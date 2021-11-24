The Public Pulse: UNL, here's a needed change; OPS, take action; Biden blind spot

Needed coaching move
I sure hope the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s new plan to address racial equity on the school’s campus actually does its job. I hope the plan really works — and that includes when it comes to sports. UNL is still the only Big Ten member that hasn’t hired a Black head coach for any of the school’s athletic teams.
Big Red had a chance to change all that two years ago when it came time to find a new head men’s basketball coach to replace Tim Miles. UNL had a chance to hire Tyronn Lue, who, as one of the best players the school ever had, helped the Huskers win the 1995-96 Men’s NIT before enjoying an 11-year NBA playing career. As a head coach, Lue went on to take his Cleveland Cavaliers to the top of the NBA in 2015-16.
He did the same thing fellow ex-Husker great Scott Frost did a year and a half later: Coach a team to a league championship.
But Bill Moos and his people chose Fred Hoiberg to guide UNL men’s hoops. (Granted, he’d already gotten his alma mater, Iowa State, two Big 12 men’s basketball tournament titles before going back to the NBA to become a head coach in that league. And I know that Hoiberg is former UNL head man Jerry Bush’s grandson.)
I just hope that, when the time comes to replace Frost, Amy Williams or even John Cook or Mark Manning, UNL will start getting serious about looking at new colors. That should get ex-Nebraska defensive back Jim Pillen’s dander up and make him eat crow.
Jim Boston, Omaha
OPS, take action
If the OPS administrators really cared about the current teacher shortage and classroom problems, they should take action now. Everyone of the OPS office workers and all of the OPS administrators should work at a school one day a week at a minimum. Then the rest of the week they would do their office jobs just like normal.
They would get to their assigned school early and help get the children safely into the school and off the buses, then they could teach all morning, then they could help in the cafeteria maintaining order and serving food, then they could teach all afternoon and then they could help getting the children safely on the right buses. Finally, just for good measure, they could sweep down the hallways.
The OPS administration talks a good talk, but let us see some real action.
Doug Arthur, Omaha
Ricketts’ failure
Gov. Ricketts has recently “rebuked UNL on racial equity plan.” That is not surprising. His policies often negatively affect people of color. Yet he continues to act as though he has any authority on the issue of race. He is the personification of bias, white privilege and institutional racism.
November has been designated as Native American Month, to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people. Many Native tribes have resided within Nebraska, and some cities are named after these tribes, such as Omaha.
There are many examples of Ricketts’ disregard for those of color. Most recently he was invited to the unveiling of the sculpture of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte, a long overdue recognition of a member of the Omaha tribe who served others tirelessly and under difficult conditions.
The unveiling was in Lincoln. At the State Capital. Where he works. Ricketts had another commitment. Why was this historic day less important to him? What was more important than honoring a self-sacrificing Nebraskan?
Rachel Dowd, Omaha
Huskers in perspective
I know that some Nebraska football fans look only at wins/losses and therefore are upset with Nebraska. Sure, we all hope for and want wins. However, Nebraska played many ranked teams and their biggest loss was to No. 4 Ohio State by only 9 points. Most of NU’s losses were by 3 or 4
No. 15 Wisconsin played at home Saturday and were predicted to win by only 9½. Why? However, they won by 7 and just barely did that. Tom Shatel put it beautifully: “Hello, Big Ten Police? I’d like to report a robbery. That was pass interference on Wisconsin near the goal line. Plain and simple.”