The Public Pulse: Unregulated capitalism; Response to Daub; Max age limit for politicians

Corporate regulations

I found Weysan Dun’s op-ed piece “We must treasure our press freedoms and be open to a range of views” on the need for a vibrant press to be very thought-provoking. He provided the example of China shuttering news organizations that disagreed with their party line. He went on to express concern that Alden Global Capital was buying newspaper publishers then gutting them to pocket the assets; which ultimately leads to the closure of those institutions.

He focused primarily on the importance of the press to a functioning democracy. What struck me were the similarities between a totalitarian regime and the kind of greed-based, unregulated capitalism practiced by Alden and its ilk. Both result in more power to the organization (the party or the corporation) at a high cost to public well-being.

As a dyed-in-the-wool capitalist, I understand when businesses say they are over-regulated, and agree. But one place where there is not enough regulation is large corporations (i.e. employers) monetizing (i.e. pocketing) their asset bases which leads to those companies’ demise. We as a country have allowed corporate executive incentives to skew toward destroying companies instead of building stronger ones. This needs to be reversed.

Bill Holloran, South Bend, Neb.

Tax cuts

In Hal Daub’s Midlands Voices (Feb. 6) column he states: “If you study states that have either reduced or eliminated their property taxes or their income taxes, prosperity has been the result.”

He provides no examples or facts to back this statement up. No country, state or province. No year, decade or century.

I recommend he looks south to Kansas. In 2013, under then-Gov. Sam Brownback, Kansas greatly reduced and/or eliminated personal and business taxes.

Less than four years later, the Kansas state budget had a $350 million shortfall.

In early 2017, a coalition of Democrat and Republican legislators overwhelmingly voted to repeal most of Gov. Brownback’s original tax cuts. This bipartisan group even overrode Brownback’s veto to increase taxes.

Please, Mr. Daub, give us some instances where your tax cuts have worked.

Neil Edgington, Bellevue

Age requirements

Without commenting on the right or wrong of Mr. Fortenberry’s situation, I would have a comment on his defense (“Fortenberry team raises memory issue,” Feb. 5). It seems he wants to use a memory defense since he’s 60 years old. That sparked my thoughts on that subject and the eligibility to serve in elected office. We have had a minimum age limit of 35 for as long as I can remember, for the presidency. Ever since Ronald Reagan was president as an elder statesman, I have been convinced that an upper age limit needs to be put in place. It wasn’t long after Reagan left office he had early stage dementia. Some argued it started before he left office. Reagan was just short of 78 years old when he left.

Think of our past several elections, we have allowed several candidates to pursue office who would have pushed Reagan’s age as they retired or would have past it. Wouldn’t it be wise to put a 65-70 upper age limit to pursue office, for all elected offices. This is not political, both parties ran candidates beyond 74 years old in the last election. It certainly would allow for some fresh ideas. And in congress perhaps we wouldn’t have officials sleeping through votes on our dime.

It seems it’s up to the citizens to send a message loud and clear to elected officials to put that safeguard in place. Please contact your senator or representative and ask them to pursue this. I can’t think that anyone could be offended, it’s a common sense issue for the sake of our country.

Bob Woeste, Omaha

Manchin politics

Sen. Joe Manchin is a DINO, Democrat-in-name-only!

Peter I. Giglia, Omaha

Thoughts on Trum

p

Normally, when a president leaves office they fade into the background … not so with Trump. He’s in the news every single day, both in the newspapers and the “fake news media.” After four years of having a narcissistic, pathological liar and would-be dictator as our “leader,” it’s time for him to go bye-bye. He and his cult enablers, inside and outside of the White House, have continually spread hatred, lies and misinformation to the American people. We (those of us with eyes and ears open) saw and heard what happened Jan. 6, 2021, and it looked and sounded incriminating. Why are hundreds of people willing to be arrested and jailed for this “leader?”

Trump has backing of Christians and claims to be a Christian himself. Does he have a church affiliation or attend church? He’s on his golf course most Sundays. He went through more personnel in four years, many of whom have written books spelling out his actions. After they were gone, he demeaned them and called them names. Thankfully, he did not succeed in doing away with our free press. He still manipulates the “conservative” news networks, which many of his “followers” subscribe to. They are the culprits spreading misinformation. I hope the Republicans wake up soon, before he succeeds in our ruination. I pray we have our American democracy for our children, grandchildren and beyond. God Bless America!

Sharon G. Miller, Omaha

History lessonFrom time to time, I volunteer at the Douglas County Historical Society by scanning old photos into the library database. Recently, I came across several heartbreaking shots taken at Children’s Memorial Hospital in the 1960s of young polio victims, toddlers really, in leg braces and on crutches. Some of them would go on to recover but others would die or be scarred for life. Probably the most famous victim of this now largely forgotten disease was our 32nd President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who contracted the disease as an adult and was left paralyzed from the waist down. The first major documented polio outbreak in the U.S. occurred in 1895. Further virulent epidemics were recorded in 1916 and in the 1950s when polio cases surged. Fortunately, two vaccines became available by that time, first developed by Jonas Salk and later more successfully by Albert Sabin. Following a widespread vaccination program, the disease was eliminated from the Americas by 1994. What can we learn from this experience? That public health is a common good for which we are all responsible and that vaccines developed by medical science can eliminate some diseases or at least hold them in check. In our divided and fractious times, we seem bent on unlearning these lessons from the past.

Peter Gadzinski, Omaha

New library

What an obvious, yet brilliant, solution to the main library controversy by Theodore Dennis (Pulse, Feb. 5). If Mutual of Omaha desires the flagship downtown location, they should be more than willing to sacrifice their current mid-town headquarters building for an impressive main library. This concept is not unique. Over a decade ago, a similar compromise was worked out when UNMC expansion plans called for acquiring the OPPD Service Center property on Saddle Creek Road. A suitable location was found for a new center to be built near Eppley Airfield and the two entities shared the costs. The current Mutual of Omaha headquarters on Farnam Street is an Omaha landmark in itself and could continue to be so as the new main library building.

Gary Stephan, Ralston

Pillen questions

Jim Pillen, stop the “hogwash” and calling people you do not know “slobs” (your words). Time to put on your big boy pants and act like a professional.

I believe Nebraskans would be interested in your thoughts on illegal immigration, improving relationships between rural and urban communities, promoting successful joint sponsorswhip of legislation in the unicameral senate, developing comprehensive planning and budget programs to improve the interstate highways and broadband networks in rural Nebraska. If that is not enough, how about your plans to reduce property taxes and redistribute tax revenue across the state and into school districts.

You are running for governor, not president. Act like it!

Robert Bockrath, Lincoln

Big money

In response to Helen Jordon (Pulse, Feb. 2): I so agree with everything you wrote! What has happened to Nebraska: the Good Life? My opinion is simple — we are being controlled by big money. Look at Nebraska’s governor, look at the men running for governor, what do they all have in common? Simple, big money. Everything in politics these days has to do with the rich having power and lauding it over the voters. They say one thing when running for office and as soon as they get in office, they do as they please and hand out our taxpayer money to other big money people and ignore the wishes of the voters and taxpayers. People need to wake up in this state and throughout our nation and use your right to vote to bring some power back to the citizens of this country. If you keep voting for big money candidates, you will continue to vote yourself out of the political equation. Wake up, people.

Rita Belz, Elkhorn