suddenly got a position at a University of Florida, under a newly enacted “secret process” of a board of regents, of which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had appointed six conservative members? Where Sasse was the only candidate in a pool of dozens of diverse and better qualified candidates? Add to that a starting salary of $1 million, but with three unusual perks. The whole thing reeks of political maneuvering.

Who benefitted from this? Pete Ricketts’ false humility kept him from nominating himself to replace the senator. Coincidentally, the Republican governor he endorsed and just happened to be the chief financial backer of, Jim Pillen, did it for him!

Ricketts was “grateful for this unexpected opportunity.”

Really? Because the whole state and probably the country saw that coming.

Ricketts’ concern about privilege didn’t stop him from doing any number of things that adversely affected the citizens of Nebraska in his terms as governor, sucking up to Trump to get in with the Nationalistic Republican Cult.

It is not a coincidence that Republicans are upset that the same justice system is too hard on Trump, but too easy on Hunter Biden. It’s called hypocrisy.

I think there are a lot of things more important to the people of Nebraska, Junior.

Rachel Dowd, Omaha

Trump can do what?

Why do Trump supporters think he can do almost everything, but really has never done anything other than winning the 2016 election. Sandi Tabor (“Trump can do it”) recently wrote he could coach and ride a bicycle. I doubt he can do either.

David Harwood, Papillion

Refundable tax credits

Dave Welsch (“Bad tax policy”) is simply wrong when he claims the Opportunity Scholarship Act provides the only dollar for dollar tax credit.

The facts tell a completely different story. Nebraska’s biggest tax credit program—ImagineNebraska which the Nebraska Legislature passed in 2020 with 41 votes will provide hundreds of millions of dollars in tax credits over the next 10 to 15 years. The Legislature passed these credits to spur economic growth. Nebraska has had such a program since the 1980’s. These credits go back to the investors and they can exceed what a taxpayer owes in taxes.

This year the Legislature passed an Early Childhood tax credit capped at $25 million. If this credit is earned, the tax payer can also receive a refund over and above what they owe. These are called refundable tax credits.

Another tax credit, of which I am certain Mr. Welsch is aware, is the income tax credit for property taxes paid for general fund school property taxes, This credit is also refundable.

All earnings of charitable foundations, of which we are blessed to have many in Nebraska, are tax free. In other words family foundations pay no income tax, nor should they.

The reality is the Opportunity Scholarship tax credit is the least generous of all the dozens of tax credits in the Nebraska Revenue Code. And, the beneficiary is not the taxpayer, but children.

Lou Ann Linehan, Omaha

Chair Nebraska Legislature Revenue Committee