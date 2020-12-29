The Public Pulse: UP, light the bridge; Let's accept each other; Great WWI message

Lighting the bridge would bring an appreciate of corporate excellence from the thousands of people who would see the lights every day from I-29, I-480, 10th Street, Rivers Edge Park, the casinos, Abbott Drive, living units near the river, Dodge Riverside Golf Course, river boat traffic, the bike path, air traffic and Omaha’s riverfront development.

Stan Lessmann, Omaha

Let’s accept each other

The values that contributed to the growth of America were done by a variety of different mindsets, beliefs, ideals, educations and training. We can learn so much from each other if we just have a conversation.

Sometimes we are jaded to that fact when we are born enjoying the liberties our ancestors fought, bled and endured hardship in order to obtain. We have to remember our history and realize that people coming to this country are doing so to achieve that same dream.

We all want the same things. We are all the same. We may have different backgrounds, heritages and beliefs, but the underlying truth is eternal. We are all Americans. We are people with ancestry from all over and just trying to find our way and hope for success. If anything should be supported, it’s the encouragement of all peoples to share the American dream.