The Public Pulse: UP, light the bridge; Let's acept each other; Great WWI message

UP, light the bridge
Kiewit will start construction on the $101 million Luminarium soon. With its emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math, it will be a great addition to the community. It will spark interest and serve communities throughout eastern Nebraska ad western Iowa.
Being a railroad buff, I’ve long hoped that the Union Pacific Railroad would light the Missouri River Bridge with LED lights. While I have no financial interest in this endeavor, I do appreciate how significant the bridge and its location are. Lighting the bridge would take the Union Pacific Transcontinental Truss Railroad Bridge to its highest and best use. It’s a natural for the bridge and a natural benefit, providing tangible enjoyment for citizens in both Nebraska and Iowa. This significant corporate gift would add a jewel to the ongoing riverfront development. Lighting it in Creighton blue would be a celebratory reminder of the importance of the Union Pacific and its importance to transportation in this country.
The Union Pacific Railroad is a great railroad with thousands of employees in 23 states and Mexico. With the corporate headquarters here in Omaha, lighting that bridge would be a tribute to its history and vitality as well as a wonderful corporate gift to the city, the state and our country. Both the installation and operating costs of the lights would be small, while the return on investment would be great. A lighted bridge would truly celebrate this railroad’s significance as a gateway to the west.
Lighting the bridge would bring an appreciate of corporate excellence from the thousands of people who would see the lights every day from I-29, I-480, 10th Street, Rivers Edge Park, the casinos, Abbott Drive, living units near the river, Dodge Riverside Golf Course, river boat traffic, the bike path, air traffic and Omaha’s riverfront development.
Stan Lessmann, Omaha
Let’s accept each other
The values that contributed to the growth of America were done by a variety of different mindsets, beliefs, ideals, educations and training. We can learn so much from each other if we just have a conversation.
Sometimes we are jaded to that fact when we are born enjoying the liberties our ancestors fought, bled and endured hardship in order to obtain. We have to remember our history and realize that people coming to this country are doing so to achieve that same dream.
We all want the same things. We are all the same. We may have different backgrounds, heritages and beliefs, but the underlying truth is eternal. We are all Americans. We are people with ancestry from all over and just trying to find our way and hope for success. If anything should be supported, it’s the encouragement of all peoples to share the American dream.
We should also encourage those Americans different from us to challenge the norm, innovate for the country, and accept everyone for the betterment of our way of life.
The contribution of different ideas and the inclusion of all Americans will always be necessary to make our country and people better. We should work harder to reflect the pride that makes America the land of dreams and opportunity for everyone that wants it.
Joshua Sevier, Omaha
Delinquent Congress
Trump is 100% right to criticize the phony COVID stimulus political package. Nancy Pelosi was offered a $1.8 trillion package to help American citizens in October by Trump and she blocked it because it might help Trump in the election. Now at the last minute Congress approves an $800 billion, 5,000-page COVID relief bill. Congress was only given two hours to review it and was not allowed any amendments or adjustments. The bill was filled with pork.
Americans are told to accept this because that’s how Congress works. My question is, why should we accept this? I don’t understand why the bill couldn’t be 10 pages or less and why it shouldn’t be focused only on COVID relief.
It’s time to fight back and demand Congress to take care of Americans and pull all the spending that’s not directly related to COVID relief. Take the pork out of the bill and help the Americans who will have to pay back all this money. Make American citizens first!
Kenneth A. Becker, Omaha
Time to exit
I’ve sat and listened and read comments and opinions on how and why Trump supposedly lost the election. I don’t usually write in, but I decided this time it was important for some Republicans to wake up and smell the coffee.
Like many voters, I voted for Trump in 2016, but I changed my vote in 2020 to Biden. I work in education and have kids of my own. I try to teach kindness, integrity and honesty every day. There was no way I could in good conscience vote for a narcissistic bully with public speaking skills worse than a 3rd grader regardless of the policies I agree and disagree with. I do favor some of Trump’s policies (and some of Biden’s policies), but for this election, my vote wasn’t as much for Biden as it was a vote against Trump.
Trump is not a leader; he is an embarrassment to this country. My votes also were for members of Congress that I thought would “even out the playing field” to where both parties had to work together for the betterment of the country. Isn’t that what we should want for America?
It is time for Trump to take his 2-year-old temper tantrums and go away! It’s time to stop whining about the false accusations. The people have spoken by electing a leader and ousting a tyrant!
Kim Buck, Omaha
Touching story
Thank you, James Martin Davis, for your touching story of human compassion in the trenches of World War I. The story was beautifully told and just what I needed to read on Christmas Eve!
Mark Dickmeyer, Omaha
The right message
Thank you so much for sharing this story, Mr. Davis (Dec. 24 Midlands Voices). We need more stories like this, displaying bravery and unity.
Lynne Fees, Bennington