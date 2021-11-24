The Public Pulse: UNL, here's a needed change; OPS, take action; Huskers in perspective

Needed coaching move

I sure hope the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s new plan to address racial equity on the school’s campus actually does its job. I hope the plan really works — and that includes when it comes to sports. UNL is still the only Big Ten member that hasn’t hired a Black head coach for any of the school’s athletic teams.

Big Red had a chance to change all that two years ago when it came time to find a new head men’s basketball coach to replace Tim Miles. UNL had a chance to hire Tyronn Lue, who, as one of the best players the school ever had, helped the Huskers win the 1995-96 Men’s NIT before enjoying an 11-year NBA playing career. As a head coach, Lue went on to take his Cleveland Cavaliers to the top of the NBA in 2015-16.

He did the same thing fellow ex-Husker great Scott Frost did a year and a half later: Coach a team to a league championship.

But Bill Moos and his people chose Fred Hoiberg to guide UNL men’s hoops. (Granted, he’d already gotten his alma mater, Iowa State, two Big 12 men’s basketball tournament titles before going back to the NBA to become a head coach in that league. And I know that Hoiberg is former UNL head man Jerry Bush’s grandson.)